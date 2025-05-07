'I still feel like I'm just a young kid' – Maturing Brandon McNulty leads US contingent at Giro d'Italia

By published

The American on growing up, learning, and finding his comfort zone

BENIFATO SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Brandon McNulty of The United States and UAE Team Emirates XRG competes during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 2 a 166km stage from La Nucia to Benifato 1033m on February 06 2025 in Benifato Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
McNulty will be one of three Americans at the Giro this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the Giro d’Italia gets underway this Friday, many eyes will be on UAE Team Emirates-XRG. They may be without 2024 champion Tadej Pogačar, but Juan Ayuso is leading the way as one of the top favourites for the pink jersey and with a slew of other top-tier riders among the eight UAE men, there are many storylines ready to develop.

One of those storylines, which is perhaps going under the radar, is this: what will the team do with Brandon McNulty

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.