Giacoppo prevails after breakaway to win in Cobram

Genesys rider new leader on GC

Image 1 of 7

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) wins Stage 2 of the Tour of Murray River

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 7

The Stage 2 breakaway

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 7

The team from Budget Forklifts work for Luke Davison

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 7

Overall leader after two stages of the Tour of the Murray River, Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 7

The peloton passes the canola fields

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 7

Action from stage 2 of the Tour of the Murray River

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 7 of 7

Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) wears the polka dot jersey for the Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Anthony Giacoppo survived an almost-stage-long breakaway to take out the second stage of the Tour of the Murray River. The Genesys rider finished ahead of Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) and Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) to move into the general classification lead from Stage 1 winner, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts).

Giacoppo said that being part of the Genesys outfit, which dominated the 2011 series, means that his competition is extra-keen to finish in front of him. It was just what happened earlier in the day when sprint-rival Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) took out the opening stage.

"Like I always say, it’s good to be in front," Giacoppo said. "At the start of the day, I was just getting into the rhythm and trying to find the race legs."

The 77.8km stage from Yarrawonga to Cobram on the Victoria, New South Wales border is one of four road stages of the Tour and any time gained could prove crucial to the final overall standings.

A group of eight riders moved away from the field 12kms into the Sunday afternoon stage with the advantage soon moving out to 16 seconds. The number of riders in the break also ballooned with a maximum of 16 clear.

Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) and Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) were key aggressors in the breakaway, dominating the race for bonus points at the three intermediate sprint points and the one KOM of the day.

With 15km remaining in the stage, the lead group hit their maximum advantage of 40 seconds on the peloton. That gap would fall somewhat with the bunch chasing hard but only another 20 seconds could be made up at the end of the stage.

Heading into Monday's third stage, a 25.5km criterium in Numurkah, Giacoppo holds a four-second lead on Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) with a further six seconds back to Miles Scotson (SASI) and Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team).

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:43:28
2Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
4Miles Scotson (SASI)
5James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
6Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
7Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)
8Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
10Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
11Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Fraser Northey (SASI)0:00:08
14Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:00:20
15Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
16Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
17Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
18Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
19Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
20Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
22Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
23Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
24Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
25Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
26Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
27Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
28James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
29Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
30George Tansley (SASI)
31Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
32Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
33Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
34Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
35Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
36William Draffen (Team Downunder)
37Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
38Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
39Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
40Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
41Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
42Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
43Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
44Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
45Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)
46Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS)
47Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
48Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
49Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
50James Boal (John West Cycling)
51Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
52Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
53Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
54Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
55Joshua Harrison (SASI)
56Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
57Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
58Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
59Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
60Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
61Harry Carpenter (SASI)
62Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)
63Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
64Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
65Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
66Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:00:30
67James Butler (John West Cycling)0:00:49
68Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:02:17
69Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:02:44
70Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:03:24
DNSShannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1: McAlpine & Forges Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Fraser Northey (SASI)1

Sprint 2: Land for Wildlife Sign
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 3: Katamatite Bazaar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)1

Hill Climb 1 - St. Albans Anglican Church Cat. 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2pts

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:29:15
2Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:04
3Miles Scotson (SASI)0:00:10
4Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
5Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:11
6Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:12
7James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)0:00:14
8Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:15
9Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:16
10Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)
11Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
12James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
13Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:19
14Fraser Northey (SASI)0:00:23
15Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:24
16Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:26
17Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
18Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:27
19Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:29
20Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:32
21Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
22Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
23Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
24Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:33
25Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:34
26Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:00:35
27Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
28Joshua Harrison (SASI)
29Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:00:36
30Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
31Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
32Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
33George Tansley (SASI)
34Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)
35James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
36Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
37Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
38Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
39Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
40Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
41James Boal (John West Cycling)
42Harry Carpenter (SASI)
43Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
44Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
45Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
46William Draffen (Team Downunder)
47Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
48Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
49Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
50Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
51Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
52Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
53Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
54Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
55Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
56Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
57Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
58Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
59Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
60Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS)
61Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)
62Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
63Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
64Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:46
65Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
66James Butler (John West Cycling)0:01:05
67Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:03:00
68Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:03:40
69Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
70Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:04:05

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)15pts
2Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)10
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
5Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
6Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)4
7Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
8Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)4
9Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)4
10Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)3
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
12Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3
13Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)3
14Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
15Miles Scotson (SASI)2
16Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)2
17Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
18Fraser Northey (SASI)1
19Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
20Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)1
21Joshua Harrison (SASI)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)10pts
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)9
3Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
4Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
5Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)6
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
8Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
9Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
10Miles Scotson (SASI)1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2pts

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miles Scotson (SASI)2:29:25
2Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:05
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:09
4Fraser Northey (SASI)0:00:13
5Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:16
6Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:17
7Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:22
8Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:23
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:24
10Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:25
11Joshua Harrison (SASI)
12Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:26
13George Tansley (SASI)
14Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
15Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
18Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
19Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
20Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
21Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
22Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)
23Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
24Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
25James Boal (John West Cycling)
26Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
27Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
28Harry Carpenter (SASI)
29Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
30Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:36
31Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
32James Butler (John West Cycling)0:00:55
33Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:03:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers7:28:33
2PureBlack Racing0:00:20
3SASI0:00:28
4Team Budget Forklifts0:00:40
5GPM Wilson Racing
6Drapac Professional Cycling
7Plan B Racing
8Team Downunder0:01:00
9Jayco-Honey Shotz
10Parramatta Race Team
11John West Cycling
12Swan Hill Rural City
13Moira Shire

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)176pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)120
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)87
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)84
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
6Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
7Darran Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
8Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)78
9Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)75
10Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS)69

 

