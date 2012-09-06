Trending

Davison edges closer to Murray lead with Kerang criterium win

Giacoppo and Wohler claim the minor placings

Image 1 of 5

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) get himself another stage win at Tour of the Murray River

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) get himself another stage win at Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 5

Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) goes on the attack in the closing lap with Miles Scotson (SASI) for company

Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) goes on the attack in the closing lap with Miles Scotson (SASI) for company
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 5

The bunch during the Kerang criterium

The bunch during the Kerang criterium
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 5

Genesys are in control closely followed by the Drapac team during stage 8 in Kerang

Genesys are in control closely followed by the Drapac team during stage 8 in Kerang
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 5

SASI riders have been active throughout the Tour of the Murray River

SASI riders have been active throughout the Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) has once again proved he’s won of the quickest in the bunch when he won stage 8 at the Tour of the Murray River ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and Alex Wohler (Team Downunder). A final lap fall did little to prevent Davison from taking his third stage win of the Tour. The stage was highlighted by Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) who spent almost half of the race in a solo breakaway.

Stage 8 at the Tour of the Murray River would be the second day in a row to feature multiple criteriums. Kerang would play host to the morning’s 33km race, held around a 1.1km circuit with 30 laps and 11 intermediate sprints to contest. Riders would have just a couple of hours before the start of the next stage in Lake Boga – for a slightly longer 39km race.

The race’s leader, Joel Pearson (Genesys) began the stage with a 16-second lead over teammate Anthony Giacoppo. Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) moved himself into third place at the end yesterday.

Conditions were windy once again as the 67-rider bunch rolled out from the start. The bunch wasted no time in upping the pace and as the peloton stretched into a long line it was Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) who took off on his own. It would take a valiant effort to stay off the front for the next 45 minutes but he was clearly feeling good as the gap to the front of the bunch reached 10 seconds.

Donnelly took out the first sprint ahead of Sprint Leader Josh Tayloy (GPM-Wilson Racing) and Tour leader Pearson while the Jayco-Honey Shotz continued to race along out front.

Another two laps off the front and Donnelly took the maximum points, moving up the Sprint classification. He would need to stay out there a while longer before Taylor’s lead was in any danger. Donnelly began the day on 9 points whilst Taylor was sitting comfortably at 53. Stu Shaw (Drapac) and Alex Carver (Genesys) took second and third on the Lap 8 sprint behind Donnelly.

Shaw began the stage 45 seconds behind Pearson and was clearly taking advantage of his sprinting form, gaining precious seconds where he could.

The bunch was unable or unwilling to bring Donnelly back as he took out the third sprint ahead of yesterday’s stage 7 winner Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) and Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts).

Donnelly was again the winner of the sprint on lap 12 as the race neared the half way mark. Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) and Harry Carpenter (SASI) took a 2 and 1 point respectively as the attempted to bridge to the lone leader.

The bunch may have been content for one rider to remain off the front but Dove and Carpenter’s move saw others try to jump across, realising this could be the moment for a breakaway to go clear.

Carpenter and Dove were between Donnelly and the bunch when the next sprint came around and Donnelly took another three points while the two chasers continued to work together, crossing the line in the reverse order to the previous sprint.

With the race more entering the second half, Dove and Carpenter were caught but Donnelly remained on his own approximately 11 seconds ahead of the chasing bunch.

On lap 16 Donnelly was still on his own while general classification contender Davison raced ahead of Pearson to take two points. Another two laps down and Donnelly’s lead was falling, he managed to take another 3 points and while PureBlack’s Luis Crosby and Taylor were second and third respectively.

With 10 laps to go Donnelly was finally caught, allowing Wohler to get the win ahead of Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) and Joshua Harrison (SASI).

With Donnelly caught, the attacks began once more. Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) won the sprint on lap 22 with Harrison and Plan B’s Brad Hall getting the minor placings. Kent-Spark got himself another three points while Rudolph and Miles Scotson (SASI) were also in the mix for the sprint points.

At the final intermediate sprint Rudolph got across the line first ahead of Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) and Harrison. Moments after it was Scotson and Taylor who attacked out of the bunch, looking to stay off the front on the final, bell lap.

Their time off the front was short lived as the bunch swallowed them up with Davison taking the win ahead of Giacoppo and Wohler.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:46:40
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
4Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
5Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
6Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
7Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8George Tansley (SASI)
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
10Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
11Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
12James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
13Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
14Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
15James Boal (John West Cycling)
16Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
17Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)
18Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
19Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
20Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
21Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
22James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
23Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
24Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
25Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
26James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
27Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
28Fraser Northey (SASI)
29Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
30Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
31Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
32Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
33Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
34Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
35Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
36Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
37Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
38Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
39Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
40William Draffen (Team Downunder)
41Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
42Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
43Joshua Harrison (SASI)
44Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
45Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
46Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
47Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
48Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)
49Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
50James Butler (John West Cycling)
51Harry Carpenter (SASI)
52Miles Scotson (SASI)0:01:10
53Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:13
54Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:16
55Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
56Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
57Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
58Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
59Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
60Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
61Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:02:01
62Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
63Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
64Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:02:02
65Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:03:35
66Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)
DNFPatrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 10 Spint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)2
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)2
3Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)3pts
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Joshua Harrison (SASI)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)3pts
2Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
3Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)3pts
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Miles Scotson (SASI)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joshua Harrison (SASI)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)2pts

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10:43:25
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:10
3Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:21
4Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:31
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:37
6Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:41
7Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:47
8James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
9Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:50
10Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:51
11Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:53
12Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
13James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)0:00:55
14Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:00:56
15Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:00
16James Boal (John West Cycling)0:01:13
17Harry Carpenter (SASI)
18Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:17
19Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:21
20Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:01:22
21Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:30
22Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
23Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:31
24Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
25Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:36
26Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:02:19
27Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:47
28Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:02:58
29Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:03:08
30Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:03:17
31Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:33
32Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:04:44
33Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:06:12
34Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:06:32
35Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)0:06:43
36Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
37Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:08:06
38Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:08:07
39Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:08:08
40Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
41Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:08:13
42James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)0:08:18
43Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:08:23
44Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:08:41
45Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:07
46Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:40
47Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:09:43
48Fraser Northey (SASI)0:09:47
49Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:10:09
50Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:10:25
51George Tansley (SASI)0:10:36
52Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:11:52
53Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
54Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:12:12
55James Butler (John West Cycling)0:13:10
56Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:14:07
57Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:14:23
58Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)0:15:41
59Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)0:17:24
60Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
61Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:18:46
62Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:20:50
63Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:21:58
64Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:23:14
65Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:26:26
66William Draffen (Team Downunder)0:29:51

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)56pts
2Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)30
3Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)30
4Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)29
5Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)22
6Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)20
7Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)20
8Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)14
9Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
10Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)13
11Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)13
12Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
13Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)11
14Joshua Harrison (SASI)11
15Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)8
16Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)6
17James Boal (John West Cycling)6
18Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
19Harry Carpenter (SASI)6
20Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
21Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
22Miles Scotson (SASI)5
23Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)5
24James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)4
25Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
26Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)4
27Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3
28Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
29Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
30Glenn O'Shea (SASI)3
31Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)3
32Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)3
33Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)3
34Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)2
35Fraser Northey (SASI)2
36George Tansley (SASI)2
37Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
38Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
39Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)1
40Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)39pts
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)33
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)29
4Glenn O'Shea (SASI)20
5Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
6Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)16
7Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
8Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)12
9Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
10Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)10
11Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)8
12Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
13Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
14Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)5
15Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)5
16Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
17Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
18Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3
19Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
20George Tansley (SASI)3
21Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2
22Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
23Miles Scotson (SASI)1
24Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)1
25Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
4Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
5Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
6Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)1
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
8Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)1
9Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)4pts
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)4
3Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
4Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)10:43:56
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:06
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:20
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:22
5Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:29
6James Boal (John West Cycling)0:00:42
7Harry Carpenter (SASI)
8Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:00:50
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:59
10Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:01:48
12Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:16
13Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:02:46
14Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:02
15Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)0:06:12
16Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:07:36
17Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:37
18Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:42
19Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:07:52
20Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:08:10
21Miles Scotson (SASI)0:08:36
22Fraser Northey (SASI)0:09:16
23Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:09:38
24Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:09:54
25George Tansley (SASI)0:10:05
26Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:11:21
27James Butler (John West Cycling)0:12:39
28Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:13:36
29Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:16:53
30Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:18:15
31Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:20:19

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team32:12:38
2Team Budget Forklifts0:00:48
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:04
4SASI0:01:11
5PureBlack Racing0:02:34
6John West Cycling0:03:22
7Plan B Racing0:06:50
8GPM Wilson Racing0:10:14
9Moira Shire0:14:55
10Parramatta Race Team0:16:08
11Swan Hill Rural City0:21:04
12Team Downunder0:24:42

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)211pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)158
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)99
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)90
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
6Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)82
7Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)81
8Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
10Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)75

Latest on Cyclingnews