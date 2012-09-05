Trending

Davison forces way into winning breakaway to win Moama Criterium

Pearson retains general classification lead

Image 1 of 5

Joel Pearson (Genesys) awaits the start of the criterium in Moama with Anthony Giacoppo by his side

Joel Pearson (Genesys) awaits the start of the criterium in Moama with Anthony Giacoppo by his side
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 5

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) gets his second win at Tour of the Murray River

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) gets his second win at Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 5

Alex Carver (Genesys) sets the pace for his teammate Joel Pearson

Alex Carver (Genesys) sets the pace for his teammate Joel Pearson
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 5

Joel Pearson (Genesys) keeps hold of his leader's jersey at the end of the criterium in Moama

Joel Pearson (Genesys) keeps hold of his leader's jersey at the end of the criterium in Moama
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 5

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) throws his bike to the line in stage six

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) throws his bike to the line in stage six
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) has claimed his eighth victory of the 2012 National Road Series after a calculated display in Moama. Drapac's Malcolm Rudolph was second, Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) third - the trio finishing two seconds ahead of the remnants of the breakaway which proved Davison's launch pad to the stage win.

Overnight general classification leader Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) increased his advantage on teammate and rival Anthony Giacoppo by a further five seconds, to 15 seconds courtesy of intermediate bonus where the Australian Criterium Champion failed to figure.

The pressure was on from the opening laps with blustery conditions and a fast race pace meant that gaps opened up in the field straight away in the 39km criterium.

An attacking raid by Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) in the opening four intermediate sprints increased his lead in the Tasco Inland Sprint Championship despite the best-efforts of Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

Several riders attempted to move ahead of the bunch but it was at the back end of the 30-lap race where a move was ultimately successful. Between the eighth and ninth sprint, Glenn O’Shea (SASI), Rudolph, Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) and Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) made a move on the field and soon earned a 13 second advantage.

The teams from Genesys and Drapac led the chase but another group of riders could see an opportunity to bridge across. Davison, Wohler, Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Joe Cooper (PureBlack Racing) and Shaw joined the original four out the front with two laps remaining.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:51:30
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
4Glenn O'Shea (SASI)0:00:02
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
7Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
9Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)
10Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:06
11Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
13Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
14Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
15Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
16Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
18Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
19Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
20James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
21James Boal (John West Cycling)
22Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
23George Tansley (SASI)
24Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
25Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
26James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
27Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
28Harry Carpenter (SASI)
29Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
31Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
32Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
33Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:15
34James Butler (John West Cycling)0:01:43
35Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
36Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
37Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
38Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
39Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
40Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
41Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)0:05:09
42Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
43Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
44Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
45Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
46Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:06:52
47Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
48Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)
49James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
50Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
51Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
52Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
53Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
54Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
55Miles Scotson (SASI)
56Joshua Harrison (SASI)
57Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
58Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
59Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
60Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:08:35
61William Draffen (Team Downunder)
62Fraser Northey (SASI)
63Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
64Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:10:18
65Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
66Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)
67Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
DNSCameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2George Tansley (SASI)2
3Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Boal (John West Cycling)3pts
2Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)2
3Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)3pts
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)2
3Glenn O'Shea (SASI)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)3pts
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)2
3Glenn O'Shea (SASI)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)2pts

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9:14:25
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:15
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:37
4Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:38
5Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:40
6James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)0:00:42
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:47
8Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:48
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:50
10James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
11Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:00:51
12Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:53
13Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:56
15Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:01
16James Boal (John West Cycling)0:01:08
17Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:01:11
18Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:12
19Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:16
20Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:01:17
21Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:22
22Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:23
23Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:25
24Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
25Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:26
26Glenn O'Shea (SASI)0:01:33
27Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:34
28Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:02:14
29Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:16
30Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:42
31Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:02:54
32Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:03:12
33Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:04:39
34Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:06:07
35Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:06:27
36Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)0:06:38
37Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
38Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:50
39Miles Scotson (SASI)0:07:53
40Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:08:02
41Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:08:03
42Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
43Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:08:12
44James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)0:08:13
45Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:08:19
46Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:08:20
47Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:08:36
48Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:37
49Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:09:38
50Fraser Northey (SASI)0:09:43
51Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:10:04
52George Tansley (SASI)0:10:31
53Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:11:47
54Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
55Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:12:09
56Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:12:31
57James Butler (John West Cycling)0:13:05
58Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:13:15
59Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:13:37
60Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:14:02
61Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)0:15:36
62Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)0:17:19
63Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
64Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:19:27
65Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:20:45
66Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:22:59
67William Draffen (Team Downunder)0:24:43

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)42pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)25
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)25
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)18
5Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)17
6Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)13
7Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)13
8Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)12
9Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)12
10Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
11Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)9
12Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)8
13Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
14Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)6
15James Boal (John West Cycling)6
16Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
17Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)6
18Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
19Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)4
20James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)4
21Miles Scotson (SASI)4
22Harry Carpenter (SASI)3
23Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3
24Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
25Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
26Glenn O'Shea (SASI)3
27Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)3
28Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
29Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
30Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
31Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)2
32George Tansley (SASI)2
33Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)2
34Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
35Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
36Joshua Harrison (SASI)1
37Fraser Northey (SASI)1
38Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)20pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)16
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)15
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
5Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)12
6Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)9
7Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
8Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
9Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)8
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
11Glenn O'Shea (SASI)7
12Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
13Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)6
14Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)5
15Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
16Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
17Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3
18Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
19Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2
20Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
21Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)2
22Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
23Miles Scotson (SASI)1
24Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
4Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
5Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
6Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
7Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)1
8Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
9Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)1
10Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)4pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)9:15:05
2Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:08
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:13
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:16
5James Boal (John West Cycling)0:00:28
6Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:31
7Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:36
8Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:00:42
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:45
10Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:01:34
12Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:36
13Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:02
14Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:02:32
15Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)0:05:58
16Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:10
17Miles Scotson (SASI)0:07:13
18Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:23
19Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:07:32
20Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:07:39
21Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:07:40
22Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:07:56
23Fraser Northey (SASI)0:09:03
24Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:09:24
25George Tansley (SASI)0:09:51
26Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:11:07
27James Butler (John West Cycling)0:12:25
28Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:12:57
29Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:13:22
30Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:16:39
31Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:20:05

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team27:45:43
2Team Budget Forklifts0:00:48
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:04
4SASI0:01:11
5PureBlack Racing0:02:34
6John West Cycling0:03:22
7Plan B Racing0:06:50
8GPM Wilson Racing0:08:33
9Moira Shire0:14:55
10Parramatta Race Team0:16:08
11Swan Hill Rural City0:21:04
12Team Downunder0:24:42

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)196pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)139
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)98
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)90
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
6Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)82
7Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
8Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
9Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)75
10Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS)69

