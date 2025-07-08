Keep track of your bike and belongings with this Amazon Prime Apple AirTag bundle

I get my fair share of trips abroad to test bikes as part of the Cyclingnews tech team; it's one of the perks of the job. On a recent trip, I made it back, but my luggage didn't. Luckily, I wasn't travelling with a bike, still it was extremely frustrating as I had packed a lot of my favourite riding kit.

It was a painstaking few weeks while the airline tried to track down my luggage; however, if I had an Apple AirTag, this would have been a far smoother process.

Oddly, as part of the recovery service offered by most airlines, there's a section asking something to the effect of: 'Can you tell us where your bag is?'

Confused as I was upon seeing that question at first - shouldn't they be telling me where it is, not the other way around? - it quickly struck me that I was missing a trick. It was later confirmed to me by the staff that many passengers travel with a form of GPS tracker, most commonly an AirTag, in their suitcase. Knowing this, the airlines have started to use it to their advantage and actively work with the customer and their Find My app to locate the bag more quickly.

From now on, I will always travel with an AirTag in my luggage, and I would recommend you do the same.

This Amazon Prime Day deal on a bundle of four Apple AirTags is a worthy investment if you want peace of mind while travelling, but they also come in very handy on rides and in day-to-day life too.

For UK shoppers, this Apple AirTag deal saves 29% off a bundle of four tags

AirTags aren't only useful for tracking your bike or luggage. It's easy enough to drop something like your keys when rummaging through your pockets in a cafe or at the side of the road while looking for a tool or tube. Attach an AirTag to your valuables when heading out for a ride, and if you do lose something, you will be able to pinpoint its location.

They aren't just useful for tracking your belongings; you can also share your tracking with other people to follow your progress while out on a ride. Whether it's for adding a little extra safety on a solo bikepacking trip, keeping a group ride together or for loved ones to check on how you're doing. If you're heading into the wilderness, an AirTag isn't a substitute for a proper satellite tracker, but in populated areas, it offers a convenient way for friends and family to track your ride.

Their small size makes them super easy to stash in a saddlebag or jersey pocket. There are lots of neat options if you want to mount it to your bike, too. They are water resistant (IP67), and Apple says the battery should last for roughly a year.

