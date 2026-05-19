Classique Dunkerque: American Artem Shmidt storms to first pro win with late attack

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Gautherat, Meeus round out podium in one-day race

Shmidt covered in dirt from rain celebrates with one arm raised
Artem Shmidt (Netcompany Ineos) wins the Classique Dunkerque (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Artem Schmidt (Netcompany Ineos) pulled off a fine heist at the Classique Dunkerque, launching a solo raid on the finishing circuit to upset the sprinters and win alone.

The 22-year-old US time trial champion took flight on the first passage of the uphill drag that led to the finish line, crossing it with a small advantage over the rest of the bunch.

By the time he’d returned, after a local loop of 13.7km, he was alone, having caught and dropped the final remaining breakaway rider and having put an enormous gap between himself and the peloton.

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That gap reduced rapidly as Schmidt tied up and pedaled squares on that same uphill drag inside the final few hundred metres, but he’d done enough to spread his arms as he crossed the line.

The day’s breakaway went from the gun and comprised three riders: Van Rysel-Roubaix’s Leandre Huck plus the CIC Pro Cycling Academy duo of Axel Mariault and Jonas Walton. Their lead extended to six minutes in the early phases, but the likes of Cofidis and Lotto-Intermarché had things well under control and it fell steadily as the race went on.

Schmidt combined technique with power, and with 5km to go, he had opened a remarkable gap of 45 seconds over the peloton. Victory was surely his, but there was drama to the last as he hit that final drag again and all his speed drained away. This time, he appeared to be suffering and had to grind his way slowly towards the line as the bunch roared up from behind, but he’d done enough and was able to hang on and enjoy his moment as he crossed the line for his first European victory of what is a highly promising career.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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