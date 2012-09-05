Trending

Image 1 of 5

Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) is elated to get his first win at Tour of the Murray River

Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) is elated to get his first win at Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 5

Half way through the Tour of the Murray River and Joel Pearson (Genesys) is in the lead

Half way through the Tour of the Murray River and Joel Pearson (Genesys) is in the lead
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 5

"Excuse me Pearson", GPM-Wilson Racing's Jake Magee tries to get around the fallen race leader Joel Pearson

"Excuse me Pearson", GPM-Wilson Racing's Jake Magee tries to get around the fallen race leader Joel Pearson
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 5

Drapac come to the front with Gordon McCauley in control

Drapac come to the front with Gordon McCauley in control
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 5

Tour of the Murray River stage 7 podium: Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) and Glenn O'Shea (SASI)

Tour of the Murray River stage 7 podium: Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) and Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Finally, after seven stages at the Tour of the Murray River, there is a new face on the top step of the podium. Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) couldn’t have asked for a better day when he won the 30-lap criterium around Gunbower. Wohler finished third in the morning’s stage and was clearly feeling ready to improve on his result. Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) and London Games Olympian Glenn O’Shea (SASI) took out the minor placings while tour leader Joel Pearson (Genesys) maintained his 16-second lead over teammate Anthony Giacoppo.

Riders were greeted by blustery conditions in stage 7, a 1.2km circuit, raced 30 times for a total of 36km. The Gunbower criterium would also see riders contesting 11 intermediate sprints.

If the morning’s Moama criterium result was anything to go by, it could prove to be another chance for the stronger riders to take advantage of tiring legs and gain a few seconds – in the intermediate sprints or towards the final laps.

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) didn’t know it but along with taking maximum points in the first sprint of the stage, he also won 5kgs of rump steak from one of the local sponsors. Perhaps he’ll share it with the two who finished behind him; Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) and Patrick Shaw (Genesys) who finished second and third respectively.

Tasco Inland Sprint leader Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) has been active throughout the tour, taking sprint points during the criteriums and also out on the road during the longer stages. He was at it again in Gunbower, taking the second sprint and $100 worth of lamp chops for his efforts while Stuart Shaw (Drapac) and GPM-Wilson Racing teammate Caleb Jones claimed the minor spots.

Rudolph was clearly looking to move himself up the general classification as he won the third sprint ahead Pat Shaw and Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team).

The next sprint, held on lap 9 was the moment when Taylor decided to attack. He finished behind Macanally and Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) but continued to force the pace. Stuart Shaw was keen on contesting a few more as he took out the sprints on lap 11 and 13 before Taylor once again took the maximum on lap 15.

Stuart Shaw and Taylor took out the following two sprints before Josh Harrison finally edged clear to win lap 21.

With 6 laps remaining a group of six riders had broken clear of the bunch but unlike the morning’s race, the bunch was keen to bring it back for the bunch sprint.

At the finish it was Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) who won his first race of the Tour, bettering his Moama third place result from earlier in the day. Wohler won ahead of Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) and Australian Olympian Glenn O-Shea (SASI).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:42:25
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
10Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
12Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
13Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
14Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
15Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
16Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Miles Scotson (SASI)
19Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
20Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
21Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)
22James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
23Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24George Tansley (SASI)
25Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
26Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
27Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
28Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
29James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
30Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
31James Boal (John West Cycling)
32Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
33Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
34Joshua Harrison (SASI)
35Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
36Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
37Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
38Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
39Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
40Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)
41Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
42Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
43James Butler (John West Cycling)
44Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
45Harry Carpenter (SASI)
46Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
47Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
48Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
49Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
50Fraser Northey (SASI)
51Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
52Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
53Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
54Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
55Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
56Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
57Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
58Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
59Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
60Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:18
61Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:31
62Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:01:32
63Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:41
64Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
65Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:03:22
66Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:05:03
67William Draffen (Team Downunder)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 3 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 5 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 7 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)1

Lap 9 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 11 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Fraser Northey (SASI)1

Lap 13 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 15 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)1

Lap 17 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 19 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joshua Harrison (SASI)1

Lap 21 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Harrison (SASI)3pts
2Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 23 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
3Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Stage awards- Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Harrison (SASI)2pts

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9:56:47
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:16
3Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:31
4Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:32
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:34
6Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:45
7James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
8Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:46
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
10Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:50
11Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:51
12Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)0:00:53
14Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:00:54
15Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:58
16James Boal (John West Cycling)0:01:11
17Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:01:14
18Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:15
19Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:19
20Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:01:20
21Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:25
22Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:28
23Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:29
25Glenn O'Shea (SASI)0:01:30
26Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:34
27Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:02:17
28Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:19
29Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:45
30Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:02:56
31Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:03:06
32Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:03:15
33Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:04:42
34Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:06:10
35Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:06:30
36Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)0:06:41
37Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
38Miles Scotson (SASI)0:07:56
39Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:08:05
40Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:08:06
41Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
42Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:08:09
43Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:08:11
44James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)0:08:16
45Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:08:21
46Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
47Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:08:39
48Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:38
49Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:09:41
50Fraser Northey (SASI)0:09:45
51Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:10:07
52George Tansley (SASI)0:10:34
53Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:11:50
54Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
55Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:12:12
56Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:13:05
57James Butler (John West Cycling)0:13:08
58Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:14:05
59Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:15:12
60Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)0:15:39
61Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)0:17:22
62Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
63Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:18:21
64Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:20:48
65Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:21:11
66Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:26:24
67William Draffen (Team Downunder)0:29:49

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)53pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)31
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)28
4Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)27
5Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)21
6Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)20
7Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
8Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)13
9Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)13
10Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)13
11Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
12Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)9
13Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)8
14Joshua Harrison (SASI)7
15Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)6
16James Boal (John West Cycling)6
17Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
18Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)6
19Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)6
20Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
21Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
22Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)5
23James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)4
24Miles Scotson (SASI)4
25Harry Carpenter (SASI)3
26Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3
27Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
28Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
29Glenn O'Shea (SASI)3
30Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)3
31Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)3
32Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
33Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)2
34Fraser Northey (SASI)2
35George Tansley (SASI)2
36Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)2
37Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
38Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
39Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)29pts
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)25
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)20
4Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
5Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)16
6Glenn O'Shea (SASI)15
7Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)12
8Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
9Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
10Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
11Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)8
12Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
13Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)8
14Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)5
15Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)5
16Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
17Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
18Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3
19Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
20Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2
21Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
22Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
23Miles Scotson (SASI)1
24Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
4Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
5Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
6Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
7Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)1
8Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
9Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)1
10Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)4pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
4Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
5Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)9:57:19
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:14
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:19
4Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5James Boal (John West Cycling)0:00:39
6Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:42
7Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:47
8Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:00:53
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:56
10Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:01:45
12Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:47
13Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:13
14Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:02:43
15Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)0:06:09
16Miles Scotson (SASI)0:07:24
17Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:34
18Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:07:37
19Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:39
20Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:07:49
21Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
22Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:08:07
23Fraser Northey (SASI)0:09:13
24Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:09:35
25George Tansley (SASI)0:10:02
26Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:11:18
27James Butler (John West Cycling)0:12:36
28Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:13:33
29Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:14:40
30Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:16:50
31Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:20:16

Team general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team29:52:38
2Team Budget Forklifts0:00:48
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:04
4SASI0:01:11
5PureBlack Racing0:02:34
6John West Cycling0:03:22
7Plan B Racing0:06:50
8GPM Wilson Racing0:10:14
9Moira Shire0:14:55
10Parramatta Race Team0:16:08
11Swan Hill Rural City0:21:04
12Team Downunder0:24:42

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)202pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)148
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)99
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)90
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
6Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)82
7Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
8Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)75
10Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS)75

