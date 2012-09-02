Trending

Davison overcomes crash-marred final lap to take opening criterium win

MacAnnally, Carver make up minor placings

Image 1 of 8

Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) leans into a corner

Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) leans into a corner
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 8

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) collects his seventh stage win for the 2012 season

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) collects his seventh stage win for the 2012 season
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 8

James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) during the Yarrawonga criterium at the Tour of the Murray River

James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) during the Yarrawonga criterium at the Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 8

Genesys set the pace

Genesys set the pace
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 8

The peloton flies by Lake Mulwala during the opening stage of the Tour of the Murray River

The peloton flies by Lake Mulwala during the opening stage of the Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 8

Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) heads around a bend at the Yarrawonga criterium

Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) heads around a bend at the Yarrawonga criterium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 7 of 8

Stage 1 podium: Ryan MacAnnally, Luke Davison and Alex Carver

Stage 1 podium: Ryan MacAnnally, Luke Davison and Alex Carver
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 8 of 8

Time for the champagne! Celebrations on the podium at the end of the opening stage of the Tour of the Murray River

Time for the champagne! Celebrations on the podium at the end of the opening stage of the Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) scored his seventh win of the Australian National Road Series season, surviving a final-lap crash that took out several general classification contenders at the Yarrawonga Criterium.

The first stage of the Tour of the Murray River, a 30-lap criterium around a 1.2km circuit on the water front saw the peloton unleash plenty of speed, with the 22-year-old throwing down the gauntlet to reigning Australian Criterium Champion Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) to show just who is the form sprinter heading towards the point end of the season.

"It's always great to start off the tour like that," Davison said. "The first one's always the hardest.

"We had most of our teammates up there and they did the job."

Davison's teammate Ryan MacAnnally finished a close second, with Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) third, with Giacoppo back in seventh place.

The peloton at the Tour of the Murray River is the smallest of the season so far, with just 71 starters, but it didn't result in an incident-free start to the 14-stage tour. In 2011, close to 20 crashes involving around 60 riders marked the first six stages of the event - 100 riders were on the start line in Yarrawonga 12 months ago.

An early crash took out Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) although he recovered for a top-10 placing but the major crash of the stage heading into the final lap was the most cause for concern. Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Josh Taylor and Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing), along with Olympic silver medallist Glenn O'Shea (SASI) all hit the deck, but it was Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) who came off worst with a fractured collarbone.

Taylor's earlier efforts in the intermediate sprints elevated him to the joint classification lead with Davison and MacAnnally. Carver is one second in arrears with Stuart Shaw (Drapac) at three seconds.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:46:03
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
5Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
9Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Miles Scotson (SASI)
11Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
12Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
13Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)
14Harry Carpenter (SASI)
15Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
17Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
18Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
19Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
20Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
21Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
22George Tansley (SASI)
23Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
24James Boal (John West Cycling)
25Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
26Joshua Harrison (SASI)
27Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
28Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
29Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)
30Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
31Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
32Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
33Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
34Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
35Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
36James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
37Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
38Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
39Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
40Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
41William Draffen (Team Downunder)
42Fraser Northey (SASI)
43Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
44Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
45Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
46Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
47Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
48Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
49James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
50Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)
51Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
52Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
53Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
54James Butler (John West Cycling)
55Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
56Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
57James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
58Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
59Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
60Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
61Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
62Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
63Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
64Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
65Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
66Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS)
67Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
68Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
69Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
70Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:32
71Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:03:04
DNSJohn Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
DNSMathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
DNSDaniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
DNSTrenton Day (RBS Morgans - ATS)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Miles Scotson (SASI)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Miles Scotson (SASI)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joshua Harrison (SASI)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:45:53
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
4Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:01
5Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:03
6Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:04
8Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:05
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:06
10Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
11Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
12Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:07
13Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
14Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
15Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:08
16Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Miles Scotson (SASI)
18Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
19Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:00:09
20Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
22Joshua Harrison (SASI)
23Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:00:10
24Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
25Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
26Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)
27Harry Carpenter (SASI)
28Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
29Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
30Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
31George Tansley (SASI)
32James Boal (John West Cycling)
33Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
34Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
35Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
36Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)
37Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
38Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
39Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
40Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
41Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
42James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
43Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
44Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
45Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
46Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
47William Draffen (Team Downunder)
48Fraser Northey (SASI)
49Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
50Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
51Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
52Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
53Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
54Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
55James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
56Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)
57Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
58Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
59James Butler (John West Cycling)
60Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
61Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
62James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
63Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
64Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
65Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
66Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
67Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS)
68Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
69Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
70Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:42
71Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:03:14

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)10pts
2Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)7
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
4Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
6Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)4
7Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)4
8Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
9Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)3
10Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3
11Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)3
12Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
13Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)2
14Miles Scotson (SASI)2
15Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2
16Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
17Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
18Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
19Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)1
20Joshua Harrison (SASI)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)10pts
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)9
3Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
4Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
5Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)6
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
8Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
9Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
10Miles Scotson (SASI)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts2:18:09
2GPM Wilson Racing
3Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Drapac Professional Cycling
5Team Downunder
6Jayco-Honey Shotz
7SASI
8Plan B Racing
9Parramatta Race Team
10PureBlack Racing
11John West Cycling
12Swan Hill Rural City
13Moira Shire
14Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team

Scody Cup leaders after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)166pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)120
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)87
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)84
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
6Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
8Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)78
9Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)75
10Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS)69

 

