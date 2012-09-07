Image 1 of 2 Gordon McCauley was aggressive throughout stage 5 at Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Gordon McCauley (Drapac) takes the win in the Robinvale criterium (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Gordon McCauley (Drapac) has taken his first stage win at the Tour of the Murray River when he won the sprint from a three-man group in Robinvale. McCauley formed a breakaway with Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) and yesterday's solo breakaway rider Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz). The group took advantage of the windy conditions to establish a race-winning move near the half-way point of stage 10. At the finish it was McCauley who was too strong for his breakaway riders, winning the sprint with the bunch 0:41 behind and lead-in by Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts).

Day six at the Tour of the Murray River would serve another two races in the 14-stage race. Riders would begin in Robinvale for a longer than usual 48km race around a 2.4km circuit.

Robinvale’s riverside course is fast and flowing however the back section of the course narrows to single one-lane twisting path. It’s this section of the course that can provide the ideal spot to launch an attack as moving up is difficult along this stretch.

The bunch rolled out from the start line with a tail wind along the finishing straight. Riders would be flying toward each intermediate throughout the 20-lap race. The longer circuit meant there would be 9 sprints on offer but with the finish line so far from the final corner, timing the sprint is crucial.

At the first sprint, after just two laps, Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts) won ahead of fellow Budget rider Luke Ockerby and Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team).

Breakaways would have a hard time getting away in the early parts of the race as fresh legs, the distance between the corners and the tailwind straight would allow teams to get their chase organised.

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) who has be touted as the most likely winner of the overall race on Sunday, was keen to pick up some sprint points. He won the following two sprints, held on lap 4 and 6.

Gordon McCauley was looking to take advantage of the usual windy conditions and attempted to get off the front. He rapidly established a 10-second gap but the peloton would not let him go and he was shortly back in the bunch.

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) has been making steady progress in the Sprint competition over the last couple of days and was keen to pick up a few more. He won the Lap 8 sprint ahead of Sprint leader Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) and GC leader Campbell Flakemore (Genesys).

Rudolph was placed 9th overall in the general classification, 0:54 behind race leader at the start of the day and was clearly intent on improving his position in the coming stages.

With nearly half of the 20-lap race completed a break of three had established themselves off the front. Yesterday’s solo breakaway rider Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) had made the move along with Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) and Tour of the Great South Coast stage winner McCauley.

Kent-Spark took the maximum points on Lap 12 while Donnelly had his turn on Lap 14. The leading three continued to work well together and with 6 laps remaining their gap to the peloton was over 30 seconds.

Rudolph and Glenn O’Shea (SASI) attempted to bridge to the front trio but the windy conditions would make it difficult to close the gap - even for these two strong riders.

Donnelly won the penultimate sprint with Kent-Spark in second and McCauley more interested in maintaining their advantage than contesting the sprints in third. He was obviously thinking about the stage win and would be the favourite to win a sprint from this group.

The gap had once again extended when the breakaway came through the finish line with three laps to go, with the bunch following 45 seconds in arrears. Genesys were lined up on the front looking to bring the breakaway back before the finish as Donnelly, who began the stage 1:08 down on Flakemore, posed a real threat to the overall lead.

At the final sprint and signalling two laps to go it was Donnelly who again took the 3 points ahead of Kent-Spark and McCauley. Their advantage was holding firmly at 45 seconds and with a lap to go, it seemed they would be contesting for the stage win.

True to expectation, it was McCauley who took out the stage ahead of Kent-Spark and Donnelly.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:05:49 2 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 3 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 4 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:41 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 8 Miles Scotson (SASI) 9 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 11 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 14 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 16 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 17 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 18 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 19 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 James Boal (John West Cycling) 21 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 22 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 23 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 24 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 25 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 26 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 27 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 28 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 29 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 30 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 31 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 32 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 33 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 34 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 35 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 36 George Tansley (SASI) 37 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 38 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:57 39 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:01:00 40 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 41 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:02 42 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:01:08 43 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:01:17 44 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 45 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:01:37 46 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:51 47 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:19 48 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 49 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:02:25 50 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:04:00 51 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 52 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:00:41 53 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 54 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:04:01 55 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 56 James Butler (John West Cycling) 57 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 58 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:07:18 59 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 60 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 61 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:35 62 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 63 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 64 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:13:52 65 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) DNF Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 1

Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 2 3 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 3 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2 pts

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12:44:18 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:05 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:06 4 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:11 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:14 6 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:32 7 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:00:38 8 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:43 9 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:45 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:49 11 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:50 12 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:54 13 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:55 14 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:56 15 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:02 16 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 0:01:09 17 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:01:26 18 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:01:32 19 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:40 22 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 0:01:41 23 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:03:20 24 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:23 25 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:03:42 26 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:57 27 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:59 28 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:56 29 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:06:22 30 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 0:06:58 31 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:06:59 32 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:08:21 33 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:08:28 34 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:08:30 35 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:08:57 36 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:08:58 37 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:17 38 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:09:58 39 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:10:16 40 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:10:41 41 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:11:36 42 George Tansley (SASI) 0:11:43 43 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 0:12:07 44 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:13:58 45 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:43 46 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:15:27 47 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:16:31 48 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:16:55 49 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:18:43 50 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:18:52 51 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:19:10 52 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:19:34 53 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 0:21:20 54 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:21:33 55 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:22:27 56 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:23:49 57 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:25:25 58 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:26:22 59 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:26:37 60 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:30:05 61 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:30:25 62 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:35:26 63 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:38:25 64 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:39:59 65 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 0:46:36

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 59 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 42 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 33 4 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 32 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 31 6 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 29 7 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 8 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 23 9 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 10 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 22 11 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 18 12 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 13 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 14 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 14 15 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 16 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 11 17 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 11 18 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 9 19 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 20 James Boal (John West Cycling) 8 21 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 22 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 23 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 24 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 5 25 Miles Scotson (SASI) 5 26 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 27 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 5 28 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 4 29 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 30 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 31 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 3 32 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 3 33 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 3 34 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 2 35 George Tansley (SASI) 2 36 Fraser Northey (SASI) 2 37 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 2 38 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 39 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 40 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 1 41 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 51 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 41 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 39 4 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 25 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 22 6 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 7 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 8 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 9 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 10 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 14 11 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 12 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 12 13 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 11 14 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 15 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 9 16 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 17 Miles Scotson (SASI) 8 18 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 8 19 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 20 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 21 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 22 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 23 George Tansley (SASI) 3 24 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 25 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2 26 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 27 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 1 28 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 4 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 5 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 6 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 1 7 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 8 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 9 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 6 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 4 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 5 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12:44:18 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:11 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:32 4 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:00:38 5 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:43 6 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:45 7 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:54 8 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:01:26 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:40 10 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:23 11 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:03:42 12 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:56 13 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:08:30 14 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:08:58 15 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:17 16 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:10:41 17 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:11:36 18 George Tansley (SASI) 0:11:43 19 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:13:58 20 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:15:27 21 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:16:55 22 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:18:52 23 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:19:10 24 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:19:34 25 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:21:33 26 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:22:27 27 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:23:49 28 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:25:25 29 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:26:37 30 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:30:05

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 38:15:16 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:59 3 SASI 0:01:11 4 Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:24 5 John West Cycling 0:03:22 6 PureBlack Racing 0:04:20 7 Plan B Racing 0:07:31 8 GPM Wilson Racing 0:19:43 9 Parramatta Race Team 0:26:30 10 Team Downunder 0:32:35 11 Moira Shire 0:39:08 12 Swan Hill Rural City 0:43:41