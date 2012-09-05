Image 1 of 5 Joel Pearson (Genesys) awaits the start of the criterium in Moama with Anthony Giacoppo by his side (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) gets his second win at Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 Alex Carver (Genesys) sets the pace for his teammate Joel Pearson (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Joel Pearson (Genesys) keeps hold of his leader's jersey at the end of the criterium in Moama (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) throws his bike to the line in stage six (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) has claimed his eighth victory of the 2012 National Road Series after a calculated display in Moama. Drapac's Malcolm Rudolph was second, Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) third - the trio finishing two seconds ahead of the remnants of the breakaway which proved Davison's launch pad to the stage win.

Overnight general classification leader Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) increased his advantage on teammate and rival Anthony Giacoppo by a further five seconds, to 15 seconds courtesy of intermediate bonus where the Australian Criterium Champion failed to figure.

The pressure was on from the opening laps with blustery conditions and a fast race pace meant that gaps opened up in the field straight away in the 39km criterium.

An attacking raid by Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) in the opening four intermediate sprints increased his lead in the Tasco Inland Sprint Championship despite the best-efforts of Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

Several riders attempted to move ahead of the bunch but it was at the back end of the 30-lap race where a move was ultimately successful. Between the eighth and ninth sprint, Glenn O’Shea (SASI), Rudolph, Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) and Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) made a move on the field and soon earned a 13 second advantage.

The teams from Genesys and Drapac led the chase but another group of riders could see an opportunity to bridge across. Davison, Wohler, Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Joe Cooper (PureBlack Racing) and Shaw joined the original four out the front with two laps remaining.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:51:30 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 4 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 0:00:02 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 7 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 9 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 10 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:06 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 14 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 15 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 16 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 18 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 19 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 21 James Boal (John West Cycling) 22 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 23 George Tansley (SASI) 24 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 25 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 26 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 27 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 28 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 29 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 31 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 32 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 33 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:15 34 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:01:43 35 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 36 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 37 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 38 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 39 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 40 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 41 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:05:09 42 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 43 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 44 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 45 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 46 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:06:52 47 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 48 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 49 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 50 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 51 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 52 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 53 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 54 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 55 Miles Scotson (SASI) 56 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 57 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 58 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 59 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 60 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:08:35 61 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 62 Fraser Northey (SASI) 63 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 64 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:10:18 65 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 66 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 67 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) DNS Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 George Tansley (SASI) 2 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Boal (John West Cycling) 3 pts 2 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2 3 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 3 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2 3 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 3 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2 3 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2 pts

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9:14:25 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:15 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:37 4 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:38 5 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:40 6 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:42 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:47 8 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:48 9 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:50 10 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 11 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:51 12 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:53 13 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:56 15 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:01 16 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:01:08 17 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:01:11 18 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:12 19 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:16 20 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:01:17 21 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:22 22 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:23 23 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:25 24 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 25 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:26 26 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 0:01:33 27 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:34 28 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:02:14 29 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:16 30 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:42 31 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:02:54 32 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:03:12 33 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:39 34 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:06:07 35 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:06:27 36 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:06:38 37 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 38 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:50 39 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:07:53 40 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:08:02 41 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:08:03 42 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 43 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:08:12 44 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:08:13 45 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:08:19 46 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:08:20 47 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:08:36 48 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:37 49 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:09:38 50 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:09:43 51 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:10:04 52 George Tansley (SASI) 0:10:31 53 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:11:47 54 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 55 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:12:09 56 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:12:31 57 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:13:05 58 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:13:15 59 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:13:37 60 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:14:02 61 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 0:15:36 62 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:17:19 63 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 64 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:19:27 65 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:20:45 66 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:22:59 67 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 0:24:43

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 42 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 25 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 25 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 18 5 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 6 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 7 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 8 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 9 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 12 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 11 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 9 12 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 8 13 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 14 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 6 15 James Boal (John West Cycling) 6 16 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 17 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 6 18 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 19 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 20 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 4 21 Miles Scotson (SASI) 4 22 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 23 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 24 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 25 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 26 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 3 27 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 28 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 29 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 30 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 31 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 2 32 George Tansley (SASI) 2 33 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 2 34 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 35 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 36 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 1 37 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1 38 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 15 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 5 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 6 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 8 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 9 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 8 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 11 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 7 12 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 13 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 6 14 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 5 15 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 16 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 17 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 18 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 19 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2 20 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 21 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 22 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 23 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1 24 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 4 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 5 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 6 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 7 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 1 8 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 9 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 10 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 4 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 9:15:05 2 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:08 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:13 4 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:16 5 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:00:28 6 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:31 7 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:36 8 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:00:42 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:45 10 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:01:34 12 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:36 13 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:02 14 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:02:32 15 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:05:58 16 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:10 17 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:07:13 18 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:23 19 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:07:32 20 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:07:39 21 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:07:40 22 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:07:56 23 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:09:03 24 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:09:24 25 George Tansley (SASI) 0:09:51 26 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:11:07 27 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:12:25 28 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:12:57 29 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:13:22 30 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:16:39 31 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:20:05

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 27:45:43 2 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:48 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:04 4 SASI 0:01:11 5 PureBlack Racing 0:02:34 6 John West Cycling 0:03:22 7 Plan B Racing 0:06:50 8 GPM Wilson Racing 0:08:33 9 Moira Shire 0:14:55 10 Parramatta Race Team 0:16:08 11 Swan Hill Rural City 0:21:04 12 Team Downunder 0:24:42