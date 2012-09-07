Trending

McCauley wins the stage from breakaway in Robinvale

Flakemore maintains a slim lead in the overall classification

Gordon McCauley was aggressive throughout stage 5 at Tour of the Murray River

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Gordon McCauley (Drapac) takes the win in the Robinvale criterium

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Gordon McCauley (Drapac) has taken his first stage win at the Tour of the Murray River when he won the sprint from a three-man group in Robinvale. McCauley formed a breakaway with Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) and yesterday's solo breakaway rider Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz). The group took advantage of the windy conditions to establish a race-winning move near the half-way point of stage 10. At the finish it was McCauley who was too strong for his breakaway riders, winning the sprint with the bunch 0:41 behind and lead-in by Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts).

Day six at the Tour of the Murray River would serve another two races in the 14-stage race. Riders would begin in Robinvale for a longer than usual 48km race around a 2.4km circuit.

Robinvale’s riverside course is fast and flowing however the back section of the course narrows to single one-lane twisting path. It’s this section of the course that can provide the ideal spot to launch an attack as moving up is difficult along this stretch.

The bunch rolled out from the start line with a tail wind along the finishing straight. Riders would be flying toward each intermediate throughout the 20-lap race. The longer circuit meant there would be 9 sprints on offer but with the finish line so far from the final corner, timing the sprint is crucial.

At the first sprint, after just two laps, Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts) won ahead of fellow Budget rider Luke Ockerby and Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team).

Breakaways would have a hard time getting away in the early parts of the race as fresh legs, the distance between the corners and the tailwind straight would allow teams to get their chase organised.

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) who has be touted as the most likely winner of the overall race on Sunday, was keen to pick up some sprint points. He won the following two sprints, held on lap 4 and 6.

Gordon McCauley was looking to take advantage of the usual windy conditions and attempted to get off the front. He rapidly established a 10-second gap but the peloton would not let him go and he was shortly back in the bunch.

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) has been making steady progress in the Sprint competition over the last couple of days and was keen to pick up a few more. He won the Lap 8 sprint ahead of Sprint leader Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) and GC leader Campbell Flakemore (Genesys).

Rudolph was placed 9th overall in the general classification, 0:54 behind race leader at the start of the day and was clearly intent on improving his position in the coming stages.

With nearly half of the 20-lap race completed a break of three had established themselves off the front. Yesterday’s solo breakaway rider Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) had made the move along with Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) and Tour of the Great South Coast stage winner McCauley.

Kent-Spark took the maximum points on Lap 12 while Donnelly had his turn on Lap 14. The leading three continued to work well together and with 6 laps remaining their gap to the peloton was over 30 seconds.

Rudolph and Glenn O’Shea (SASI) attempted to bridge to the front trio but the windy conditions would make it difficult to close the gap - even for these two strong riders.

Donnelly won the penultimate sprint with Kent-Spark in second and McCauley more interested in maintaining their advantage than contesting the sprints in third. He was obviously thinking about the stage win and would be the favourite to win a sprint from this group.

The gap had once again extended when the breakaway came through the finish line with three laps to go, with the bunch following 45 seconds in arrears. Genesys were lined up on the front looking to bring the breakaway back before the finish as Donnelly, who began the stage 1:08 down on Flakemore, posed a real threat to the overall lead.

At the final sprint and signalling two laps to go it was Donnelly who again took the 3 points ahead of Kent-Spark and McCauley. Their advantage was holding firmly at 45 seconds and with a lap to go, it seemed they would be contesting for the stage win.

True to expectation, it was McCauley who took out the stage ahead of Kent-Spark and Donnelly.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:05:49
2Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
3Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
4Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:41
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
6Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
8Miles Scotson (SASI)
9Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
10Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
11Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
12Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Harry Carpenter (SASI)
14Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
15Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
16Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
17Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
18Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
19Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
20James Boal (John West Cycling)
21James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
22Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
23Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
24James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
25Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
26Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
27Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
28Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
29Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
30James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
31Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
32Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
33Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
34Joshua Harrison (SASI)
35Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
36George Tansley (SASI)
37Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
38Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:57
39Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)0:01:00
40Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
41Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:02
42Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:01:08
43Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:01:17
44Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
45Fraser Northey (SASI)0:01:37
46Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:51
47Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:19
48Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
49Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:02:25
50Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:04:00
51Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
52Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:00:41
53Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
54Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:04:01
55Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
56James Butler (John West Cycling)
57Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
58Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:07:18
59Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)
60Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
61Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:35
62William Draffen (Team Downunder)
63Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
64Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:13:52
65Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
DNFTyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)1

Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)2
3Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)3pts
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)2
3Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)2
3Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)2
3Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)2
3Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)2pts

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12:44:18
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:05
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:06
4Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:11
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:14
6Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:32
7Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:00:38
8Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:43
9Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:45
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:49
11Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:50
12Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:54
13James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)0:00:55
14Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:56
15Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:02
16James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)0:01:09
17James Boal (John West Cycling)0:01:26
18Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:01:32
19Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
20Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
21Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:40
22Glenn O'Shea (SASI)0:01:41
23Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:03:20
24Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:23
25Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:03:42
26Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:03:57
27Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:04:59
28Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:56
29Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:06:22
30Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)0:06:58
31Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:06:59
32Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:08:21
33James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)0:08:28
34Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:08:30
35Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:08:57
36Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:08:58
37Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:17
38Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:09:58
39Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:10:16
40Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:10:41
41Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:36
42George Tansley (SASI)0:11:43
43Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)0:12:07
44Fraser Northey (SASI)0:13:58
45Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:43
46Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:15:27
47Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:16:31
48Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:16:55
49Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:18:43
50Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:18:52
51Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:19:10
52Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:19:34
53Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)0:21:20
54James Butler (John West Cycling)0:21:33
55Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:22:27
56Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:23:49
57Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:25:25
58Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)0:26:22
59Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:26:37
60Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:30:05
61Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:30:25
62Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:35:26
63Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:38:25
64Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:39:59
65William Draffen (Team Downunder)0:46:36

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)59pts
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)42
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)33
4Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)32
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)31
6Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)29
7Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)24
8Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)23
9Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)23
10Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)22
11Harry Carpenter (SASI)18
12Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)15
13Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
14Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)14
15Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12
16Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)11
17Joshua Harrison (SASI)11
18Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)9
19Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
20James Boal (John West Cycling)8
21Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
22Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)6
23Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
24James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)5
25Miles Scotson (SASI)5
26Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)5
27Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)5
28Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)4
29Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
30Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
31Glenn O'Shea (SASI)3
32Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)3
33Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)3
34James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)2
35George Tansley (SASI)2
36Fraser Northey (SASI)2
37Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)2
38Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
39Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
40Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)1
41Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)51pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)41
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)39
4Glenn O'Shea (SASI)25
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)22
6Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)20
7Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
8Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)16
9Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
10Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)14
11Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)13
12Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)12
13Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)11
14Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
15Harry Carpenter (SASI)9
16Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
17Miles Scotson (SASI)8
18Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)8
19Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
20Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)5
21Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
22Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
23George Tansley (SASI)3
24Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
25Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2
26Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1
27Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)1
28Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
4Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
5Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
6Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)1
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
8Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)1
9Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)6pts
2Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)4
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)2
5Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
6Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12:44:18
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:11
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:32
4Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:00:38
5Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:43
6Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:45
7Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:54
8James Boal (John West Cycling)0:01:26
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:40
10Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:23
11Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:03:42
12Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:56
13Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:08:30
14Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:08:58
15Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:17
16Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:10:41
17Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:36
18George Tansley (SASI)0:11:43
19Fraser Northey (SASI)0:13:58
20Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:15:27
21Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:16:55
22Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:18:52
23Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:19:10
24Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:19:34
25James Butler (John West Cycling)0:21:33
26Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:22:27
27Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:23:49
28Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:25:25
29Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:26:37
30Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:30:05

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team38:15:16
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:59
3SASI0:01:11
4Team Budget Forklifts0:01:24
5John West Cycling0:03:22
6PureBlack Racing0:04:20
7Plan B Racing0:07:31
8GPM Wilson Racing0:19:43
9Parramatta Race Team0:26:30
10Team Downunder0:32:35
11Moira Shire0:39:08
12Swan Hill Rural City0:43:41

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)223pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)170
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)99
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)98
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)87
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)82
8Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
10Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)75

