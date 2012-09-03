Image 1 of 6 Happy man! Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) wins Stage 4 of the Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 6 New race leader, Joel Pearson (Genesys) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 6 The peloton during Stage 4 of the Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 6 The field gets strung out on the flat roads (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 6 The peloton waits for the start of Stage 4 (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 6 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) and Gordon McCauley (Drapac) off the front of the bunch in Stage 4 (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) has won the fourth stage of the Tour of the Murray River after being part of a breakaway that was finally allowed to ride away from the rest of the peloton with just under 20km left to race.

Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) and Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) took the other podium places while Pearson's efforts earned him the yellow leader's jersey with Stage 2 and 3 winner teammate Anthony Giacoppo now 14 seconds in arrears.

Pearson won the tour in 2010, and is a two-time Melbourne to Warrnambool winner (2011, 2009). His win in the one-day classic was Pearson's last time where he was first across the tape.

"You start doubting yourself, whether you've still got the speed and the endurance that you used to have when you were a couple of years younger," he said. "It's not so much the win [that gives you confidence], it's just that general feeling you have, that you feel more on top of the bike.

"I'm feeling as good as I have in a long time."

Pearson explained after the win that he and teammate Campbell Flakemore made a move for the break as a way to take pressure off Giacoppo.

"It was to our advantage to keep going with it" Pearson said.

Budget took the race by the horns right from the start although any attempts at a gap were nullified quickly. Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) also had a dig but it was no surprise to see his move shut down by Budget.

Ockerby, who had earlier taken out the first sprint of the day, took his own chances shortly before the second intermediate but a group of six decided he was too dangerous to be left out on his own. Ockerby was eventually caught by teammate Blair Windsor and McCauley 1.5km from the second sprint.

The race was back together when GPM Wilson Racing's Josh Taylor took the best of the points at the second intermediate ahead of Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling). That proved the launch pad for another attack with the peloton hitting a gravel road and nine riders moved off the front - Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts), Pearson, Glenn O'Shea (SASI), Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling), James McCoy (PureBlack Racing), Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team), Bradeley Hall, Alexa Smythe (Plan B Racing) and Aaron Donnelly (Jacyo Honeyshotz). Their advantage didn't last and the race was back together shortly outside of the gravelled road.

Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) took out the third sprint, trailed by Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) and Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and soon the Kiwi was away on his own for the next eight kilometres out on his own before being reeled back in. That was the queue for another breakaway of 13 riders to move away - Pearson, Flakemore, Thompson, Ockerby, Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts), Harry Carpenter, Fraser Northey (SASI), McCoy, Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing), Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire), Dean Sanfilippo, James Boal (John West Cycling), and James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) earned an advantage of 40 seconds with 13kms to go. The move gave Pearson the virtual lead in the race.

Ten kilometres before the finish, the break's advantage was cut by five seconds while Windsor was brought down in the main peloton.

Pearson believes that Genesys as a whole remains a threat for the rest of the tour, but warned that Giacoppo was a long way from being discounted.

"He's a super athlete," he said. "But if I get a chance to go for one, I'll take it with both hands.

"I think you could pick any one of us... They're all just as capable as I am. That's the good thing about our team."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:49:59 2 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 5 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 6 Fraser Northey (SASI) 7 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 8 James Boal (John West Cycling) 9 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 10 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 11 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 12 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:06 14 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:16 15 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 17 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 19 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 21 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 22 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 24 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 25 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:20 26 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 28 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:21 29 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 31 Miles Scotson (SASI) 32 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 33 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 34 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 35 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 36 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 37 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 38 George Tansley (SASI) 39 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 40 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 41 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 42 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 43 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 44 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 45 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS) 46 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 47 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 48 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 49 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 50 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 51 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 52 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 53 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 54 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 55 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 56 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:00:30 57 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 58 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 59 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 60 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 61 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 62 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 63 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 64 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 65 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:00:47 66 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:02 67 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:01:20 68 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:32 69 Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:05:51 70 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:08:49

Intermediate sprints - Sprint 1: Waaia General Store # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 2: Picola Hotel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 3: Caltex Depot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2 pts

General classificatioon after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4:53:27 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:14 3 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:28 4 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:32 5 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:33 6 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 0:00:34 7 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 8 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:39 10 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:00:40 11 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:45 12 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:48 13 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:00:49 14 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 15 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:50 16 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:51 17 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:52 18 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 19 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:53 20 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:54 21 James Boal (John West Cycling) 22 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 23 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:55 24 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:57 25 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 26 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:58 27 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:01:01 28 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:01:02 29 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:01:04 30 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:05 31 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:01:06 32 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:01:07 33 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 34 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 35 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS) 36 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 37 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:01:09 38 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:01:14 39 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 40 George Tansley (SASI) 0:01:15 41 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 42 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 43 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 44 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 45 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 46 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 47 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 48 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 49 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 50 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 51 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 52 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 53 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:01:16 54 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 55 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 0:01:23 56 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:01:30 57 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:36 58 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:01:54 59 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:02:10 60 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:02:14 61 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:02:34 62 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:56 63 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:18 64 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:04:19 65 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 66 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:06:55 67 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 0:06:56 68 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 69 Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:06:58 70 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:03

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 30 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 25 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 4 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 5 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 6 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 8 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 8 9 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 10 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 6 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 12 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 13 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 14 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 15 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 16 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 3 17 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 18 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 19 Miles Scotson (SASI) 2 20 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 21 Fraser Northey (SASI) 1 22 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 23 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 1 24 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 25 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 1 26 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 1 27 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 pts 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 4 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 5 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 6 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 7 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 8 8 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 7 9 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 10 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 11 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 6 12 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 13 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 14 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 15 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 16 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1 17 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 pts Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4:54:00 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:01 3 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:00:07 4 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:00:16 5 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:17 6 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:18 7 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:00:19 8 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:00:21 9 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 10 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:22 11 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:24 12 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:32 13 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:00:33 14 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:34 15 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:41 16 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 17 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:42 18 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 19 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 20 George Tansley (SASI) 21 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 22 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 23 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 24 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 25 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 26 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:00:57 27 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:01:21 28 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:01:37 29 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:02:01 30 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:23 31 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:03:46 32 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:06:23 33 Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:06:25

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 14:41:55 2 PureBlack Racing 0:00:41 3 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:46 4 SASI 0:00:49 5 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:56 6 GPM Wilson Racing 0:01:21 7 John West Cycling 0:01:29 8 Plan B Racing 0:01:33 9 Team Downunder 0:01:58 10 Swan Hill Rural City 0:02:03 11 Moira Shire 0:02:05 12 Parramatta Race Team 0:02:10 13 Jayco-Honey Shotz 0:07:46