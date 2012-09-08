Image 1 of 6 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) adds to his 2012 NRS tally in Balranald (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 6 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) was keen on the bonus points (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 6 The peloton gets strung out in Balranald (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 6 Another stage in yellow, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 6 Race leader, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 6 Champagne time! The Stage 12 podium: Pearson, Davison and O'Shea (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) won Stage 12 of the Tour of Murray River on Saturday, extending his overnight 10 second lead on the peloton by a further 18 seconds.

Genesys Wealth Advisers' Joel Pearson finished in second place, with Glenn O'Shea (SASI) third, back into the swing of road racing after representing Australia on the track at the London Olympic Games last month.

Davison said that preparation has been key to his success this week.

"I knew it was going to be a long tour so I wanted to come in, if anything, too fresh," he said. "I made sure I tapered right.

"We've also done a lot of training camps, so I think they've paid dividends. We've done a few at Bright and a couple up in Queensland, so I think the amount of money and resources the team's put in is really paying off and we're getting the results."

Budget Forklifts got away to a proactive start, guarding the front of the bunch with Davison holding a 10 second lead on the field.

Shortly after the third sprint, Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) moved ahead of the bunch, with O'Shea and Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) in hot pursuit. The trio had only three seconds on the bunch which was being pulled by Drapac and with the gap narrowed, Loft accelerated again with his breakaway companions dropping back. Soon enough, Loft had amassed a 13 second lead with the bunch content to let him go. The 20-year-old's advantage got out to as much as 19 seconds and with the sixth sprint out of the way, Carver and O'Shea once again decided to join Loft out the front with Stuart Shaw (Drapac) also having a dig but with 17 laps down, the game was up as the field came back together. The peloton was split with a group of 36 riders at least nine seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) was the big winner of the day, picking up five seconds courtesy of his points collected during the stage's intermediate sprints, overtaking Harry Carpenter (SASI) and moving into fourth position on the general classification, four seconds off the podium with two stages left to race.



Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:03:05 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 8 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 9 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 10 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 11 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 15 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 16 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 17 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 18 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 19 George Tansley (SASI) 20 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 21 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 22 Miles Scotson (SASI) 23 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 24 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 26 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 27 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 28 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 29 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 30 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 31 James Boal (John West Cycling) 32 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 33 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 34 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 35 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 36 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 37 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 0:00:09 38 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:00:11 39 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:14 40 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 0:00:16 41 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:00:17 42 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:27 43 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:31 44 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:33 45 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 46 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 47 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:51 48 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:02:07 49 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 50 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:09 51 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 52 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 53 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:03:40 54 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 55 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:05:11 56 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 57 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:06:42 58 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 59 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 60 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 0:08:13 61 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 62 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) DNS Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) DNS James Butler (John West Cycling) DNS Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 2 3 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 3 pts 2 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 15:00:46 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:28 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:43 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:47 5 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:52 6 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:11 7 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:16 8 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:20 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:23 10 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:49 11 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:01:58 12 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:00 13 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:05 14 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 0:02:09 15 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:13 16 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 0:02:23 17 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:02:40 18 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 0:02:43 19 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:46 20 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 21 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:02:54 22 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:04:19 23 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:05:29 24 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:06:13 25 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:39 26 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:07:36 27 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 0:08:12 28 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:08:24 29 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:34 30 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:09:35 31 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:09:42 32 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:10:11 33 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:11:12 34 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:11:45 35 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:11:47 36 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:12:10 37 George Tansley (SASI) 0:12:56 38 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 0:13:30 39 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:13:35 40 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:31 41 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:17:19 42 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:17:40 43 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:18:06 44 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:18:23 45 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:19:54 46 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 0:22:50 47 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:23:07 48 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:23:41 49 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:23:55 50 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:24:02 51 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:25:49 52 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:26:56 53 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:27:10 54 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:31:11 55 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:32:19 56 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:34:44 57 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:37:17 58 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:39:58 59 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:45:01 60 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:48:40 61 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:56:50 62 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 1:05:01

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 68 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 51 3 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 48 4 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 44 5 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 43 6 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 35 7 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 34 8 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 9 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 10 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 26 11 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 25 12 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 21 13 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 19 14 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 15 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 16 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 17 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 15 18 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 15 19 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 20 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 12 21 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 9 22 Miles Scotson (SASI) 9 23 James Boal (John West Cycling) 8 24 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 25 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 7 26 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 27 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 5 28 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 29 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 5 30 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 4 31 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 32 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 33 George Tansley (SASI) 3 34 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 2 35 Fraser Northey (SASI) 2 36 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 2 37 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 38 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 1 39 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 40 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 41 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 42 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 31 43 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 9 44 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 2

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 70 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 48 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 43 4 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 33 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 32 6 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 22 7 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 8 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 9 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 18 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 11 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 12 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 13 Miles Scotson (SASI) 16 14 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 15 15 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 14 16 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 13 17 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 18 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 8 19 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 20 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 21 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 22 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 23 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 24 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 25 George Tansley (SASI) 3 26 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 27 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 2 28 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 2 29 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 1 30 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 1 31 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 32 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 4 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 5 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 6 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 7 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 8 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 9 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 10 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 6 pts 2 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 3 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 4 4 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 5 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 7 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1 8 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 15:01:14 2 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:15 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:24 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:48 5 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:01:21 6 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:01:30 7 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:37 8 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:02:12 9 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:02:26 10 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 0:05:01 11 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:11 12 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:09:06 13 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:11:17 14 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:11:19 15 George Tansley (SASI) 0:12:28 16 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:03 17 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:16:51 18 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:17:12 19 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:17:55 20 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 0:23:13 21 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:23:27 22 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:23:34 23 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:25:21 24 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:26:28 25 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:26:42 26 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:31:51 27 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:36:49 28 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:39:30

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 45:07:26 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:27 3 SASI 0:00:52 4 Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:33 5 John West Cycling 0:04:18 6 PureBlack Racing 0:05:15 7 Plan B Racing 0:08:36 8 GPM Wilson Racing 0:22:26 9 Parramatta Race Team 0:27:40 10 Team Downunder 0:42:10 11 Swan Hill Rural City 0:52:02 12 Moira Shire 1:04:20