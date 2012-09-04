Image 1 of 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes his third stage at Tour of the Murray River into Rochester (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 The bunch were greeted to warm and clear condition on stage 5 at the Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 Tour of the Murray River overall leader Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Genesys Wealth Advisers team hard at work protecting the Tour's leader Joel Pearson (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Gordon McCauley was aggressive throughout stage 5 at Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) edged closer to reclaiming the overall lead from his teammate Joel Pearson when he won the fifth stage at the Tour of the Murray River. Giacoppo won the 155.1km race ahead of Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) and Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing). The longest stage of the tour was aggressive and rapid however, despite the numerous attacks it was only toward the closing kilometers when Joe Cooper (PureBlack Racing) looked like he could steal the day, passing 10km to go with 30 seconds on the chasing bunch. He was swept up in the final 3km, setting the scene for a mass sprint.

The stage began under slightly blustery conditions as the peloton rolled out for longest race of the tour from Echuca to Rochester. Riders initiated the attacks from the moment the flag was dropped but with a flat opening 80km, it would take a strong group to get away.

At the first sprint, after less than 10km it was James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS) who took the 3 points ahead of Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) and Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers). The windy conditions saw a couple of team attempt to split the field with Drapac Professional Cycling and Genesys putting the pressure on as the bunch headed toward the second sprint outside Tongala.

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) was first across the line, closely followed by race leader and teammate Joel Pearson with Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) in third. Despite the continual attacks, nothing was getting too far away. With almost 50km covered the bunch remained all together.

Sprint leader Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) was clearly looking to extend his lead in the classification as he took second spot behind Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts). GPM teammate Caleb Jones protected Taylor’s lead by taking third and claiming a single point.

Taylor was ready again for the fourth sprint and took the maximum points ahead of Pearson and Macanally. The bunch was intent on keeping it together for a while longer, as yesterday’s breakaway member and 8th place on the stage, James Boal (John West Cycling) took the next sprint outside the Food Works in Stanhop.

Finally after 75km, a break formed, quickly gaining 40 seconds on the bunch which no longer contained Pearson – he had also entered the move. The move contained Amir Rusli and Gordon McCauley (Drapac), Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing), Pat Shaw (Genesys) and a number of others however, it was shortly brought back.

It seemed that nothing would be allowed too much space in today’s stage and even with a number of the Murray’s ‘climbs’ littered throughout the final half of the race, the field was essentially intact after 107km.

Tour of the Great South Coast stage-winner McCauley was determined to make his presence felt as he attacked again. Fellow New Zealander Van Uden joined McCauley with Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) making the move to form a three-man lead group. Genesys came to the front to control the gap, which extended to approximately 40 seconds leading into the final KOM of the day with 30km from the top of the Cat.2 climb to the finish.

As the break hit the day’s final test the gap had dropped to less than 30 seconds with Genesys driving the pace on the short and sharp climb. The speed was too much for some as the peloton split into pieces towards the top. A fast and slightly downwhill run to the finish would make for an interesting final 30km. Over the top a group had worked its way clear, with Pearson, Campbell Flakemore (Genesys), Glen O’Shea, Miles Scotson (SASI), Joe Cooper, Van Uden (PureBlack), McCauley (Drapac), Shaun McCarthy, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), Bourke (Moira Shire) and Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) pushing clear of the bunch.

Pearson’s presence in the leading group was always going to make things uneasy and once the gap stretched to 30 seconds, it began to split. O’Shea, McCauley, McCarthy and Bourke was dropped as the group continued to attack each other. It was Cooper of PureBlack who managed to get away on his own with five riders chasing behind.

Cooper managed to hold off the charging peloton which had swept up the remaining breakaway riders and held a 30 second advantage with just 10km remaining.

Unfortunately for Cooper, the Budget Forklifts-lead peloton swept him up with just under 3km to go, ensuring it would be a bunch sprint.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3:29:36 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 4 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 6 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 7 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 10 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 14 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 15 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:00:06 17 Miles Scotson (SASI) 18 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 19 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 20 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 22 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 23 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 24 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 25 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 26 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 27 James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 28 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 29 Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 30 Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 31 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 32 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 33 Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 34 James Boal (John West Cycling) 35 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 36 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 37 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 38 Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 39 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 40 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 41 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 42 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 43 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 44 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 45 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 46 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 47 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 48 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 49 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 50 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 51 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 52 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:00:20 53 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 54 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:00:41 55 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:03 56 Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:09:04 57 Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 58 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 59 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 60 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 61 Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 62 Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 63 William Draffen (Team Downunder) 64 George Tansley (SASI) 65 Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 66 James Butler (John West Cycling) 67 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:09:09 68 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS) DNS Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) DNS Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)

Intermediate sprints - Sprint 1: Echuca & District Livestock Exchange # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 3 pts 2 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 3 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 2 :Tongala Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 3: D'Alberto Holden # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Sprint 4: Former Heinz Factory # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 5: Food Works - VB Painted Wall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Boal (John West Cycling) 3 pts 2 Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 2 3 Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 1

Sprint 6: Rushworth Hotel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 1

Sprint 7: House on Right # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 8: Colbinabbin Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Sprint 9: Burnewang-Aysons Reserve # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 3 pts 2 Miles Scotson (SASI) 2 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Hill Climbs - Climb 1: Red Post CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) -1 3 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) -2

Climb 2: Truck Parking Bay CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) -1 3 Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) -2

Climb 3: Gate 1142 on Left CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 pts 2 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) -1 3 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) -2

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 2 pts

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8:22:54 2. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:10 3. James McCoy (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:37 4. Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:38 5. Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:40 6. Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:42 7. James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 0:00:46 8. Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:47 9. Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:49 10. Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:50 11. Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:51 12. Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:55 13. Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:57 14. Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:00:59 15. Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:01:00 16. Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 17. Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:01:02 18. Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:03 19. Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:01:04 20. James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:01:06 21. Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:09 22. Harry Carpenter (SASI) 23. Fraser Northey (SASI) 24. Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:01:11 25. Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:01:12 26. Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 27. Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 28. Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 29. Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:13 30. Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:01:19 31. Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:20 32. Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 33. Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 34. Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:21 35. Joshua Harrison (SASI) 36. James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:01:22 37. Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:24 38. Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:01:28 39. Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 0:01:29 40. Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 41. Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:01:30 42. Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 43. Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 44. Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 45. Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 46. Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 47. Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:31 48. Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 0:01:38 49. Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:01:45 50. Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:02:09 51. Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 0:02:58 52. Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:34 53. Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:08 54. Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:07:11 55. Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:32 56. Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS) 0:10:25 57. Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 0:10:27 58. George Tansley (SASI) 0:10:28 59. Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City) 60. Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire) 61. Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 62. Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 63. Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:49 64. James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:11:23 65. Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:12:36 66. Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:13:32 67. Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:16:08 68. William Draffen (Team Downunder) 0:16:09 DNF Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) DNF Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) DNF Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 37 pts 2. Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 25 3. Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 4. Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 5. Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 6. Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 7. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 8. Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 10 9. Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 10. Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 11. Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 6 12. Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 13. Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 6 14. Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 15. Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 16. Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 17. Miles Scotson (SASI) 4 18. James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 3 19. James Boal (John West Cycling) 3 20. Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 21. Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 22. Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 23. Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 24. Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 25. Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 2 26. Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 2 27. Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 28. Fraser Northey (SASI) 1 29. Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 1 30. Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 31. Joshua Harrison (SASI) 1 32. Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 1 33. Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 1 34. Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 pts 2. Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 3. Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 4. Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 5. Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 6. Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 7. Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 8 8. Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 9. Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 7 10. Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 11. Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 6 12. Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 13. Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 3 14. Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 15. Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 16. Miles Scotson (SASI) 1 17. Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing) 1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 pts 2. Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 4 3. Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 4. Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) 3 5. Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 6. Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 7. Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 1 8. Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 9. Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 10. Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing) 4 pts 2. Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 2. Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 8:23:34 2. Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:07 3. Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:15 4. Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:20 5. Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 6. Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:00:22 7. Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:23 8. James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:00:26 9. Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:29 10. Fraser Northey (SASI) 11. Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:32 12. Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:40 13. Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 14. Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:00:41 15. Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:00:44 16. Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:48 17. Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:00:49 18. Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team) 19. Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City) 0:00:50 20. Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City) 21. Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 22. Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 23. Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire) 0:01:05 24. Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire) 0:01:29 25. Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:28 26. Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 0:06:31 27. Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder) 0:09:48 28. Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team) 29. George Tansley (SASI) 30. James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:10:43 31. Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:12:52 DNF Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) DNF Alex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 25:10:43 2. Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:46 3. PureBlack Racing 0:00:53 4. Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:02 5. SASI 0:01:07 6. GPM Wilson Racing 0:01:39 7. Plan B Racing 8. John West Cycling 0:01:41 9. Swan Hill Rural City 0:02:21 10. Parramatta Race Team 0:02:28 11. Moira Shire 0:02:58 12. Team Downunder 0:11:08