Image 1 of 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) wins Stage 2 of the Tour of Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 7 The Stage 2 breakaway (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 7 The team from Budget Forklifts work for Luke Davison (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 7 Overall leader after two stages of the Tour of the Murray River, Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 7 The peloton passes the canola fields (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 7 Action from stage 2 of the Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 7 of 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) wears the polka dot jersey for the Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Anthony Giacoppo survived an almost-stage-long breakaway to take out the second stage of the Tour of the Murray River. The Genesys rider finished ahead of Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) and Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) to move into the general classification lead from Stage 1 winner, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts).

Giacoppo said that being part of the Genesys outfit, which dominated the 2011 series, means that his competition is extra-keen to finish in front of him. It was just what happened earlier in the day when sprint-rival Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) took out the opening stage.

"Like I always say, it’s good to be in front," Giacoppo said. "At the start of the day, I was just getting into the rhythm and trying to find the race legs."

The 77.8km stage from Yarrawonga to Cobram on the Victoria, New South Wales border is one of four road stages of the Tour and any time gained could prove crucial to the final overall standings.

A group of eight riders moved away from the field 12kms into the Sunday afternoon stage with the advantage soon moving out to 16 seconds. The number of riders in the break also ballooned with a maximum of 16 clear.

Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) and Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) were key aggressors in the breakaway, dominating the race for bonus points at the three intermediate sprint points and the one KOM of the day.

With 15km remaining in the stage, the lead group hit their maximum advantage of 40 seconds on the peloton. That gap would fall somewhat with the bunch chasing hard but only another 20 seconds could be made up at the end of the stage.

Heading into Monday's third stage, a 25.5km criterium in Numurkah, Giacoppo holds a four-second lead on Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) with a further six seconds back to Miles Scotson (SASI) and Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team).



# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:43:28 2 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 4 Miles Scotson (SASI) 5 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 6 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 7 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 8 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 10 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 11 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:00:08 14 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:00:20 15 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 16 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 17 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 18 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 20 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 22 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 23 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 24 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 25 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 28 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 29 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 30 George Tansley (SASI) 31 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 32 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 33 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 34 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 35 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 36 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 37 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 38 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 39 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 40 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 41 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 42 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 43 Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 44 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 45 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 46 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS) 47 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 48 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 49 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 50 James Boal (John West Cycling) 51 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 52 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 53 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 54 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 55 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 56 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 57 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 58 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 59 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 60 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 61 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 62 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 63 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 64 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 65 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 66 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:00:30 67 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:00:49 68 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:17 69 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:44 70 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:03:24 DNS Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1: McAlpine & Forges Road # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1

Sprint 2: Land for Wildlife Sign # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 3: Katamatite Bazaar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 1

Hill Climb 1 - St. Albans Anglican Church Cat. 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2:29:15 2 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:04 3 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:00:10 4 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 5 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:11 6 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:12 7 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:14 8 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:15 9 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:16 10 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 11 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 12 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 13 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:19 14 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:00:23 15 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:24 16 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:26 17 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 18 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:27 19 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:29 20 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:32 21 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 22 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 23 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 24 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:33 25 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:34 26 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:00:35 27 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 28 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 29 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:36 30 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 31 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 32 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 33 George Tansley (SASI) 34 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 35 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 36 Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 37 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 38 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 39 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 40 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 41 James Boal (John West Cycling) 42 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 43 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 44 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 45 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 46 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 47 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 48 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 49 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 50 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 51 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 52 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 53 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 54 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 55 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 56 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 57 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 58 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 59 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 60 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS) 61 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 62 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 63 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 64 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:46 65 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 66 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:01:05 67 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:00 68 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:03:40 69 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 70 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:04:05

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 15 pts 2 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 5 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 6 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 4 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 8 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 9 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 10 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 12 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 13 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 14 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 15 Miles Scotson (SASI) 2 16 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 17 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 18 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1 19 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 20 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 1 21 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 pts 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 3 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 4 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 5 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 6 6 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 8 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 9 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 10 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 pts

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miles Scotson (SASI) 2:29:25 2 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:05 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:09 4 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:00:13 5 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:16 6 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:17 7 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:22 8 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:23 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:24 10 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:25 11 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 12 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:26 13 George Tansley (SASI) 14 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 15 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 18 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 19 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 20 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 21 Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 22 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 23 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 24 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 25 James Boal (John West Cycling) 26 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 27 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 28 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 29 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 30 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:36 31 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 32 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:00:55 33 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:03:30

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 7:28:33 2 PureBlack Racing 0:00:20 3 SASI 0:00:28 4 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:40 5 GPM Wilson Racing 6 Drapac Professional Cycling 7 Plan B Racing 8 Team Downunder 0:01:00 9 Jayco-Honey Shotz 10 Parramatta Race Team 11 John West Cycling 12 Swan Hill Rural City 13 Moira Shire