Keep track of your bike and belongings with this Amazon Prime Apple AirTag bundle

Whether you want to track your bike's location if it goes missing or you're notorious for losing things on a ride, this Apple AirTag bundle deal will help you keep track of your belongings

I get my fair share of trips abroad to test bikes as part of the Cyclingnews tech team; it's one of the perks of the job. On a recent trip, I made it back, but my luggage didn't. Luckily, I wasn't travelling with a bike, still it was extremely frustrating as I had packed a lot of my favourite riding kit.

It was a painstaking few weeks while the airline tried to track down my luggage; however, if I had an Apple AirTag, this would have been a far smoother process.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Save 29%
Apple AirTag Bundle: was £119 now £84 at Amazon

These small coin-shaped AirTags can be easily hidden on a bike, in your bag or attached to your keys and allow you to track your belongings. They utilise secure Bluetooth technology and the Apple Find My network so you can pinpoint their location.

View Deal
Graham Cottingham

Graham has been part of the Cyclingnews team since January 2020. He has mountain biking at his core and can mostly be found bikepacking around Scotland or exploring the steep trails around the Tweed Valley. Not afraid of a challenge, Graham has gained a reputation for riding fixed gear bikes both too far and often in inappropriate places.

