Image 1 of 5 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) get himself another stage win at Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) goes on the attack in the closing lap with Miles Scotson (SASI) for company (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 The bunch during the Kerang criterium (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Genesys are in control closely followed by the Drapac team during stage 8 in Kerang (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 SASI riders have been active throughout the Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) has once again proved he’s won of the quickest in the bunch when he won stage 8 at the Tour of the Murray River ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and Alex Wohler (Team Downunder). A final lap fall did little to prevent Davison from taking his third stage win of the Tour. The stage was highlighted by Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) who spent almost half of the race in a solo breakaway.

Stage 8 at the Tour of the Murray River would be the second day in a row to feature multiple criteriums. Kerang would play host to the morning’s 33km race, held around a 1.1km circuit with 30 laps and 11 intermediate sprints to contest. Riders would have just a couple of hours before the start of the next stage in Lake Boga – for a slightly longer 39km race.

The race’s leader, Joel Pearson (Genesys) began the stage with a 16-second lead over teammate Anthony Giacoppo. Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) moved himself into third place at the end yesterday.

Conditions were windy once again as the 67-rider bunch rolled out from the start. The bunch wasted no time in upping the pace and as the peloton stretched into a long line it was Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) who took off on his own. It would take a valiant effort to stay off the front for the next 45 minutes but he was clearly feeling good as the gap to the front of the bunch reached 10 seconds.

Donnelly took out the first sprint ahead of Sprint Leader Josh Tayloy (GPM-Wilson Racing) and Tour leader Pearson while the Jayco-Honey Shotz continued to race along out front.

Another two laps off the front and Donnelly took the maximum points, moving up the Sprint classification. He would need to stay out there a while longer before Taylor’s lead was in any danger. Donnelly began the day on 9 points whilst Taylor was sitting comfortably at 53. Stu Shaw (Drapac) and Alex Carver (Genesys) took second and third on the Lap 8 sprint behind Donnelly.

Shaw began the stage 45 seconds behind Pearson and was clearly taking advantage of his sprinting form, gaining precious seconds where he could.

The bunch was unable or unwilling to bring Donnelly back as he took out the third sprint ahead of yesterday’s stage 7 winner Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) and Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts).

Donnelly was again the winner of the sprint on lap 12 as the race neared the half way mark. Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) and Harry Carpenter (SASI) took a 2 and 1 point respectively as the attempted to bridge to the lone leader.

The bunch may have been content for one rider to remain off the front but Dove and Carpenter’s move saw others try to jump across, realising this could be the moment for a breakaway to go clear.

Carpenter and Dove were between Donnelly and the bunch when the next sprint came around and Donnelly took another three points while the two chasers continued to work together, crossing the line in the reverse order to the previous sprint.

With the race more entering the second half, Dove and Carpenter were caught but Donnelly remained on his own approximately 11 seconds ahead of the chasing bunch.

On lap 16 Donnelly was still on his own while general classification contender Davison raced ahead of Pearson to take two points. Another two laps down and Donnelly’s lead was falling, he managed to take another 3 points and while PureBlack’s Luis Crosby and Taylor were second and third respectively.

With 10 laps to go Donnelly was finally caught, allowing Wohler to get the win ahead of Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) and Joshua Harrison (SASI).

With Donnelly caught, the attacks began once more. Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) won the sprint on lap 22 with Harrison and Plan B’s Brad Hall getting the minor placings. Kent-Spark got himself another three points while Rudolph and Miles Scotson (SASI) were also in the mix for the sprint points.

At the final intermediate sprint Rudolph got across the line first ahead of Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) and Harrison. Moments after it was Scotson and Taylor who attacked out of the bunch, looking to stay off the front on the final, bell lap.

Their time off the front was short lived as the bunch swallowed them up with Davison taking the win ahead of Giacoppo and Wohler.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:46:40 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 4 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 George Tansley (SASI) 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 10 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 11 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 12 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 13 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 14 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 James Boal (John West Cycling) 16 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 17 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 18 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 20 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 21 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 22 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 23 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 24 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 25 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 26 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 27 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 28 Fraser Northey (SASI) 29 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 30 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 31 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 32 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 33 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 34 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 35 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 36 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 37 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 38 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 39 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 40 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 41 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 42 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 43 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 44 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 45 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 46 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 47 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 48 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 49 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 50 James Butler (John West Cycling) 51 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 52 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:01:10 53 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:13 54 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:16 55 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 56 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 57 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 58 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 59 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 60 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 61 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:01 62 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 63 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 64 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:02 65 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:03:35 66 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) DNF Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 10 Spint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 2 3 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 3 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 3 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 3 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2 pts

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10:43:25 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:10 3 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:21 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:31 5 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:37 6 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:41 7 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:47 8 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 9 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:50 10 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:51 11 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:53 12 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 0:00:55 14 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:56 15 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:00 16 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:01:13 17 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 18 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:17 19 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:21 20 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:01:22 21 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:30 22 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:31 24 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 25 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:36 26 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:02:19 27 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:47 28 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:02:58 29 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:08 30 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:03:17 31 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:33 32 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:44 33 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:06:12 34 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:06:32 35 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:06:43 36 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 37 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:08:06 38 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:08:07 39 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:08:08 40 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 41 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:08:13 42 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:08:18 43 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:08:23 44 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:08:41 45 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:07 46 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:40 47 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:09:43 48 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:09:47 49 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:10:09 50 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:10:25 51 George Tansley (SASI) 0:10:36 52 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:11:52 53 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 54 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:12:12 55 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:13:10 56 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:14:07 57 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:14:23 58 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 0:15:41 59 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:17:24 60 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 61 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:18:46 62 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:20:50 63 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:21:58 64 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:23:14 65 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:26:26 66 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 0:29:51

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 56 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 30 3 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 30 4 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 29 5 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 22 6 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 7 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 8 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 14 9 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 10 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 11 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 13 12 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 13 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 11 14 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 11 15 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 16 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 6 17 James Boal (John West Cycling) 6 18 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 19 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 6 20 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 21 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 22 Miles Scotson (SASI) 5 23 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 24 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 4 25 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 26 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 4 27 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 28 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 29 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 30 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 3 31 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 3 32 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 3 33 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 3 34 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 2 35 Fraser Northey (SASI) 2 36 George Tansley (SASI) 2 37 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 38 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 39 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 1 40 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 39 pts 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 33 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 29 4 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 20 5 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 6 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 8 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 9 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 10 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 10 11 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 8 12 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 13 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 14 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 5 15 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 16 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 17 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 18 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 19 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 20 George Tansley (SASI) 3 21 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2 22 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 23 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1 24 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 1 25 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 4 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 5 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 6 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 1 7 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 8 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 9 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 4 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 4 3 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 10:43:56 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:06 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:20 4 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:22 5 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:29 6 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:00:42 7 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 8 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:00:50 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:59 10 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:01:48 12 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:16 13 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:02:46 14 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:02 15 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:06:12 16 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:07:36 17 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:37 18 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:42 19 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:07:52 20 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:08:10 21 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:08:36 22 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:09:16 23 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:09:38 24 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:09:54 25 George Tansley (SASI) 0:10:05 26 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:11:21 27 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:12:39 28 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:13:36 29 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:16:53 30 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:18:15 31 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:20:19

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 32:12:38 2 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:48 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:04 4 SASI 0:01:11 5 PureBlack Racing 0:02:34 6 John West Cycling 0:03:22 7 Plan B Racing 0:06:50 8 GPM Wilson Racing 0:10:14 9 Moira Shire 0:14:55 10 Parramatta Race Team 0:16:08 11 Swan Hill Rural City 0:21:04 12 Team Downunder 0:24:42