Pearson takes out super Swan Hill criterium

Davison retains overall and claims NRS lead

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) claims his second stage victory of the 2012 Tour of Murray River

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Yellow jersey Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) gets ready to race in Swan Hill

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The final podium: Malcolm Rudolph, Luke Davison and Aaron Donnelly

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The final podium: Malcolm Rudolph, Luke Davison and Aaron Donnelly

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Race leader, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) spoilt the party for race leader, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), edging the Sydney-based rider in the final stage of the Tour of Murray River in Swan Hill. GPM Wilson Racing's Josh Taylor finshed the stage in third place.

"We're a bit disappointed," Pearson revealed after the stage. "We came here for the overall win and we gave it everything the other day in the Euston criterium.

"It was our undoing, trying to go for that win.

"To Luke's credit, he was the strongest on the day."

Had Davison won on Sunday, he would have equalled the record of 10 stage victories in the Scody Cup set by Steele Von Hoff last season. With one Scody Cup round remaining, the Tour of Tasmania, Davison should feel confident but for now the focus is on his overall win. It's been one hell of a fight back for the 22-year-old who after Stage 4, trailed 48 seconds from the race lead. On Sunday, 48 seconds was his margin of victory.

While Davison’s win was largely a fait accompli heading into the Swan Hill criterium, with a 34 second advantage following Saturday’s penultimate stage, the onus was on the Budget Forklifts team to keep their rider out of trouble.

"People see me crossing the line and throwing my hands in the air but there's a lot of behind-the-scenes work, especially from my teammates," Davison said. "They're riding at the front constantly and putting their faith in me. You do feel the pressure but I think to be a successful athlete, you have to thrive off that pressure."

One battle that was not sewn up was the minor placings on the general classification and with 16 sprints spread out over the 40-lap race, fireworks were assured.

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) started the day in fifth overall, 53 seconds back on Davison. In a rampaging effort, Rudolph, 23, claimed maximum points on eight intermediate sprints. At the end of 60km of racing, the 2009 Grafton to Inverell winner had jumped to second overall, ahead of Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-HoneyShotz), Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Harry Carpenter (SASI). Donnelly maintained a spot on the final podium finishing third overall, 51 seconds in arrears of Davison and also finished the Tour of Murray River as the best young rider.

"It was always the plan, to come here and race aggressively," Donnelly said. "There are a lot of fast sprinters in the bunch. At the end of the day, the only way to get a result was to get away."

Davison's overall victory at the Tour of Murray River results in him being crowned the new leader in the National Road Series on 370 points, with Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) dropping back to second (358). Giacoppo maintains his lead in the Scody Cup rankings on 259 with Davison next best on 236.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:20:08
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
4Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
7Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
8Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
9Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
10Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
12Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
13Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
14Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
15Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
16James Boal (John West Cycling)
17James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
18Joshua Harrison (SASI)
19Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
20Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
22Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
23Harry Carpenter (SASI)
24Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
25Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
26James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
27Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:09
28Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:00:10
29Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
30Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
31Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:13
32Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
33Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:15
34Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:17
35Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
36Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
37Fraser Northey (SASI)0:00:19
38Miles Scotson (SASI)0:00:22
39Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
40Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:00:24
41Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:25
42Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:00:29
43Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:02:00
44Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
45Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
46George Tansley (SASI)
47Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:04:00
48Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:00
49James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
50Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
51Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
52Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
53Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:08:00
54Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:10:00
55Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
56Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)
57Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
58Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
59Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:12:00
60William Draffen (Team Downunder)
61Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3George Tansley (SASI)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Harrison (SASI)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joshua Harrison (SASI)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)2
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 28 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 30 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 32 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Miles Scotson (SASI)2
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)1

Lap 34 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)1

Lap 36 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)2pts

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)17:31:18
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:45
3Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:48
4Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:01:07
5Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:08
6Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:22
7Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:26
8Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:28
9Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:41
10Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:02:14
11Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:02:23
12Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:41
13Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:46
14James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)0:02:48
15James Boal (John West Cycling)0:03:05
16Glenn O'Shea (SASI)0:03:06
17Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:03:11
18Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:21
19Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:03:34
20Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:41
21Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:06:04
22Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:07:00
23Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:02
24Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:08:30
25Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
26James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)0:08:34
27Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)0:08:35
28Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:08:59
29Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:10:00
30James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)0:10:07
31Miles Scotson (SASI)0:10:15
32Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:10:53
33Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:11:33
34Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:12:07
35Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:12:23
36Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:12:38
37Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:13:44
38Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)0:13:53
39George Tansley (SASI)0:15:31
40Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:16:13
41Fraser Northey (SASI)0:18:03
42Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:20:52
43Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:23:13
44Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)0:23:15
45Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:24:05
46Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:24:44
47Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:24:51
48Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:26:14
49Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:30:20
50Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:30:48
51Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:33:36
52Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:34:06
53Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:37:21
54Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:39:35
55Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:40:44
56Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)0:45:09
57Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:46:23
58Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:49:57
59Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:59:27
60Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)1:07:37
61William Draffen (Team Downunder)1:17:26

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)81pts
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)78
3Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)54
4Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)53
5Harry Carpenter (SASI)51
6Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)36
7Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)34
8Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)27
9Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)27
10Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)26
11Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)26
12Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)26
13Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)21
14Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)19
15Joshua Harrison (SASI)19
16Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)19
17Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
18Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)15
19Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)15
20Miles Scotson (SASI)13
21Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)12
22Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
23Glenn O'Shea (SASI)9
24James Boal (John West Cycling)8
25George Tansley (SASI)8
26Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)7
27Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
28Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)6
29James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)5
30Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)5
31Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)4
32Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)4
33Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
34Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
35James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)2
36Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)2
37Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)2
38Fraser Northey (SASI)2
39Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)2
40Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
41Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)1
42Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
43Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
44Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)1
45Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)31
46Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)9
47Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)2

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)79pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)54
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)46
4Glenn O'Shea (SASI)38
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)32
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)32
7Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)21
8Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)20
9Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)18
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
11Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
12Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)16
13Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)16
14Miles Scotson (SASI)16
15Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)15
16Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)15
17Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)14
18Harry Carpenter (SASI)13
19Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
20Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
21Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)6
22Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)5
23Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)4
24Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
25Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
26George Tansley (SASI)3
27Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
28James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)2
29Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)2
30Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)1
31Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)1
32Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
33Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4pts
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)3
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
4Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
5Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
6Miles Scotson (SASI)2
7Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
8Glenn O'Shea (SASI)1
9Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)1
10Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
11Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1
12Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
13Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)6pts
2Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)4
3Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)4
4Harry Carpenter (SASI)3
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
6Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
7Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
8Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)2
9Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)17:32:06
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:19
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:20
4Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:34
5Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:26
6Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:01:35
7James Boal (John West Cycling)0:02:17
8Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:02:46
9Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:05:16
10Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:14
11Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:42
12Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:27
13Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:11:19
14Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:11:35
15George Tansley (SASI)0:14:43
16Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:25
17Fraser Northey (SASI)0:17:15
18Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:23:17
19Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:24:03
20Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:25:26
21Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:29:32
22Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:30:00
23Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:33:18
24Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:36:33
25Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:38:47
26Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:39:56
27Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:45:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers52:40:17
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:27
3SASI0:00:52
4Team Budget Forklifts0:01:59
5John West Cycling0:04:47
6PureBlack Racing0:07:23
7Plan B Racing0:08:36
8GPM Wilson Racing0:24:59
9Team Downunder0:48:10
10Parramatta Race Team0:50:02
11Swan Hill Rural City1:12:02
12Moira Shire1:20:42

Scody Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)259pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)236
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)104
4Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)99
5Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)98
6Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)90
7Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)83
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
9Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)82
10Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)81
11Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
12Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
13Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
14Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)78
15Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)75
16Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS)69
17Harry Carpenter (SASI)64
18Jack Beckinsale (Jayco Honey Shotz)60
19Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)54
20Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)51
21Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)49
22Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)43
23Glenn O'Shea (SASI)40
24Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS)39
25Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)37
26Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)36
27Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)36
28Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)35
29Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)34
30Jordan Kerby (Jayco - VIS)32
31Jack Beckinsale (Jayco Honey Shotz)29
32Miles Scotson (SASI)28
33Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)27
34Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)27
35Robert-Jon McCarthy (SASI)27
36James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)27
37Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)26
38Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)25
39Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)24
40Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)23
41Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)23
42Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)22
43Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)22
44Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)21
45Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)21
46Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)20
47Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)18
48Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans - ATS)18
49James Boal (John West Cycling)17

NRS Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team637pts
2Team Budget Forklifts500
3RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling468
4Drapac Professional Cycling400
5SASI330
6Search2Retain268
7Team Polygon Australia175
8John West Cycling160
9Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore145
10Team Jayco-Honey Shotz133
11Team Downunder125
12Plan B Racing110
13GPM Wilson Racing85
14Suzuki / Trek50
15St George Skoda40
16St George Skoda35
17Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team30
18Data#3 Cisco Racing Team20
19Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining20
20Racing Kangaroos20
21African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team15

NRS Individual Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)370pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)358
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)241
4Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)225
5Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)212
6Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS)195
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)167
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)144
9Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)136
10Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)125

 

