USA CRITS: Michael Garrison uses late attack for solo victory at Spartanburg Criterium

Valeria Cardozo-Cabrera holds off Kendall Ryan in fifth round of criterium series

Michael Garrison lines up for Spartanburg Criterium, winning later from a solo breakaway
Michael Garrison lines up for Spartanburg Criterium, winning later from a solo breakaway (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
Michael Garrison (MGR p/b Speed l Club) and Valeria Cardozo-Cabrera (MBO Racing Team) sprinted to victories at the Spartanburg Criterium p/b Gibbs Cancer Center & Spartanburg Medical Center on Friday night. The South Carolina races provided points for both USA CRITS and Speed Week series.

With 10 laps to go in the men's race, Garrison launched a solo attack and created a gap to the field with 7 to go, and no one was in sight as he crossed the line for his second victory of the USA CRITS series. His first win was on the third stop in Newnan, Georgia at the Rock&Road Criterium. 

Elite men top 10
Pos.Rider
1Michael Garrison (MGR p/b Speed l Club)
2Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)
3Jamie Castaneda (Bikers Cycling Team)
4Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
5Bryan Gomez (Kingdom Elite Racing)
6Will Hardin (Team Winston-Salem)
7Maurice Ballerstedt
8Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)
9Clevern Martinez (CRCA/Foundation)
10Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
Elite women top 10
Pos.Rider
1Valeria Cardozo-Cabrera (MBO Racing)
2Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
3Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker)
4Peta Mullens (Liv SRAM Tango Racing)
5Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing)
6Yusmari Diaz
7Justine Thomas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
8Jenna Nestman (Kingdom Elite Racing)
9Alexi Ramirez (Golden State Blazers)
10Luisa Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

