Van Uden claims explosive road stage in Manangatang

Davison extends overall lead with one stage remaining

Image 1 of 4

Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) wins stage 13 of the Tour of Murray River

Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) wins stage 13 of the Tour of Murray River
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 4

The peloton gets strung out en-route to Manangatang

The peloton gets strung out en-route to Manangatang
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 4

Budget Forklifts leads the chase

Budget Forklifts leads the chase
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 4

SASI earned a 30 second advantage on the peloton before being reeled in

SASI earned a 30 second advantage on the peloton before being reeled in
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) has won the 13th Stage of the Tour of Murray River from Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) and overall leader, Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts).

Davison extended his general classification lead by six seconds.

The win was not only Van Uden's first in the Australian National Road Series, but also his first for the season.

"I'm pretty happy to finally get a result," he said.

Van Uden made his move following a sharp turn 500 metres out from the finish line.

"I just had to be at the front going into that corner," he said. "Louis [Crosby] gave me a perfect lead-out."

Getting the 47km final road stage off to a blistering start, SASI went to the front of the peloton and soon enough, Glenn O'Shea, Miles Scotson, Harry Carpenter and George Tansley moved ahead and built a 30 second lead as the quartet raced up the Mallee Highway.

Prior to the stage, up to eight riders were in the running to take out the KOM classification, however SASI's escape resulted in Carpenter taking the last KOM on offer for the tour, and left Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) with a one-point lead to claim the Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship.

The quartet held a maximum advantage of 30 seconds before being slowly reeled in by the peloton and after 27km out in front, was finally caught.

The race then stayed together for the final run into Manangatang.

Carpenter was the big mover of the stage, courtesy of him collecting maximum points over the two intermediate sprints and one KOM. The SASI young gun moved from fifth, 52 seconds behind Davison, to equal third with Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers), at 49 seconds. He was rightfully awarded the most aggressive prize for the stage.

The Tour of Murray River concludes on Sunday with a 60km criterium in Swan Hill where Davison is quietly confident of holding on to his race lead.

"It's not over 'til it's over but I think we'll go into tomorrow and try and stay out of trouble and stay at the front," he said.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)1:10:47
2Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
3Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:02
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Joshua Harrison (SASI)
7Harry Carpenter (SASI)
8Miles Scotson (SASI)
9Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
10Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
11Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
12Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
13Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
15Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
16Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
17Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
18Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
19James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
20Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
21Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
22Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
23Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
25James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
26Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
27Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
28Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
29Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
30Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
31William Draffen (Team Downunder)
32Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
33Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
34Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
35Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
36Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
37Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
38Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
39Fraser Northey (SASI)
40Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
41Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
42James Boal (John West Cycling)
43Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
44Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
45Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
46Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
47Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
48Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
49James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
50Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
51Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
52Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
53Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
54Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
55George Tansley (SASI)0:00:17
56Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:24
57Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
58Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)
59Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:33
60Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:49

Intermediate sprints - Sprint 1: Piangil Store
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)3pts
2George Tansley (SASI)2
3Miles Scotson (SASI)1

Sprint 2: Bailey Plain Bushland Reserve
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)3pts
2George Tansley (SASI)2
3Miles Scotson (SASI)1

Hill climbs - Climb 1: Gravel Cutting CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)3pts
2Miles Scotson (SASI)2
3Glenn O'Shea (SASI)1

Stage awrds - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)2pts

General classification after Stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)16:11:29
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:34
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:49
4Harry Carpenter (SASI)
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:53
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:17
7Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:22
8Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:25
9Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:26
10Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:55
11Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:02:04
12Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:06
13Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:11
14James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)0:02:15
15Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:19
16James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)0:02:29
17James Boal (John West Cycling)0:02:46
18Glenn O'Shea (SASI)0:02:48
19Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:52
20Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
21Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:03:00
22Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:25
23Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:05:35
24Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:06:19
25Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:43
26Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:07:42
27Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)0:08:18
28Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:08:30
29Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:36
30Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:09:41
31James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)0:09:48
32Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:10:17
33Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:11:18
34Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:11:51
35Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:11:52
36Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:12:06
37George Tansley (SASI)0:13:13
38Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:13:29
39Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)0:13:36
40Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:37
41Fraser Northey (SASI)0:17:25
42Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:17:46
43Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:18:29
44Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:18:34
45Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:20:54
46Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)0:22:56
47Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:23:47
48Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:24:00
49Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:24:01
50Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:24:08
51Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:25:55
52Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:27:02
53Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:27:16
54Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:31:17
55Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:32:25
56Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)0:34:50
57Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:40:04
58Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:45:38
59Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:49:08
60Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:57:18
61William Draffen (Team Downunder)1:05:07

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)68pts
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)51
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)50
4Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)48
5Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)43
6Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)35
7Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)34
8Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)27
9Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)26
10Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)26
11Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)25
12Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)21
13Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)19
14Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
15Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)15
16Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)15
17Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)15
18Joshua Harrison (SASI)15
19Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)13
20Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)12
21Miles Scotson (SASI)11
22Glenn O'Shea (SASI)9
23James Boal (John West Cycling)8
24Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
25George Tansley (SASI)7
26Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)7
27Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
28James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)5
29Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)5
30Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)5
31Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)4
32Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
33Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
34James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)2
35Fraser Northey (SASI)2
36Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)2
37Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
38Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)1
39Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
40Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
41Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)1
42Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)31
43Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)9
44Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)2

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)70pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)48
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)43
4Glenn O'Shea (SASI)33
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)32
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)22
7Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)21
8Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)20
9Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)18
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
11Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
12Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)16
13Miles Scotson (SASI)16
14Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)15
15Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)14
16Harry Carpenter (SASI)13
17Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
18Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)8
19Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
20Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)6
21Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)6
22Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)5
23Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
24Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
25George Tansley (SASI)3
26Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
27James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)2
28Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)2
29Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)1
30Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)1
31Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
32Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4pts
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)3
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
4Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
5Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
6Miles Scotson (SASI)2
7Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
8Glenn O'Shea (SASI)1
9Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)1
10Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
11Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1
12Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
13Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)6pts
2Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)4
3Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)4
4Harry Carpenter (SASI)3
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
6Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
7Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
8Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)16:12:03
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:15
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:48
5Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:21
6Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:01:30
7Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:37
8James Boal (John West Cycling)0:02:12
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:02:26
10Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:05:01
11Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:09
12Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:02
13Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:11:17
14Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:11:18
15George Tansley (SASI)0:12:39
16Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:03
17Fraser Northey (SASI)0:16:51
18Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:17:12
19Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:17:55
20Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:23:13
21Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:23:27
22Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:23:34
23Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:25:21
24Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:26:28
25Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:26:42
26Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:31:51
27Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:39:30

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers48:39:53
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:27
3SASI0:00:52
4Team Budget Forklifts0:01:33
5John West Cycling0:04:18
6PureBlack Racing0:05:13
7Plan B Racing0:08:36
8GPM Wilson Racing0:22:46
9Parramatta Race Team0:27:40
10Team Downunder0:42:10
11Swan Hill Rural City0:52:02
12Moira Shire1:04:42

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)237pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)197
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)99
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)98
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)91
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)82
8Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
10Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)75

 

