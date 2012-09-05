Image 1 of 5 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) is elated to get his first win at Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Half way through the Tour of the Murray River and Joel Pearson (Genesys) is in the lead (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 "Excuse me Pearson", GPM-Wilson Racing's Jake Magee tries to get around the fallen race leader Joel Pearson (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Drapac come to the front with Gordon McCauley in control (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Tour of the Murray River stage 7 podium: Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) and Glenn O'Shea (SASI) (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Finally, after seven stages at the Tour of the Murray River, there is a new face on the top step of the podium. Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) couldn’t have asked for a better day when he won the 30-lap criterium around Gunbower. Wohler finished third in the morning’s stage and was clearly feeling ready to improve on his result. Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) and London Games Olympian Glenn O’Shea (SASI) took out the minor placings while tour leader Joel Pearson (Genesys) maintained his 16-second lead over teammate Anthony Giacoppo.

Riders were greeted by blustery conditions in stage 7, a 1.2km circuit, raced 30 times for a total of 36km. The Gunbower criterium would also see riders contesting 11 intermediate sprints.

If the morning’s Moama criterium result was anything to go by, it could prove to be another chance for the stronger riders to take advantage of tiring legs and gain a few seconds – in the intermediate sprints or towards the final laps.

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) didn’t know it but along with taking maximum points in the first sprint of the stage, he also won 5kgs of rump steak from one of the local sponsors. Perhaps he’ll share it with the two who finished behind him; Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) and Patrick Shaw (Genesys) who finished second and third respectively.

Tasco Inland Sprint leader Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) has been active throughout the tour, taking sprint points during the criteriums and also out on the road during the longer stages. He was at it again in Gunbower, taking the second sprint and $100 worth of lamp chops for his efforts while Stuart Shaw (Drapac) and GPM-Wilson Racing teammate Caleb Jones claimed the minor spots.

Rudolph was clearly looking to move himself up the general classification as he won the third sprint ahead Pat Shaw and Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team).

The next sprint, held on lap 9 was the moment when Taylor decided to attack. He finished behind Macanally and Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) but continued to force the pace. Stuart Shaw was keen on contesting a few more as he took out the sprints on lap 11 and 13 before Taylor once again took the maximum on lap 15.

Stuart Shaw and Taylor took out the following two sprints before Josh Harrison finally edged clear to win lap 21.

With 6 laps remaining a group of six riders had broken clear of the bunch but unlike the morning’s race, the bunch was keen to bring it back for the bunch sprint.

At the finish it was Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) who won his first race of the Tour, bettering his Moama third place result from earlier in the day. Wohler won ahead of Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) and Australian Olympian Glenn O-Shea (SASI).

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:42:25 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 10 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 12 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 14 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 Miles Scotson (SASI) 19 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 20 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 21 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 22 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 23 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 George Tansley (SASI) 25 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 26 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 27 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 28 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 29 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 30 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 31 James Boal (John West Cycling) 32 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 33 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 34 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 35 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 36 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 37 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 38 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 39 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 40 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 41 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 42 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 43 James Butler (John West Cycling) 44 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 45 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 46 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 47 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 48 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 49 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 50 Fraser Northey (SASI) 51 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 52 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 53 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 54 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 55 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 56 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 57 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 58 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 59 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 60 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:18 61 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:31 62 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:01:32 63 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:41 64 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 65 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:22 66 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:05:03 67 William Draffen (Team Downunder)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 3 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 5 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 7 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 1

Lap 9 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 11 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1

Lap 13 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 15 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 1

Lap 17 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 19 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 1

Lap 21 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 3 pts 2 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 23 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Stage awards- Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 pts

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9:56:47 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:16 3 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:31 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:32 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:34 6 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:45 7 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 8 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:46 9 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:50 11 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:51 12 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 0:00:53 14 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:54 15 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:58 16 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:01:11 17 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:01:14 18 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:15 19 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:19 20 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:01:20 21 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:25 22 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:28 23 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:29 25 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 0:01:30 26 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:34 27 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:02:17 28 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:19 29 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:45 30 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:02:56 31 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:06 32 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:03:15 33 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:42 34 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:06:10 35 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:06:30 36 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:06:41 37 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 38 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:07:56 39 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:08:05 40 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:08:06 41 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 42 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:08:09 43 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:08:11 44 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:08:16 45 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:08:21 46 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 47 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:08:39 48 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:38 49 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:09:41 50 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:09:45 51 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:10:07 52 George Tansley (SASI) 0:10:34 53 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:11:50 54 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 55 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:12:12 56 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:13:05 57 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:13:08 58 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:14:05 59 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:15:12 60 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 0:15:39 61 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:17:22 62 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 63 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:18:21 64 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:20:48 65 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:21:11 66 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:26:24 67 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 0:29:49

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 53 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 31 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 28 4 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 5 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 21 6 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 8 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 9 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 10 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 13 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 12 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 9 13 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 8 14 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 7 15 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 6 16 James Boal (John West Cycling) 6 17 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 18 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 19 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 6 20 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 21 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 22 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 23 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 4 24 Miles Scotson (SASI) 4 25 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 26 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 27 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 28 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 29 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 3 30 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 3 31 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 3 32 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 33 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 2 34 Fraser Northey (SASI) 2 35 George Tansley (SASI) 2 36 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 2 37 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 38 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 39 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 29 pts 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 25 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 4 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 5 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 6 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 15 7 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 8 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 9 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 10 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 11 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 8 12 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 13 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 8 14 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 5 15 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 16 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 17 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 18 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 19 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 20 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2 21 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 22 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 23 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1 24 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 4 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 5 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 6 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 7 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 1 8 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 9 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 10 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 4 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 5 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 9:57:19 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:14 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:19 4 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:00:39 6 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:42 7 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:47 8 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:00:53 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:56 10 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:01:45 12 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:47 13 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:13 14 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:02:43 15 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:06:09 16 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:07:24 17 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:34 18 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:07:37 19 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:39 20 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:07:49 21 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 22 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:08:07 23 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:09:13 24 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:09:35 25 George Tansley (SASI) 0:10:02 26 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:11:18 27 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:12:36 28 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:13:33 29 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:14:40 30 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:16:50 31 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:20:16

Team general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 29:52:38 2 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:48 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:04 4 SASI 0:01:11 5 PureBlack Racing 0:02:34 6 John West Cycling 0:03:22 7 Plan B Racing 0:06:50 8 GPM Wilson Racing 0:10:14 9 Moira Shire 0:14:55 10 Parramatta Race Team 0:16:08 11 Swan Hill Rural City 0:21:04 12 Team Downunder 0:24:42