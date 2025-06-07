Tulsa Tough: Bunch sprint delivers unexpected winner in Blue Dome Criterium

Recommended reading

Dario Rapps atop the podium after the Blue Dome Criterium with Jordan Parra and Ollie Wood (Image credit: Tulsa Tough/ACC)
Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles) and Dario Rapps (Destroy Cycling Club) were the winners of the opening race of the 2025 Tulsa Tough in Friday's Blue Dome Criterium, the first round of the American Criterium Cup.

Rapps started his sprint early on the final lap, jumping ahead of the second to last turn and holding his advantage up the hill to the finish. Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team) and Ollie Wood rounded out the podium behind him.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankName (Team)
1Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles)
2Alexis Magner (Cynisca Cycling)
3Cassidy Hickey (CCB p/b Levine Law Group)
4Odette Lynch (Fearless Femme Racing)
5Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild)
6Josephine Peloquin (LA Sweat)
7Erica Carney (Care for Cycling)
8Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation)
9Aline Seitz (Butcherbox Cycling)
10Rylee McMullen (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty28)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankName (Team)
1Dario Rapps (DCC)
2Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)
3Ollie Wood (Unattached)
4Matthew Bostock (Trekkerz)
5Danny Summerhill (L39ion of Los Angeles)
6Dusan Kalaba (The Parks Law Firm All Stars)
7Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)
8Preston Eye (Team Flicker)
9Juan Arango (Bikers Cycling Team)
10Maurice Ballerstedt (Unattached)
