Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) wins Stage 4 of the Tour of the Murray River

Happy man! Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) wins Stage 4 of the Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
New race leader, Joel Pearson (Genesys)

New race leader, Joel Pearson (Genesys)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The peloton during Stage 4 of the Tour of the Murray River

The peloton during Stage 4 of the Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The field gets strung out on the flat roads

The field gets strung out on the flat roads
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The peloton waits for the start of Stage 4

The peloton waits for the start of Stage 4
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) and Gordon McCauley (Drapac) off the front of the bunch in Stage 4

Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) and Gordon McCauley (Drapac) off the front of the bunch in Stage 4
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) has won the fourth stage of the Tour of the Murray River after being part of a breakaway that was finally allowed to ride away from the rest of the peloton with just under 20km left to race.

Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) and Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) took the other podium places while Pearson's efforts earned him the yellow leader's jersey with Stage 2 and 3 winner teammate Anthony Giacoppo now 14 seconds in arrears.

Pearson won the tour in 2010, and is a two-time Melbourne to Warrnambool winner (2011, 2009). His win in the one-day classic was Pearson's last time where he was first across the tape.

"You start doubting yourself, whether you've still got the speed and the endurance that you used to have when you were a couple of years younger," he said. "It's not so much the win [that gives you confidence], it's just that general feeling you have, that you feel more on top of the bike.

"I'm feeling as good as I have in a long time."

Pearson explained after the win that he and teammate Campbell Flakemore made a move for the break as a way to take pressure off Giacoppo.

"It was to our advantage to keep going with it" Pearson said.

Budget took the race by the horns right from the start although any attempts at a gap were nullified quickly. Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) also had a dig but it was no surprise to see his move shut down by Budget.

Ockerby, who had earlier taken out the first sprint of the day, took his own chances shortly before the second intermediate but a group of six decided he was too dangerous to be left out on his own. Ockerby was eventually caught by teammate Blair Windsor and McCauley 1.5km from the second sprint.

The race was back together when GPM Wilson Racing's Josh Taylor took the best of the points at the second intermediate ahead of Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling). That proved the launch pad for another attack with the peloton hitting a gravel road and nine riders moved off the front - Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts), Pearson, Glenn O'Shea (SASI), Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling), James McCoy (PureBlack Racing), Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team), Bradeley Hall, Alexa Smythe (Plan B Racing) and Aaron Donnelly (Jacyo Honeyshotz). Their advantage didn't last and the race was back together shortly outside of the gravelled road.

Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) took out the third sprint, trailed by Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) and Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and soon the Kiwi was away on his own for the next eight kilometres out on his own before being reeled back in. That was the queue for another breakaway of 13 riders to move away - Pearson, Flakemore, Thompson, Ockerby, Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts), Harry Carpenter, Fraser Northey (SASI), McCoy, Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing), Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire), Dean Sanfilippo, James Boal (John West Cycling), and James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) earned an advantage of 40 seconds with 13kms to go. The move gave Pearson the virtual lead in the race.

Ten kilometres before the finish, the break's advantage was cut by five seconds while Windsor was brought down in the main peloton.

Pearson believes that Genesys as a whole remains a threat for the rest of the tour, but warned that Giacoppo was a long way from being discounted.

"He's a super athlete," he said. "But if I get a chance to go for one, I'll take it with both hands.

"I think you could pick any one of us... They're all just as capable as I am. That's the good thing about our team."

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:49:59
2Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
3Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
4James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
5Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
6Fraser Northey (SASI)
7Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
8James Boal (John West Cycling)
9Harry Carpenter (SASI)
10James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
11Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
12Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:06
14Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:00:16
15Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
16Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
17Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
18Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
19Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
20Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
21Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
22Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
23Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
24Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
25Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:20
26Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
27Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
28Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:00:21
29Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
31Miles Scotson (SASI)
32Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
33Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
34Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
35Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
36Joshua Harrison (SASI)
37Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
38George Tansley (SASI)
39Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
40Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
41Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
42James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
43Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
44Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
45Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS)
46Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
47Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
48Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
49Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
50Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
51Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
52Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
53Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
54Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
55Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
56Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:00:30
57Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
58Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
59Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
60Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
61Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
62Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
63Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
64William Draffen (Team Downunder)
65James Butler (John West Cycling)0:00:47
66Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:02
67Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:01:20
68Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:32
69Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:05:51
70Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:08:49

Intermediate sprints - Sprint 1: Waaia General Store
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 2: Picola Hotel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 3: Caltex Depot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2pts

General classificatioon after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4:53:27
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:14
3James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)0:00:28
4Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:32
5Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:33
6James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)0:00:34
7Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
8Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:00:39
10Fraser Northey (SASI)0:00:40
11Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:45
12Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:48
13Miles Scotson (SASI)0:00:49
14Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
15Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:50
16Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:51
17Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:52
18Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
19Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:53
20Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:54
21James Boal (John West Cycling)
22Harry Carpenter (SASI)
23Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:55
24Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:57
25Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
26Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:58
27Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:01:01
28Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:01:02
29Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:01:04
30Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:05
31Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:01:06
32James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)0:01:07
33Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
34Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
35Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS)
36Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
37Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:01:09
38Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:01:14
39Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)
40George Tansley (SASI)0:01:15
41Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
42Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
43Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
44Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
45Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
46Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
47Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
48Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
49Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
50Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
51Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
52Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
53Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:01:16
54Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
55Glenn O'Shea (SASI)0:01:23
56Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:01:30
57Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:36
58Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:01:54
59James Butler (John West Cycling)0:02:10
60Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:02:14
61Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:02:34
62Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:56
63Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:03:18
64Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:04:19
65Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
66Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:06:55
67William Draffen (Team Downunder)0:06:56
68Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
69Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:06:58
70Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:03

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)30pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)25
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
4Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)13
5Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)9
6Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
8Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)8
9Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
10Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)6
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
12Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)4
13Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
14Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
15Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)4
16Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)3
17Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3
18Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)3
19Miles Scotson (SASI)2
20Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
21Fraser Northey (SASI)1
22Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
23Joshua Harrison (SASI)1
24Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
25Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)1
26Glenn O'Shea (SASI)1
27Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14pts
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)12
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
4Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)10
5Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)9
6Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
7Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)8
8Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)7
9Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
10Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
11Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)6
12Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
13Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
14Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
15Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)2
16Miles Scotson (SASI)1
17Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2pts
Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2
Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4:54:00
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:01
3Fraser Northey (SASI)0:00:07
4Miles Scotson (SASI)0:00:16
5Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:17
6Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:18
7Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:00:19
8James Boal (John West Cycling)0:00:21
9Harry Carpenter (SASI)
10Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:22
11Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:24
12Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:32
13Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:00:33
14Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:34
15Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:41
16Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
17Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:00:42
18Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
19Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
20George Tansley (SASI)
21Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
22Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
23Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
24Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
25Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
26Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:00:57
27Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:01:21
28James Butler (John West Cycling)0:01:37
29Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:02:01
30Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:23
31Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:03:46
32Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:06:23
33Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:06:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers14:41:55
2PureBlack Racing0:00:41
3Team Budget Forklifts0:00:46
4SASI0:00:49
5Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:56
6GPM Wilson Racing0:01:21
7John West Cycling0:01:29
8Plan B Racing0:01:33
9Team Downunder0:01:58
10Swan Hill Rural City0:02:03
11Moira Shire0:02:05
12Parramatta Race Team0:02:10
13Jayco-Honey Shotz0:07:46

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)186pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)120
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)92
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)87
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
6Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)82
7Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
8Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
9Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)75
10Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS)69

 

