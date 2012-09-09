Image 1 of 5 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) claims his second stage victory of the 2012 Tour of Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 5 Yellow jersey Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) gets ready to race in Swan Hill (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 5 The final podium: Malcolm Rudolph, Luke Davison and Aaron Donnelly (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 5 The final podium: Malcolm Rudolph, Luke Davison and Aaron Donnelly (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 5 Race leader, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) spoilt the party for race leader, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), edging the Sydney-based rider in the final stage of the Tour of Murray River in Swan Hill. GPM Wilson Racing's Josh Taylor finshed the stage in third place.

"We're a bit disappointed," Pearson revealed after the stage. "We came here for the overall win and we gave it everything the other day in the Euston criterium.

"It was our undoing, trying to go for that win.

"To Luke's credit, he was the strongest on the day."

Had Davison won on Sunday, he would have equalled the record of 10 stage victories in the Scody Cup set by Steele Von Hoff last season. With one Scody Cup round remaining, the Tour of Tasmania, Davison should feel confident but for now the focus is on his overall win. It's been one hell of a fight back for the 22-year-old who after Stage 4, trailed 48 seconds from the race lead. On Sunday, 48 seconds was his margin of victory.

While Davison’s win was largely a fait accompli heading into the Swan Hill criterium, with a 34 second advantage following Saturday’s penultimate stage, the onus was on the Budget Forklifts team to keep their rider out of trouble.

"People see me crossing the line and throwing my hands in the air but there's a lot of behind-the-scenes work, especially from my teammates," Davison said. "They're riding at the front constantly and putting their faith in me. You do feel the pressure but I think to be a successful athlete, you have to thrive off that pressure."

One battle that was not sewn up was the minor placings on the general classification and with 16 sprints spread out over the 40-lap race, fireworks were assured.

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) started the day in fifth overall, 53 seconds back on Davison. In a rampaging effort, Rudolph, 23, claimed maximum points on eight intermediate sprints. At the end of 60km of racing, the 2009 Grafton to Inverell winner had jumped to second overall, ahead of Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-HoneyShotz), Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Harry Carpenter (SASI). Donnelly maintained a spot on the final podium finishing third overall, 51 seconds in arrears of Davison and also finished the Tour of Murray River as the best young rider.

"It was always the plan, to come here and race aggressively," Donnelly said. "There are a lot of fast sprinters in the bunch. At the end of the day, the only way to get a result was to get away."

Davison's overall victory at the Tour of Murray River results in him being crowned the new leader in the National Road Series on 370 points, with Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) dropping back to second (358). Giacoppo maintains his lead in the Scody Cup rankings on 259 with Davison next best on 236.



Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:20:08 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 7 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 8 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 9 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 10 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 13 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 14 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 16 James Boal (John West Cycling) 17 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 18 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 19 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 20 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 22 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 23 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 24 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 26 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 27 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:09 28 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:00:10 29 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 30 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 31 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:13 32 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 33 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:15 34 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:17 35 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 36 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 37 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:00:19 38 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:00:22 39 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 40 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:00:24 41 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:25 42 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:00:29 43 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:00 44 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 45 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 46 George Tansley (SASI) 47 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:04:00 48 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:06:00 49 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 50 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 51 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 52 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 53 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:08:00 54 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:10:00 55 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 56 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 57 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 58 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 59 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:12:00 60 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 61 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 George Tansley (SASI) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 28 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 30 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 32 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Miles Scotson (SASI) 2 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1

Lap 34 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 1

Lap 36 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 2 pts

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 17:31:18 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:45 3 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:48 4 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:01:07 5 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:08 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:22 7 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:26 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:28 9 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:41 10 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:02:14 11 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:02:23 12 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:41 13 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:46 14 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 0:02:48 15 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:03:05 16 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 0:03:06 17 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:03:11 18 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:21 19 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:03:34 20 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:04:41 21 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:06:04 22 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:07:00 23 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:02 24 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:08:30 25 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 26 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 0:08:34 27 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 0:08:35 28 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:08:59 29 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:10:00 30 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:10:07 31 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:10:15 32 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:10:53 33 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:11:33 34 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:12:07 35 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:12:23 36 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:12:38 37 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:13:44 38 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 0:13:53 39 George Tansley (SASI) 0:15:31 40 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:16:13 41 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:18:03 42 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:20:52 43 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:23:13 44 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 0:23:15 45 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:24:05 46 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:24:44 47 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:24:51 48 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:26:14 49 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:30:20 50 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:30:48 51 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:33:36 52 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:34:06 53 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:37:21 54 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:39:35 55 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:40:44 56 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:45:09 57 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:46:23 58 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:49:57 59 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:59:27 60 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 1:07:37 61 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 1:17:26

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 81 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 78 3 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 54 4 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 53 5 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 51 6 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 36 7 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 34 8 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 10 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 11 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 26 12 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 13 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 21 14 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 15 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 19 16 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 19 17 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 18 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 19 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 20 Miles Scotson (SASI) 13 21 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 12 22 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 23 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 9 24 James Boal (John West Cycling) 8 25 George Tansley (SASI) 8 26 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 7 27 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 28 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 29 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 5 30 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 5 31 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 4 32 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 4 33 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 34 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 35 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 2 36 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 2 37 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 2 38 Fraser Northey (SASI) 2 39 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 2 40 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 41 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 1 42 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 43 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 44 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 45 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 31 46 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 9 47 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 2

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 79 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 54 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 46 4 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 38 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 32 6 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 32 7 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 8 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 9 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 18 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 11 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 12 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 16 13 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 14 Miles Scotson (SASI) 16 15 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 15 16 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 15 17 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 14 18 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 13 19 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 20 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 21 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 22 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 23 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 4 24 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 25 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 26 George Tansley (SASI) 3 27 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 28 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 2 29 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 2 30 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 1 31 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 1 32 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 33 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 4 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 5 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 6 Miles Scotson (SASI) 2 7 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 8 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 1 9 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 10 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 11 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 12 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 13 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 6 pts 2 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 3 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 4 4 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 6 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 7 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 8 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 2 9 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 17:32:06 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:19 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:20 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:34 5 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:26 6 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:01:35 7 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:02:17 8 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:02:46 9 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:05:16 10 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:14 11 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:42 12 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:27 13 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:11:19 14 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:11:35 15 George Tansley (SASI) 0:14:43 16 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:25 17 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:17:15 18 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:23:17 19 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:24:03 20 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:25:26 21 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:29:32 22 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:30:00 23 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:33:18 24 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:36:33 25 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:38:47 26 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:39:56 27 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:45:35

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 52:40:17 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:27 3 SASI 0:00:52 4 Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:59 5 John West Cycling 0:04:47 6 PureBlack Racing 0:07:23 7 Plan B Racing 0:08:36 8 GPM Wilson Racing 0:24:59 9 Team Downunder 0:48:10 10 Parramatta Race Team 0:50:02 11 Swan Hill Rural City 1:12:02 12 Moira Shire 1:20:42

Scody Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 259 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 236 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 104 4 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 99 5 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 98 6 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 90 7 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 83 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 83 9 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 82 10 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 81 11 Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 81 12 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 80 13 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 80 14 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 78 15 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 75 16 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS) 69 17 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 64 18 Jack Beckinsale (Jayco Honey Shotz) 60 19 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 54 20 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 51 21 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 49 22 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 43 23 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 40 24 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS) 39 25 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 37 26 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 36 27 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 36 28 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 35 29 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 34 30 Jordan Kerby (Jayco - VIS) 32 31 Jack Beckinsale (Jayco Honey Shotz) 29 32 Miles Scotson (SASI) 28 33 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 27 34 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 27 35 Robert-Jon McCarthy (SASI) 27 36 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 27 37 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 26 38 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 39 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 40 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 41 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 23 42 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 22 43 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 22 44 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 21 45 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 21 46 Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil) 20 47 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 18 48 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans - ATS) 18 49 James Boal (John West Cycling) 17

NRS Team Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 637 pts 2 Team Budget Forklifts 500 3 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 468 4 Drapac Professional Cycling 400 5 SASI 330 6 Search2Retain 268 7 Team Polygon Australia 175 8 John West Cycling 160 9 Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore 145 10 Team Jayco-Honey Shotz 133 11 Team Downunder 125 12 Plan B Racing 110 13 GPM Wilson Racing 85 14 Suzuki / Trek 50 15 St George Skoda 40 16 St George Skoda 35 17 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 30 18 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 20 19 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 20 20 Racing Kangaroos 20 21 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 15