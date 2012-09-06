Image 1 of 5 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) takes the lead after stage 9 at Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Flakemore on the podium with Harry Carpenter (SASI) and Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 Harry Carpenter (SASI) leads Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) in the winning move of the stage (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) gets the win ahead of breakaway companion Harry Carpenter (SASI) (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 The peloton were greeted to sunny conditions in Lake Boga (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)

Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) took his second win in as many weeks when he won stage 9 at the Tour of the Murray River. Flakemore outsprinted his breakaway partner Harry Carpenter (SASI) at the end of the 39km criterium in Lake Boga. Flakemore most recently won a stage at the Tour of the Great South Coast but today’s win would also see him bump teammate Joel Pearson out of the leader’s jersey and down into second spot.

Riders had little time to recover after the morning’s criterium in Kerang before they lined up - for the second time of the day - in the town of Lake Boga for a 39km criterium.

Joel Pearson was at the front of the bunch as current race leader but he would be starting the ninth stage without Genesys teammate Pat Shaw who crashed in the final lap of the morning’s criterium in Kerang.

There were clearly some tired legs at the start of the 30-lap race as five riders quickly established a lead within the opening laps. Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) took out the first sprint while Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) and James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Cycling) took second and third.

The five man group continued to work together while also contesting the sprints. Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) took out the Lap 8 sprint followed by his teammate Luke Davison and race leader Pearson.

A combination of hard stages and a week’s racing meant the field began to split up early as riders attempted to join the front group. At the next sprint it was Davison who won the three points followed by Flakemore and Harry Carpenter (SASI).

Davison and Rudolph were active in the following two sprints while Caleb Jones also made his presence felt by taking a point on lap 12. The group had swelled to around 12 riders however their gap to the peloton was reduced as rider started to fall off the pace.

Flakemore took out the sprints on lap 18 and 20 and Carpenter keenly took second place on both occasions as the duo formed a strong breakaway entering the final 10 laps.

The leading two shared the intermediate sprints between each other as Carpenter took the maximum on lap 22 and Flakemore rolled across in first at the next sprint. Meanwhile their lead had extended to almost 30 seconds.

With 5 laps to go Flakemore and Carpenter continued to work well together. Their lead extended over 30 seconds to the chasing peloton and the bunch would have to work hard to bring back the strong pair.

Flakemore was happy to take the next two sprints ahead of his breakaway companion Carpenter while the bunch was struggling to make any inroads into their lead. As the duo passed the finish line with three laps to go their lead had grown to 41 seconds. Their gap would be near impossible to close over the last three kilometres of the race.

At the end it was Flakemore who won the stage ahead of his breakaway partner Carpenter. The bunch was lead in by Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts) for third place.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:52:02 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:31 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 6 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 Miles Scotson (SASI) 8 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 10 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 11 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 13 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 15 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 16 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 17 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 18 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:00:36 19 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 20 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 21 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 22 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 23 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 24 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 26 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 27 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 28 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 29 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 31 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:00:44 32 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:46 33 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 34 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:00:48 35 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:50 36 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:01:04 37 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:06 38 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:10 39 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:22 40 George Tansley (SASI) 0:01:28 41 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:48 42 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:36 43 Fraser Northey (SASI) 44 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:05:24 45 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 46 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 47 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 48 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 49 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 50 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 51 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 52 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 53 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 54 James Butler (John West Cycling) 55 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 56 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 57 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:07:12 58 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 59 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 60 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 61 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 62 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 63 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:09:00 64 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 65 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 66 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 2 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 2 3 James Boal (John West Cycling) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 pts 2 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 James Boal (John West Cycling) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 2 3 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 2 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 pts

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11:37:49 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:07 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:15 4 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:16 5 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:31 6 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:44 7 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:45 8 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:48 9 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:54 10 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:56 11 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 12 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:01 13 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 0:01:08 14 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 15 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:12 16 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:01:25 17 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:01:31 18 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:35 20 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:01:38 21 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:39 22 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 0:01:40 23 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:44 24 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:50 25 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:19 26 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:35 27 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:03:41 28 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:17 29 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:58 30 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:06:21 31 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 0:06:57 32 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:06:58 33 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:07:21 34 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:49 35 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:08:20 36 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:08:27 37 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:08:29 38 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:16 39 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:09:39 40 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:09:48 41 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:09:57 42 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:11:19 43 George Tansley (SASI) 0:11:42 44 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 0:12:06 45 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:13:01 46 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:13:10 47 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:13:25 48 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:13:33 49 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:42 50 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:15:23 51 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:15:27 52 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:15:31 53 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:16:54 54 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:17:14 55 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:18:12 56 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:18:47 57 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:19:09 58 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 0:20:43 59 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:22:26 60 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:23:48 61 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:26:02 62 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:28:48 63 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:29:28 64 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:30:04 65 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:35:04 66 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 0:36:41

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 56 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 32 3 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 31 4 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 31 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 28 6 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 7 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 22 8 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 21 9 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 10 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 18 11 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 14 12 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 13 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 14 14 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 15 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 16 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 11 17 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 11 18 James Boal (John West Cycling) 8 19 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 20 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 6 21 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 22 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 23 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 5 24 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 25 Miles Scotson (SASI) 5 26 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 27 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 4 28 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 29 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 30 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 3 31 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 3 32 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 3 33 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 3 34 George Tansley (SASI) 2 35 Fraser Northey (SASI) 2 36 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 2 37 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 38 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 39 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 1 40 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 44 pts 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 39 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 36 4 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 21 5 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 6 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 8 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 9 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 10 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 12 11 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 12 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 9 13 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 14 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 8 15 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 16 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 5 17 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 18 Miles Scotson (SASI) 5 19 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 20 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 21 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 22 George Tansley (SASI) 3 23 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 24 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2 25 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 1 26 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 4 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 5 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 6 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 1 7 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 8 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 9 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 4 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 4 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 5 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11:37:49 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:31 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:44 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:45 5 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:56 6 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:08 7 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:01:25 8 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:35 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:39 10 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:44 11 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:03:41 12 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:17 13 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:07:21 14 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:49 15 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:08:29 16 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:16 17 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:09:39 18 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:11:19 19 George Tansley (SASI) 0:11:42 20 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:13:01 21 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:13:25 22 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:13:33 23 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:15:27 24 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:15:31 25 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:16:54 26 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:18:12 27 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:18:47 28 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:19:09 29 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:22:26 30 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:23:48 31 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:29:28

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 34:55:46 2 SASI 0:01:11 3 Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:24 4 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:40 5 PureBlack Racing 0:03:53 6 John West Cycling 0:04:03 7 Plan B Racing 0:07:31 8 GPM Wilson Racing 0:16:02 9 Parramatta Race Team 0:26:30 10 Moira Shire 0:31:53 11 Team Downunder 0:31:59 12 Swan Hill Rural City 0:36:45