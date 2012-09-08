Trending

Davison extends overall lead with Balranald Criterium win

Peloton fights back after Loft launches attacking raids

Image 1 of 6

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) adds to his 2012 NRS tally in Balranald

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) adds to his 2012 NRS tally in Balranald
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 6

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) was keen on the bonus points

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) was keen on the bonus points
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 6

The peloton gets strung out in Balranald

The peloton gets strung out in Balranald
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 6

Another stage in yellow, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)

Another stage in yellow, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 6

Race leader, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)

Race leader, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 6

Champagne time! The Stage 12 podium: Pearson, Davison and O'Shea

Champagne time! The Stage 12 podium: Pearson, Davison and O'Shea
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) won Stage 12 of the Tour of Murray River on Saturday, extending his overnight 10 second lead on the peloton by a further 18 seconds.

Genesys Wealth Advisers' Joel Pearson finished in second place, with Glenn O'Shea (SASI) third, back into the swing of road racing after representing Australia on the track at the London Olympic Games last month.

Davison said that preparation has been key to his success this week.

"I knew it was going to be a long tour so I wanted to come in, if anything, too fresh," he said. "I made sure I tapered right.

"We've also done a lot of training camps, so I think they've paid dividends. We've done a few at Bright and a couple up in Queensland, so I think the amount of money and resources the team's put in is really paying off and we're getting the results."

Budget Forklifts got away to a proactive start, guarding the front of the bunch with Davison holding a 10 second lead on the field.

Shortly after the third sprint, Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) moved ahead of the bunch, with O'Shea and Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) in hot pursuit. The trio had only three seconds on the bunch which was being pulled by Drapac and with the gap narrowed, Loft accelerated again with his breakaway companions dropping back. Soon enough, Loft had amassed a 13 second lead with the bunch content to let him go. The 20-year-old's advantage got out to as much as 19 seconds and with the sixth sprint out of the way, Carver and O'Shea once again decided to join Loft out the front with Stuart Shaw (Drapac) also having a dig but with 17 laps down, the game was up as the field came back together. The peloton was split with a group of 36 riders at least nine seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) was the big winner of the day, picking up five seconds courtesy of his points collected during the stage's intermediate sprints, overtaking Harry Carpenter (SASI) and moving into fourth position on the general classification, four seconds off the podium with two stages left to race.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)1:03:05
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
6Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
7Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
8Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
9James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
10Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
11Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
13Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
15Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
16Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
17Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
18Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
19George Tansley (SASI)
20Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
21Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
22Miles Scotson (SASI)
23Harry Carpenter (SASI)
24Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
25Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
26Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
27Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
28James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
29Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
30Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
31James Boal (John West Cycling)
32Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
33Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
34James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
35Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
36Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
37Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)0:00:09
38Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:00:11
39Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:14
40Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)0:00:16
41Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:00:17
42Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:00:27
43Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:31
44Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:33
45Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
46Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
47Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:51
48Fraser Northey (SASI)0:02:07
49Joshua Harrison (SASI)
50Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:02:09
51Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
52Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
53Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:03:40
54Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
55Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:05:11
56Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
57Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:06:42
58Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
59Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)
60William Draffen (Team Downunder)0:08:13
61Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
62Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
DNSJoseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)
DNSJames Butler (John West Cycling)
DNSEvan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Glenn O'Shea (SASI)2
3Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'Shea (SASI)3pts
2Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)2pts

General classification after Stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)15:00:46
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:28
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:43
4Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:47
5Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:52
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:11
7Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:16
8Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:20
9Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:23
10Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:49
11Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:01:58
12Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:00
13Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:05
14James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)0:02:09
15Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:13
16James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)0:02:23
17James Boal (John West Cycling)0:02:40
18Glenn O'Shea (SASI)0:02:43
19Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:46
20Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
21Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:02:54
22Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:19
23Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:05:29
24Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:06:13
25Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:39
26Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:07:36
27Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)0:08:12
28Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:08:24
29Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:34
30Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:09:35
31James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)0:09:42
32Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:10:11
33Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:11:12
34Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:11:45
35Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:11:47
36Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:12:10
37George Tansley (SASI)0:12:56
38Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)0:13:30
39Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:13:35
40Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:31
41Fraser Northey (SASI)0:17:19
42Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:17:40
43Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:18:06
44Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:18:23
45Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:19:54
46Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)0:22:50
47Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:23:07
48Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:23:41
49Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:23:55
50Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:24:02
51Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:25:49
52Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:26:56
53Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:27:10
54Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:31:11
55Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:32:19
56Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)0:34:44
57Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:37:17
58Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:39:58
59Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:45:01
60Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:48:40
61Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:56:50
62William Draffen (Team Downunder)1:05:01

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)68pts
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)51
3Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)48
4Harry Carpenter (SASI)44
5Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)43
6Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)35
7Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)34
8Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)27
9Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)26
10Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)26
11Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)25
12Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)21
13Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)19
14Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
15Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)15
16Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)15
17Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)15
18Joshua Harrison (SASI)15
19Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)13
20Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)12
21Glenn O'Shea (SASI)9
22Miles Scotson (SASI)9
23James Boal (John West Cycling)8
24Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
25Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)7
26Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
27James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)5
28Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)5
29Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)5
30Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)4
31Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
32Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
33George Tansley (SASI)3
34James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)2
35Fraser Northey (SASI)2
36Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)2
37Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
38Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)1
39Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
40Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
41Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)1
42Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)31
43Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)9
44Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)2

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)70pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)48
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)43
4Glenn O'Shea (SASI)33
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)32
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)22
7Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)21
8Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)20
9Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)18
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
11Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
12Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)16
13Miles Scotson (SASI)16
14Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)15
15Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)14
16Harry Carpenter (SASI)13
17Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
18Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)8
19Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
20Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)6
21Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)6
22Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)5
23Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
24Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
25George Tansley (SASI)3
26Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
27James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)2
28Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)2
29Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)1
30Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)1
31Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
32Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
4Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
5Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
6Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)1
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
8Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1
9Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
10Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)6pts
2Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)4
3Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)4
4Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
5Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
6Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
7Harry Carpenter (SASI)1
8Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)15:01:14
2Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:15
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:24
4Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:48
5Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:01:21
6Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:01:30
7Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:37
8James Boal (John West Cycling)0:02:12
9Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:02:26
10Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)0:05:01
11Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:11
12Miles Scotson (SASI)0:09:06
13Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:11:17
14Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:11:19
15George Tansley (SASI)0:12:28
16Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:03
17Fraser Northey (SASI)0:16:51
18Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:17:12
19Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:17:55
20Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)0:23:13
21Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:23:27
22Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:23:34
23Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:25:21
24Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:26:28
25Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:26:42
26Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:31:51
27Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:36:49
28Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:39:30

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers45:07:26
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:27
3SASI0:00:52
4Team Budget Forklifts0:01:33
5John West Cycling0:04:18
6PureBlack Racing0:05:15
7Plan B Racing0:08:36
8GPM Wilson Racing0:22:26
9Parramatta Race Team0:27:40
10Team Downunder0:42:10
11Swan Hill Rural City0:52:02
12Moira Shire1:04:20

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)230pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)189
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)99
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)98
5Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)91
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)82
8Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
10Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)75

 

