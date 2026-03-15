ProVelo Super League: Keely Bennett and Patrick Eddy win Inverell criterium

Race Results
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A solo win for Eddy while Bennett takes tight sprint against Alyssa Polites

Keely Bennett (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug) sprint for the win at the Inverell criterium
Keely Bennett (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug) sprint for the win at the Inverell criterium (Image credit: ProVelo Super League / Con Chronis and Beardy McBeard)

Keely Bennett (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Patrick Eddy claimed victory in the Inverell criterium on Sunday, which closed out the second-last round of racing in the 2026 Hertz ProVelo Super League.

Things went much more smoothly for Eddy the day after an ill-timed mechanical stymied his chances in the 229km Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell. It was a solo victory for the Australian road champion in the hour-and-ten-minute criterium on a flowy 1.4km circuit at Lake Inverell.

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Women's Inverell criterium top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Keely Bennett (Butterfields Ziptrak)

1:08:32

2

Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug)

-

3

Lillee Pollock (Team Redcat)

-

4

Belinda Bailey (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE)

+2

5

Ruby Taylor (Team Redcat)

+3

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Men's Inverell criterium top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Pat Eddy (Team Brennan)

1:07:58

2

Dylan Proctor-Parker (RCA Bikesonline)

+2

3

Oscar Gallagher (CCACHE x Bodywrap)

+11

4

Nate Hadden (VIS p/b K.O.M.P)

-

5

Nick Thompson (Falcons Pedal Mafia)

-

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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