Image 1 of 8 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) leans into a corner (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 8 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) collects his seventh stage win for the 2012 season (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 8 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) during the Yarrawonga criterium at the Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 8 Genesys set the pace (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 8 The peloton flies by Lake Mulwala during the opening stage of the Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 8 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) heads around a bend at the Yarrawonga criterium (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 7 of 8 Stage 1 podium: Ryan MacAnnally, Luke Davison and Alex Carver (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 8 of 8 Time for the champagne! Celebrations on the podium at the end of the opening stage of the Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) scored his seventh win of the Australian National Road Series season, surviving a final-lap crash that took out several general classification contenders at the Yarrawonga Criterium.

The first stage of the Tour of the Murray River, a 30-lap criterium around a 1.2km circuit on the water front saw the peloton unleash plenty of speed, with the 22-year-old throwing down the gauntlet to reigning Australian Criterium Champion Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) to show just who is the form sprinter heading towards the point end of the season.

"It's always great to start off the tour like that," Davison said. "The first one's always the hardest.

"We had most of our teammates up there and they did the job."

Davison's teammate Ryan MacAnnally finished a close second, with Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) third, with Giacoppo back in seventh place.

The peloton at the Tour of the Murray River is the smallest of the season so far, with just 71 starters, but it didn't result in an incident-free start to the 14-stage tour. In 2011, close to 20 crashes involving around 60 riders marked the first six stages of the event - 100 riders were on the start line in Yarrawonga 12 months ago.

An early crash took out Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) although he recovered for a top-10 placing but the major crash of the stage heading into the final lap was the most cause for concern. Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Josh Taylor and Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing), along with Olympic silver medallist Glenn O'Shea (SASI) all hit the deck, but it was Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) who came off worst with a fractured collarbone.

Taylor's earlier efforts in the intermediate sprints elevated him to the joint classification lead with Davison and MacAnnally. Carver is one second in arrears with Stuart Shaw (Drapac) at three seconds.



Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:46:03 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 6 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 9 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 Miles Scotson (SASI) 11 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 13 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 14 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 15 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 17 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 18 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 19 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 21 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 22 George Tansley (SASI) 23 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 24 James Boal (John West Cycling) 25 Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 26 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 27 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 28 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 29 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 30 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 31 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 32 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 33 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 34 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 35 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 36 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 37 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 38 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 39 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 40 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 41 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 42 Fraser Northey (SASI) 43 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 44 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 45 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 46 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 47 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 48 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 49 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 50 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 51 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 52 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 53 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 54 James Butler (John West Cycling) 55 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 56 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 57 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 58 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 59 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 60 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 61 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 62 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 63 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 64 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 65 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 66 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS) 67 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 68 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 69 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 70 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:32 71 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:03:04 DNS John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) DNS Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) DNS Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) DNS Trenton Day (RBS Morgans - ATS)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:45:53 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:01 5 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:03 6 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:04 8 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:05 9 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:06 10 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 12 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:07 13 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 14 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 15 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:08 16 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 Miles Scotson (SASI) 18 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 19 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:00:09 20 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 22 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 23 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:00:10 24 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 26 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 27 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 28 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 29 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 30 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 31 George Tansley (SASI) 32 James Boal (John West Cycling) 33 Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 34 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 35 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 36 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 37 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 38 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 39 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 40 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 41 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 42 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 43 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 44 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 45 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 46 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 47 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 48 Fraser Northey (SASI) 49 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 50 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 51 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 52 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 53 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 54 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 55 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 56 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 57 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 58 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 59 James Butler (John West Cycling) 60 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 61 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 62 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 63 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 64 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 65 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 66 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 67 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS) 68 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 69 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 70 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:42 71 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:03:14

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 10 pts 2 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 4 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 6 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 7 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 8 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 9 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 3 10 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 11 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 12 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 13 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 14 Miles Scotson (SASI) 2 15 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 16 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 17 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 18 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 19 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 1 20 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 pts 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 4 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 5 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 6 6 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 8 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 9 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 10 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Budget Forklifts 2:18:09 2 GPM Wilson Racing 3 Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 Drapac Professional Cycling 5 Team Downunder 6 Jayco-Honey Shotz 7 SASI 8 Plan B Racing 9 Parramatta Race Team 10 PureBlack Racing 11 John West Cycling 12 Swan Hill Rural City 13 Moira Shire 14 Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team