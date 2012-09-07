Image 1 of 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) gets his team's second stage win of the day in Euston (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) gives chase as his lead comes under threat during the afternoon criterium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 A visible happy Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) moves into the lead with two days remaining at Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) earned his team’s second stage win of the day when he won the Euston criterium from a late-race breakaway. Rudolph held off Luke Davison for the stage win as the Budget Forklifts moved into the race lead. Miles Scotson (SASI) was riding strongly again and finished on the podium in third. Previous race leader Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) now finds himself in third spot overall behind Davison and Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)

After a challenging race in Robinvale, the peloton had to travel only a short distance to their next location at Euston. With afternoon winds picking up on the exposed 1.3km circuit, any tired riders would quickly find themselves in difficulty. The 52km race would provide 16 chances to gain sprint points over the 40-lap race.

Shortly after the race begun four riders took off in search of intermediate sprint points and the possibility of winning a stage. Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing), Harry Carpenter (SASI), Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) and stage 7 winner Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) were the successful riders who sped away from the bunch.

Jones took the first two intermediate sprint points, looking to protect his teammate Josh Taylor’s lead in the Tasco Inland Sprint Championship while Wohler soon dropped back to the bunch.

Carpenter took the third sprint on lap 10 with Dove and Jones behind him. Jones was the next to drop back to the bunch as Dove and Carpenter continued to work together. Taylor attempted to join the leading duo and took another point as he crossed the line on lap 12.

Halfway into the race it was still Carpenter and Dove, in that order, who took the sprint points ahead of Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) in third spot.

Carpenter was looking to improve his position on the general classification after starting the stage in 6th place and just 0:32 down on race leader Flakemore. With the duo’s lead nearing the 30-second mark, Carpenter was close to taking the virtual lead.

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) tried his luck in bridging to the leading two and while he was able to pick up a third-place in the Lap 16 sprint, he was quickly chased and back in the bunch.

With 10 laps to go the lead had dropped to less than 20 seconds and after another 2 laps the break of Carpenter and Dove was over.

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) was edging closer to capturing the race lead as he won the next two sprints before Gordon McCauley (Drapac), the morning’s stage winner in Robinson, took the sprint the Lap 28 win.

Taylor took out the next sprint, ensuring his lead in the Sprint classification remained secure over second place Aaron Donnelly. With two more days ahead, the jersey’s winner is by no means a given.

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) won sprints on lap 32 and 34 before he took off with Donnelly and Miles Scotson (SASI). Donnelly won the final intermediate as the three riders desperately tried to push out their 10-second advantage over the bunch.

McCauley was loving the tough conditions in Euston and jumped clear of the bunch to try and join the front three with a little under three laps to go. Behind the leaders was a chase group containing race leader Flakemore. Davison managed to jump clear but he was too late to win the stage as Rudolph took his team’s second win of the day.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:13:50 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Miles Scotson (SASI) 4 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 5 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:16 7 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:19 8 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 11 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 0:00:47 12 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 13 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 14 James Boal (John West Cycling) 15 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 16 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 17 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 18 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 19 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 20 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 21 George Tansley (SASI) 22 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 24 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 25 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 26 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 27 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 28 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 29 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 30 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 31 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 32 Fraser Northey (SASI) 33 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 34 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 35 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 36 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 37 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 38 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 39 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 40 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 41 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 42 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 43 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 44 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 45 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:53 46 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:56 47 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:01:37 48 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:24 49 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:47 50 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:15 51 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 52 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 53 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 54 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:06:05 55 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 56 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 57 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:55 58 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 59 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 60 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:09:45 61 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 62 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 63 James Butler (John West Cycling) 64 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:11:35 65 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 2 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 1

Lap 8 Sprin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 2 3 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 pts 2 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 pts 2 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 pts 2 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 pts 2 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 pts 2 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 3 pts 2 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 2 3 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 2 3 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Lap 28 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 3 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 1

Lap 30 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 3 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 1

Lap 32 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 3 George Tansley (SASI) 1

Lap 34 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Miles Scotson (SASI) 2 3 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 1

Lap 36 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 3 pts 2 Miles Scotson (SASI) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1 2 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 13:57:59 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:10 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:28 4 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:36 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:42 6 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:01 7 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:03 8 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:06 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:09 10 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:31 11 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:01:40 12 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:45 13 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:50 14 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 0:01:51 15 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:56 16 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 0:02:05 17 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:02:22 18 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:28 19 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 20 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:02:36 22 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 23 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:04:44 24 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:05:55 25 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:24 26 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:07:18 27 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 0:07:54 28 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:07:55 29 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:16 30 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:09:17 31 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:09:22 32 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:09:24 33 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:53 34 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:10:54 35 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:11:10 36 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:11:27 37 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:11:54 38 George Tansley (SASI) 0:12:38 39 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 0:13:03 40 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:13:22 41 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:14:54 42 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:15:04 43 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:39 44 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:16:00 45 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:16:55 46 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:17:27 47 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:17:51 48 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:20:04 49 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:21:16 50 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:21:41 51 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 0:22:16 52 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:23:23 53 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:23:58 54 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:25:19 55 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:26:21 56 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:28:46 57 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:30:53 58 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:31:27 59 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:34:26 60 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:34:29 61 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:38:21 62 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:41:03 63 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:41:40 64 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:48:19 65 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 0:56:30

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 63 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 48 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 42 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 38 5 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 35 6 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 34 7 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 32 8 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 26 9 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 10 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 24 11 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 12 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 21 13 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 19 14 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 15 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 15 16 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 17 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 18 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 12 19 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 20 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 9 21 Miles Scotson (SASI) 9 22 James Boal (John West Cycling) 8 23 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 24 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 25 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 26 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 5 27 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 5 28 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 29 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 5 30 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 4 31 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 4 32 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 33 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 34 George Tansley (SASI) 3 35 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 2 36 Fraser Northey (SASI) 2 37 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 2 38 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 2 39 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 40 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 1 41 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 42 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 43 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 60 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 41 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 39 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 32 5 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 25 6 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 7 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 18 8 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 9 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 10 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 11 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 12 Miles Scotson (SASI) 16 13 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 14 14 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 13 15 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 16 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 12 17 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 18 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 8 19 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 20 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 21 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 22 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 23 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 24 George Tansley (SASI) 3 25 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 26 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2 27 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 2 28 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 4 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 5 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 6 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 7 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 8 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 1 9 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 6 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 4 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 5 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 7 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1 8 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 13:58:09 2 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:18 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:26 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:53 5 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:21 6 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:01:30 7 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:40 8 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:02:12 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:02:26 10 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:04:34 11 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:14 12 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:06 13 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:09:12 14 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:11:17 15 George Tansley (SASI) 0:12:28 16 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:13:12 17 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:14:44 18 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:50 19 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:16:45 20 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:17:41 21 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:19:54 22 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:21:31 23 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:23:13 24 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:23:48 25 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:25:09 26 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:26:11 27 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:28:36 28 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:31:17 29 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:34:19 30 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:38:11

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 41:58:11 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:27 3 SASI 0:00:52 4 Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:33 5 John West Cycling 0:04:18 6 PureBlack Racing 0:04:48 7 Plan B Racing 0:08:27 8 GPM Wilson Racing 0:20:17 9 Parramatta Race Team 0:27:26 10 Team Downunder 0:36:59 11 Moira Shire 0:50:40 12 Swan Hill Rural City 0:51:45