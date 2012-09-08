Image 1 of 4 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) wins stage 13 of the Tour of Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 4 The peloton gets strung out en-route to Manangatang (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 4 Budget Forklifts leads the chase (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 4 SASI earned a 30 second advantage on the peloton before being reeled in (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) has won the 13th Stage of the Tour of Murray River from Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) and overall leader, Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts).

Davison extended his general classification lead by six seconds.

The win was not only Van Uden's first in the Australian National Road Series, but also his first for the season.

"I'm pretty happy to finally get a result," he said.

Van Uden made his move following a sharp turn 500 metres out from the finish line.

"I just had to be at the front going into that corner," he said. "Louis [Crosby] gave me a perfect lead-out."

Getting the 47km final road stage off to a blistering start, SASI went to the front of the peloton and soon enough, Glenn O'Shea, Miles Scotson, Harry Carpenter and George Tansley moved ahead and built a 30 second lead as the quartet raced up the Mallee Highway.

Prior to the stage, up to eight riders were in the running to take out the KOM classification, however SASI's escape resulted in Carpenter taking the last KOM on offer for the tour, and left Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) with a one-point lead to claim the Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship.

The quartet held a maximum advantage of 30 seconds before being slowly reeled in by the peloton and after 27km out in front, was finally caught.

The race then stayed together for the final run into Manangatang.

Carpenter was the big mover of the stage, courtesy of him collecting maximum points over the two intermediate sprints and one KOM. The SASI young gun moved from fifth, 52 seconds behind Davison, to equal third with Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers), at 49 seconds. He was rightfully awarded the most aggressive prize for the stage.



The Tour of Murray River concludes on Sunday with a 60km criterium in Swan Hill where Davison is quietly confident of holding on to his race lead.

"It's not over 'til it's over but I think we'll go into tomorrow and try and stay out of trouble and stay at the front," he said.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 1:10:47 2 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:02 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 7 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 8 Miles Scotson (SASI) 9 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 11 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 12 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 13 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 15 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 16 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 17 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 18 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 19 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 20 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 21 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 22 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 23 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 25 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 26 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 27 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 28 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 30 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 31 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 32 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 33 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 34 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 35 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 36 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 37 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 38 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 39 Fraser Northey (SASI) 40 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 41 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 42 James Boal (John West Cycling) 43 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 44 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 45 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 46 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 47 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 48 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 49 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 50 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 51 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 52 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 53 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 54 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 55 George Tansley (SASI) 0:00:17 56 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:24 57 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 58 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 59 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:33 60 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:49

Intermediate sprints - Sprint 1: Piangil Store # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 pts 2 George Tansley (SASI) 2 3 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1

Sprint 2: Bailey Plain Bushland Reserve # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 pts 2 George Tansley (SASI) 2 3 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1

Hill climbs - Climb 1: Gravel Cutting CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 pts 2 Miles Scotson (SASI) 2 3 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 1

Stage awrds - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 16:11:29 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:34 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:49 4 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:53 6 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:17 7 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:22 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:25 9 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:26 10 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:55 11 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:02:04 12 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:06 13 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:11 14 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 0:02:15 15 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:19 16 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 0:02:29 17 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:02:46 18 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 0:02:48 19 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:52 20 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 21 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:03:00 22 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:04:25 23 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:05:35 24 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:06:19 25 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:43 26 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:07:42 27 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 0:08:18 28 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:08:30 29 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:36 30 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:09:41 31 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:09:48 32 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:10:17 33 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:11:18 34 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:11:51 35 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:11:52 36 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:12:06 37 George Tansley (SASI) 0:13:13 38 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:13:29 39 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 0:13:36 40 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:37 41 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:17:25 42 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:17:46 43 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:18:29 44 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:18:34 45 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:20:54 46 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 0:22:56 47 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:23:47 48 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:24:00 49 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:24:01 50 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:24:08 51 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:25:55 52 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:27:02 53 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:27:16 54 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:31:17 55 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:32:25 56 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:34:50 57 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:40:04 58 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:45:38 59 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:49:08 60 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:57:18 61 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 1:05:07

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 68 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 51 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 50 4 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 48 5 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 43 6 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 35 7 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 34 8 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 9 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 10 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 26 11 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 25 12 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 21 13 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 19 14 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 15 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 16 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 17 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 15 18 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 15 19 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 20 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 12 21 Miles Scotson (SASI) 11 22 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 9 23 James Boal (John West Cycling) 8 24 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 25 George Tansley (SASI) 7 26 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 7 27 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 28 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 5 29 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 30 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 5 31 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 4 32 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 33 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 34 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 2 35 Fraser Northey (SASI) 2 36 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 2 37 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 38 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 1 39 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 40 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 41 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 42 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 31 43 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 9 44 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 2

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 70 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 48 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 43 4 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 33 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 32 6 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 22 7 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 8 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 9 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 18 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 11 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 12 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 13 Miles Scotson (SASI) 16 14 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 15 15 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 14 16 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 13 17 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 18 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 8 19 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 20 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 21 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 22 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 23 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 24 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 25 George Tansley (SASI) 3 26 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 27 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 2 28 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 2 29 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 1 30 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 1 31 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 32 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 4 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 5 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 6 Miles Scotson (SASI) 2 7 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 8 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 1 9 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 10 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 11 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 12 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 13 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 6 pts 2 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 3 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 4 4 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 6 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 7 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 8 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 16:12:03 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:15 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:48 5 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:21 6 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:01:30 7 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:37 8 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:02:12 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:02:26 10 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:05:01 11 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:09 12 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:02 13 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:11:17 14 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:11:18 15 George Tansley (SASI) 0:12:39 16 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:03 17 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:16:51 18 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:17:12 19 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:17:55 20 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:23:13 21 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:23:27 22 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:23:34 23 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:25:21 24 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:26:28 25 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:26:42 26 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:31:51 27 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:39:30

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 48:39:53 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:27 3 SASI 0:00:52 4 Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:33 5 John West Cycling 0:04:18 6 PureBlack Racing 0:05:13 7 Plan B Racing 0:08:36 8 GPM Wilson Racing 0:22:46 9 Parramatta Race Team 0:27:40 10 Team Downunder 0:42:10 11 Swan Hill Rural City 0:52:02 12 Moira Shire 1:04:42