Flakemore wins the Lake Boga criterium from breakaway

Genesys rider takes the overall lead from teammate Pearson

Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) takes the lead after stage 9 at Tour of the Murray River

Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) takes the lead after stage 9 at Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Flakemore on the podium with Harry Carpenter (SASI) and Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)

Flakemore on the podium with Harry Carpenter (SASI) and Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Harry Carpenter (SASI) leads Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) in the winning move of the stage

Harry Carpenter (SASI) leads Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) in the winning move of the stage
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) gets the win ahead of breakaway companion Harry Carpenter (SASI)

Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) gets the win ahead of breakaway companion Harry Carpenter (SASI)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
The peloton were greeted to sunny conditions in Lake Boga

The peloton were greeted to sunny conditions in Lake Boga
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)

Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) took his second win in as many weeks when he won stage 9 at the Tour of the Murray River. Flakemore outsprinted his breakaway partner Harry Carpenter (SASI) at the end of the 39km criterium in Lake Boga. Flakemore most recently won a stage at the Tour of the Great South Coast but today’s win would also see him bump teammate Joel Pearson out of the leader’s jersey and down into second spot.

Riders had little time to recover after the morning’s criterium in Kerang before they lined up - for the second time of the day - in the town of Lake Boga for a 39km criterium.

Joel Pearson was at the front of the bunch as current race leader but he would be starting the ninth stage without Genesys teammate Pat Shaw who crashed in the final lap of the morning’s criterium in Kerang.

There were clearly some tired legs at the start of the 30-lap race as five riders quickly established a lead within the opening laps. Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) took out the first sprint while Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) and James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Cycling) took second and third.

The five man group continued to work together while also contesting the sprints. Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) took out the Lap 8 sprint followed by his teammate Luke Davison and race leader Pearson.

A combination of hard stages and a week’s racing meant the field began to split up early as riders attempted to join the front group. At the next sprint it was Davison who won the three points followed by Flakemore and Harry Carpenter (SASI).

Davison and Rudolph were active in the following two sprints while Caleb Jones also made his presence felt by taking a point on lap 12. The group had swelled to around 12 riders however their gap to the peloton was reduced as rider started to fall off the pace.

Flakemore took out the sprints on lap 18 and 20 and Carpenter keenly took second place on both occasions as the duo formed a strong breakaway entering the final 10 laps.

The leading two shared the intermediate sprints between each other as Carpenter took the maximum on lap 22 and Flakemore rolled across in first at the next sprint. Meanwhile their lead had extended to almost 30 seconds.

With 5 laps to go Flakemore and Carpenter continued to work well together. Their lead extended over 30 seconds to the chasing peloton and the bunch would have to work hard to bring back the strong pair.

Flakemore was happy to take the next two sprints ahead of his breakaway companion Carpenter while the bunch was struggling to make any inroads into their lead. As the duo passed the finish line with three laps to go their lead had grown to 41 seconds. Their gap would be near impossible to close over the last three kilometres of the race.

At the end it was Flakemore who won the stage ahead of his breakaway partner Carpenter. The bunch was lead in by Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts) for third place.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:52:02
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:31
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
6Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
7Miles Scotson (SASI)
8Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
10Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
11Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
13Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
15Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
16Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
17James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
18James Boal (John West Cycling)0:00:36
19James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
20Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
21Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
22Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
23Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
24Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
25Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
26Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
27Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
28Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
29Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
31Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:00:44
32Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:00:46
33Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
34Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:00:48
35Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:50
36Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:01:04
37Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:06
38Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:10
39Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:22
40George Tansley (SASI)0:01:28
41Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:48
42Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:36
43Fraser Northey (SASI)
44Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:05:24
45Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
46Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
47Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
48Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
49Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
50Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
51Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
52Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
53Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
54James Butler (John West Cycling)
55Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
56Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
57Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:07:12
58Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
59Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
60William Draffen (Team Downunder)
61Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
62Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)
63Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)0:09:00
64Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
65Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
66Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)2
3James Boal (John West Cycling)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)3pts
2Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3James Boal (John West Cycling)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)2
3Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)2pts

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11:37:49
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:07
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:15
4Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:16
5Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:31
6Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:44
7Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:45
8Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:48
9Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:54
10Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:56
11James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
12Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:01
13James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)0:01:08
14Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
15Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:12
16James Boal (John West Cycling)0:01:25
17Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:01:31
18Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
19Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:35
20Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:01:38
21Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:39
22Glenn O'Shea (SASI)0:01:40
23Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:44
24Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:50
25Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:19
26Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:03:35
27Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:03:41
28Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:17
29Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:04:58
30Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:06:21
31Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)0:06:57
32Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:06:58
33Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:07:21
34Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:49
35Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:08:20
36James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)0:08:27
37Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:08:29
38Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:16
39Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:09:39
40Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:09:48
41Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:09:57
42Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:19
43George Tansley (SASI)0:11:42
44Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)0:12:06
45Fraser Northey (SASI)0:13:01
46Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:13:10
47Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:13:25
48Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)0:13:33
49Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:42
50Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:15:23
51Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:15:27
52Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:15:31
53Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:16:54
54Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:17:14
55James Butler (John West Cycling)0:18:12
56Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:18:47
57Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:19:09
58Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)0:20:43
59Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:22:26
60Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:23:48
61Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)0:26:02
62Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:28:48
63Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:29:28
64Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:30:04
65Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:35:04
66William Draffen (Team Downunder)0:36:41

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)56pts
2Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)32
3Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)31
4Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)31
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)28
6Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)23
7Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)22
8Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)21
9Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)20
10Harry Carpenter (SASI)18
11Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)14
12Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
13Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)14
14Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)13
15Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
16Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)11
17Joshua Harrison (SASI)11
18James Boal (John West Cycling)8
19Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
20Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)6
21Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)6
22Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
23James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)5
24Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
25Miles Scotson (SASI)5
26Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)5
27Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)4
28Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
29Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
30Glenn O'Shea (SASI)3
31Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)3
32Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)3
33Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)3
34George Tansley (SASI)2
35Fraser Northey (SASI)2
36Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)2
37Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
38Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
39Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)1
40Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)44pts
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)39
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)36
4Glenn O'Shea (SASI)21
5Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)20
6Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
7Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)16
8Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)16
9Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
10Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)12
11Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
12Harry Carpenter (SASI)9
13Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
14Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)8
15Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
16Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)5
17Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)5
18Miles Scotson (SASI)5
19Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
20Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3
21Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
22George Tansley (SASI)3
23Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
24Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2
25Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)1
26Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
4Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
5Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
6Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)1
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
8Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)1
9Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)4pts
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)4
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)2
5Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
6Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11:37:49
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:31
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:44
4Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:45
5Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:56
6Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:08
7James Boal (John West Cycling)0:01:25
8Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:35
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:39
10Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:44
11Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:03:41
12Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:17
13Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:07:21
14Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:49
15Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:08:29
16Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:16
17Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:09:39
18Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:19
19George Tansley (SASI)0:11:42
20Fraser Northey (SASI)0:13:01
21Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:13:25
22Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)0:13:33
23Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:15:27
24Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:15:31
25Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:16:54
26James Butler (John West Cycling)0:18:12
27Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:18:47
28Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:19:09
29Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:22:26
30Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:23:48
31Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:29:28

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team34:55:46
2SASI0:01:11
3Team Budget Forklifts0:01:24
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:40
5PureBlack Racing0:03:53
6John West Cycling0:04:03
7Plan B Racing0:07:31
8GPM Wilson Racing0:16:02
9Parramatta Race Team0:26:30
10Moira Shire0:31:53
11Team Downunder0:31:59
12Swan Hill Rural City0:36:45

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)218pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)163
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)99
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)98
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)87
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)82
8Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
10Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)75

