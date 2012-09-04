Trending

Giacoppo wins bunch sprint into Rochester

Genesys teammate Pearson maintains GC lead but gap closes

Image 1 of 5

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes his third stage at Tour of the Murray River into Rochester

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 5

The bunch were greeted to warm and clear condition on stage 5 at the Tour of the Murray River

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 5

Tour of the Murray River overall leader Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 5

Genesys Wealth Advisers team hard at work protecting the Tour's leader Joel Pearson

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 5

Gordon McCauley was aggressive throughout stage 5 at Tour of the Murray River

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) edged closer to reclaiming the overall lead from his teammate Joel Pearson when he won the fifth stage at the Tour of the Murray River. Giacoppo won the 155.1km race ahead of Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) and Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing). The longest stage of the tour was aggressive and rapid however, despite the numerous attacks it was only toward the closing kilometers when Joe Cooper (PureBlack Racing) looked like he could steal the day, passing 10km to go with 30 seconds on the chasing bunch. He was swept up in the final 3km, setting the scene for a mass sprint.

The stage began under slightly blustery conditions as the peloton rolled out for longest race of the tour from Echuca to Rochester. Riders initiated the attacks from the moment the flag was dropped but with a flat opening 80km, it would take a strong group to get away.

At the first sprint, after less than 10km it was James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS) who took the 3 points ahead of Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) and Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers). The windy conditions saw a couple of team attempt to split the field with Drapac Professional Cycling and Genesys putting the pressure on as the bunch headed toward the second sprint outside Tongala.

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) was first across the line, closely followed by race leader and teammate Joel Pearson with Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) in third. Despite the continual attacks, nothing was getting too far away. With almost 50km covered the bunch remained all together.

Sprint leader Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) was clearly looking to extend his lead in the classification as he took second spot behind Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts). GPM teammate Caleb Jones protected Taylor’s lead by taking third and claiming a single point.

Taylor was ready again for the fourth sprint and took the maximum points ahead of Pearson and Macanally. The bunch was intent on keeping it together for a while longer, as yesterday’s breakaway member and 8th place on the stage, James Boal (John West Cycling) took the next sprint outside the Food Works in Stanhop.

Finally after 75km, a break formed, quickly gaining 40 seconds on the bunch which no longer contained Pearson – he had also entered the move. The move contained Amir Rusli and Gordon McCauley (Drapac), Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing), Pat Shaw (Genesys) and a number of others however, it was shortly brought back.

It seemed that nothing would be allowed too much space in today’s stage and even with a number of the Murray’s ‘climbs’ littered throughout the final half of the race, the field was essentially intact after 107km.

Tour of the Great South Coast stage-winner McCauley was determined to make his presence felt as he attacked again. Fellow New Zealander Van Uden joined McCauley with Jay Bourke (Moira Shire) making the move to form a three-man lead group. Genesys came to the front to control the gap, which extended to approximately 40 seconds leading into the final KOM of the day with 30km from the top of the Cat.2 climb to the finish.

As the break hit the day’s final test the gap had dropped to less than 30 seconds with Genesys driving the pace on the short and sharp climb. The speed was too much for some as the peloton split into pieces towards the top. A fast and slightly downwhill run to the finish would make for an interesting final 30km. Over the top a group had worked its way clear, with Pearson, Campbell Flakemore (Genesys), Glen O’Shea, Miles Scotson (SASI), Joe Cooper, Van Uden (PureBlack), McCauley (Drapac), Shaun McCarthy, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), Bourke (Moira Shire) and Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) pushing clear of the bunch.

Pearson’s presence in the leading group was always going to make things uneasy and once the gap stretched to 30 seconds, it began to split. O’Shea, McCauley, McCarthy and Bourke was dropped as the group continued to attack each other. It was Cooper of PureBlack who managed to get away on his own with five riders chasing behind.

Cooper managed to hold off the charging peloton which had swept up the remaining breakaway riders and held a 30 second advantage with just 10km remaining.

Unfortunately for Cooper, the Budget Forklifts-lead peloton swept him up with just under 3km to go, ensuring it would be a bunch sprint.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3:29:36
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
4Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
5Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
6Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
7Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
8Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
10Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
13James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)
14Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
15Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
16Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:00:06
17Miles Scotson (SASI)
18Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
19Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
20Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)
22Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
23Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
24Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
25Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
26Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)
27James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)
28Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
29Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
30Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)
31Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
32Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
33Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)
34James Boal (John West Cycling)
35Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
36Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
37Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
38Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)
39Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
40Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
41Joshua Harrison (SASI)
42Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
43Harry Carpenter (SASI)
44Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
45Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
46James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
47Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
48Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
49Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
50Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)
51Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
52Fraser Northey (SASI)0:00:20
53Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
54Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:00:41
55Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:03
56Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:09:04
57Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
58Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)
59Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
60Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
61Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
62Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
63William Draffen (Team Downunder)
64George Tansley (SASI)
65Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
66James Butler (John West Cycling)
67Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:09:09
68Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS)
DNSSteven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
DNSAlex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)

Intermediate sprints - Sprint 1: Echuca & District Livestock Exchange
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)3pts
2Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
3Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 2 :Tongala Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 3: D'Alberto Holden
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Sprint 4: Former Heinz Factory
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 5: Food Works - VB Painted Wall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Boal (John West Cycling)3pts
2Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)2
3Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)1

Sprint 6: Rushworth Hotel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)1

Sprint 7: House on Right
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 8: Colbinabbin Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Sprint 9: Burnewang-Aysons Reserve
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)3pts
2Miles Scotson (SASI)2
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Hill Climbs - Climb 1: Red Post CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)-1
3Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)-2

Climb 2: Truck Parking Bay CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)-1
3Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)-2

Climb 3: Gate 1142 on Left CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3pts
2Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)-1
3Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)-2

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)2pts

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8:22:54
2.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:10
3.James McCoy (PureBlack Racing)0:00:37
4.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:38
5.Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:40
6.Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:42
7.James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)0:00:46
8.Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:47
9.Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:49
10.Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)0:00:50
11.Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:51
12.Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:55
13.Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:57
14.Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:00:59
15.Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:01:00
16.Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
17.Miles Scotson (SASI)0:01:02
18.Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:03
19.Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:01:04
20.James Boal (John West Cycling)0:01:06
21.Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:09
22.Harry Carpenter (SASI)
23.Fraser Northey (SASI)
24.Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:01:11
25.Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:01:12
26.Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
27.Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
28.Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
29.Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:13
30.Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:01:19
31.Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:20
32.Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
33.Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
34.Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:21
35.Joshua Harrison (SASI)
36.James Rendall (Swan Hill Rural City)0:01:22
37.Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:01:24
38.Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:01:28
39.Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)0:01:29
40.Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
41.Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:01:30
42.Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
43.Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
44.Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
45.Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
46.Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
47.Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:31
48.Glenn O'Shea (SASI)0:01:38
49.Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:01:45
50.Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:02:09
51.Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)0:02:58
52.Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:04:34
53.Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:08
54.Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:07:11
55.Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:32
56.Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS)0:10:25
57.Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)0:10:27
58.George Tansley (SASI)0:10:28
59.Wade Edwards (Swan Hill Rural City)
60.Daniel Nelson (Moira Shire)
61.Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)
62.Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
63.Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:49
64.James Butler (John West Cycling)0:11:23
65.Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)0:12:36
66.Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:13:32
67.Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)0:16:08
68.William Draffen (Team Downunder)0:16:09
DNFSteven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
DNFShannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)
DNFAlex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)

Tasco Inland Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)37pts
2.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)25
3.Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)20
4.Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)13
5.Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12
6.Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)12
7.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
8.Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)10
9.Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
10.Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)8
11.Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)6
12.Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)6
13.Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)6
14.Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
15.Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)4
16.Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
17.Miles Scotson (SASI)4
18.James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)3
19.James Boal (John West Cycling)3
20.Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3
21.Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
22.Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)3
23.Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
24.Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
25.Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)2
26.Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)2
27.Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
28.Fraser Northey (SASI)1
29.Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)1
30.Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
31.Joshua Harrison (SASI)1
32.Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)1
33.Glenn O'Shea (SASI)1
34.Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14pts
2.Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)12
3.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
4.Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)10
5.Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)9
6.Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
7.Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)8
8.Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
9.Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)7
10.Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
11.Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)6
12.Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
13.Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)3
14.Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
15.Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)2
16.Miles Scotson (SASI)1
17.Louis Crosby (PureBlack Racing)1

Beechworth Bakery King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6pts
2.Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)4
3.Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
4.Jay Bourke (Moira Shire)3
5.Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
6.Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
7.Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)1
8.Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
9.Shaun McCarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)1
10.Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Tourism Victoria Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Joseph Cooper (PureBlack Racing)4pts
2.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
2.Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)2

Euston Club Resort Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)8:23:34
2.Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:07
3.Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:15
4.Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:20
5.Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
6.Miles Scotson (SASI)0:00:22
7.Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:23
8.James Boal (John West Cycling)0:00:26
9.Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:29
10.Fraser Northey (SASI)
11.Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:32
12.Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:40
13.Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
14.Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:00:41
15.Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)0:00:44
16.Luke Parker (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:48
17.Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:00:49
18.Evan Hull (Parramatta Race Team)
19.Alistair Crameri (Swan Hill Rural City)0:00:50
20.Tyler Spurrell (Swan Hill Rural City)
21.Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
22.Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
23.Stephen Cousins (Moira Shire)0:01:05
24.Jarryd Jones (Moira Shire)0:01:29
25.Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:28
26.Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)0:06:31
27.Douglas Freeburn (Team Downunder)0:09:48
28.Jack Cummings (Parramatta Race Team)
29.George Tansley (SASI)
30.James Butler (John West Cycling)0:10:43
31.Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:12:52
DNFSteven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
DNFAlex Edmondson (Jayco-Honey Shotz)

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team25:10:43
2.Team Budget Forklifts0:00:46
3.PureBlack Racing0:00:53
4.Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:02
5.SASI0:01:07
6.GPM Wilson Racing0:01:39
7.Plan B Racing
8.John West Cycling0:01:41
9.Swan Hill Rural City0:02:21
10.Parramatta Race Team0:02:28
11.Moira Shire0:02:58
12.Team Downunder0:11:08

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)196pts
2.Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)129
3.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)92
4.Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)90
5.Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
6.Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)82
7.William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
8.Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
9.Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)75
10.Bell Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)69

