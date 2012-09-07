Trending

Rudolph takes Drapac's second win of the day in Euston

Davison claims race leadership in tough conditions

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) gets his team's second stage win of the day in Euston

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) gets his team's second stage win of the day in Euston
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) gives chase as his lead comes under threat during the afternoon criterium

Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) gives chase as his lead comes under threat during the afternoon criterium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
A visible happy Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) moves into the lead with two days remaining at Tour of the Murray River

A visible happy Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) moves into the lead with two days remaining at Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) earned his team’s second stage win of the day when he won the Euston criterium from a late-race breakaway. Rudolph held off Luke Davison for the stage win as the Budget Forklifts moved into the race lead. Miles Scotson (SASI) was riding strongly again and finished on the podium in third. Previous race leader Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) now finds himself in third spot overall behind Davison and Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)

After a challenging race in Robinvale, the peloton had to travel only a short distance to their next location at Euston. With afternoon winds picking up on the exposed 1.3km circuit, any tired riders would quickly find themselves in difficulty. The 52km race would provide 16 chances to gain sprint points over the 40-lap race.

Shortly after the race begun four riders took off in search of intermediate sprint points and the possibility of winning a stage. Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing), Harry Carpenter (SASI), Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) and stage 7 winner Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) were the successful riders who sped away from the bunch.

Jones took the first two intermediate sprint points, looking to protect his teammate Josh Taylor’s lead in the Tasco Inland Sprint Championship while Wohler soon dropped back to the bunch.

Carpenter took the third sprint on lap 10 with Dove and Jones behind him. Jones was the next to drop back to the bunch as Dove and Carpenter continued to work together. Taylor attempted to join the leading duo and took another point as he crossed the line on lap 12.

Halfway into the race it was still Carpenter and Dove, in that order, who took the sprint points ahead of Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) in third spot.

Carpenter was looking to improve his position on the general classification after starting the stage in 6th place and just 0:32 down on race leader Flakemore. With the duo’s lead nearing the 30-second mark, Carpenter was close to taking the virtual lead.

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) tried his luck in bridging to the leading two and while he was able to pick up a third-place in the Lap 16 sprint, he was quickly chased and back in the bunch.

With 10 laps to go the lead had dropped to less than 20 seconds and after another 2 laps the break of Carpenter and Dove was over.

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) was edging closer to capturing the race lead as he won the next two sprints before Gordon McCauley (Drapac), the morning’s stage winner in Robinson, took the sprint the Lap 28 win.

Taylor took out the next sprint, ensuring his lead in the Sprint classification remained secure over second place Aaron Donnelly. With two more days ahead, the jersey’s winner is by no means a given.

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) won sprints on lap 32 and 34 before he took off with Donnelly and Miles Scotson (SASI). Donnelly won the final intermediate as the three riders desperately tried to push out their 10-second advantage over the bunch.

McCauley was loving the tough conditions in Euston and jumped clear of the bunch to try and join the front three with a little under three laps to go. Behind the leaders was a chase group containing race leader Flakemore. Davison managed to jump clear but he was too late to win the stage as Rudolph took his team’s second win of the day.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:13:50
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Miles Scotson (SASI)
4Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
5Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
6Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:16
7Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:19
8Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
10Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
11Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)0:00:47
12Joshua Harrison (SASI)
13Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
14James Boal (John West Cycling)
15Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
16Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
17Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
18Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
19Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
20Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
21George Tansley (SASI)
22Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
23Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
24Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
25Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
26Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
27James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
28Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
29James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
30James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
31Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
32Fraser Northey (SASI)
33Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
34Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
35Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
36Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
37Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
38Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
39Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
40Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
41Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
42Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
43Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
44Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
45Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:00:53
46Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:56
47Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:01:37
48Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:24
49Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:47
50Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:15
51Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
52Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
53Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
54Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:06:05
55Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
56Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
57Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:55
58Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
59Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
60Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:09:45
61William Draffen (Team Downunder)
62Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
63James Butler (John West Cycling)
64Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:11:35
65Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)2
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)1

Lap 8 Sprin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)2
3Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)3pts
2Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)2
3Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)3pts
2Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)3pts
2Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)2
3Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)3pts
2Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)3pts
2Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)2
3Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)3pts
2Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)2
3Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)2
3Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)2
3Glenn O'Shea (SASI)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 28 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
3Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)1

Lap 30 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
3Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)1

Lap 32 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
3George Tansley (SASI)1

Lap 34 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Miles Scotson (SASI)2
3Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)1

Lap 36 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)3pts
2Miles Scotson (SASI)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SASI)1
2Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)13:57:59
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:10
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:28
4Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:36
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:42
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:01
7Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:03
8Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:06
9Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:09
10Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:31
11Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:01:40
12Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:45
13Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:50
14James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)0:01:51
15Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:56
16James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)0:02:05
17James Boal (John West Cycling)0:02:22
18Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:28
19Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
20Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
21Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:02:36
22Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
23Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:04:44
24Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:05:55
25Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:24
26Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:07:18
27Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)0:07:54
28Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:07:55
29Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:16
30Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:09:17
31Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:09:22
32James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)0:09:24
33Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:53
34Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:10:54
35Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:11:10
36Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:11:27
37Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:11:54
38George Tansley (SASI)0:12:38
39Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)0:13:03
40Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:13:22
41Fraser Northey (SASI)0:14:54
42Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:15:04
43Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:39
44Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:16:00
45Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:16:55
46Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:17:27
47Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:17:51
48Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:20:04
49Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:21:16
50Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:21:41
51Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)0:22:16
52Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:23:23
53Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:23:58
54Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:25:19
55Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:26:21
56Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:28:46
57Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:30:53
58James Butler (John West Cycling)0:31:27
59Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)0:34:26
60Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:34:29
61Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:38:21
62Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:41:03
63Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:41:40
64Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:48:19
65William Draffen (Team Downunder)0:56:30

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)63pts
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)48
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)42
4Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)38
5Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)35
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)34
7Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)32
8Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)26
9Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)24
10Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)24
11Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)23
12Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)21
13Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)19
14Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)15
15Joshua Harrison (SASI)15
16Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
17Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)13
18Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)12
19Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
20Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)9
21Miles Scotson (SASI)9
22James Boal (John West Cycling)8
23Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
24Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)6
25Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
26James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)5
27Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)5
28Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)5
29Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)5
30Glenn O'Shea (SASI)4
31Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)4
32Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
33Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
34George Tansley (SASI)3
35James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)2
36Fraser Northey (SASI)2
37Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)2
38Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)2
39Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
40Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)1
41Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
42Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
43Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)60pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)41
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)39
4Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)32
5Glenn O'Shea (SASI)25
6Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)20
7Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)18
8Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
9Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
10Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)16
11Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)16
12Miles Scotson (SASI)16
13Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)14
14Harry Carpenter (SASI)13
15Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)13
16Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)12
17Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
18Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)8
19Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
20Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)6
21Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)5
22Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
23Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
24George Tansley (SASI)3
25Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
26Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2
27Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)2
28Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
4Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
5Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
6Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)1
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
8Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)1
9Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)6pts
2Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)4
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)2
5Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
6Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
7Harry Carpenter (SASI)1
8Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)13:58:09
2Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:18
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:26
4Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:53
5Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:21
6Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:01:30
7Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:40
8James Boal (John West Cycling)0:02:12
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:02:26
10Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:04:34
11Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:14
12Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:06
13Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:09:12
14Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:11:17
15George Tansley (SASI)0:12:28
16Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:13:12
17Fraser Northey (SASI)0:14:44
18Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:50
19Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:16:45
20Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:17:41
21Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:19:54
22Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:21:31
23Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:23:13
24Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:23:48
25Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:25:09
26Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:26:11
27Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:28:36
28James Butler (John West Cycling)0:31:17
29Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:34:19
30Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:38:11

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team41:58:11
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:27
3SASI0:00:52
4Team Budget Forklifts0:01:33
5John West Cycling0:04:18
6PureBlack Racing0:04:48
7Plan B Racing0:08:27
8GPM Wilson Racing0:20:17
9Parramatta Race Team0:27:26
10Team Downunder0:36:59
11Moira Shire0:50:40
12Swan Hill Rural City0:51:45

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)

