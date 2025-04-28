USA CRITS: Alexis Magner charges to third consecutive win at Athens Twilight Criterium

Clever Martinez laps men's field with Will Hardin to go one-two in high-intensity Georgia race

Alexis Magner celebrates a third win in a row at 2025 Athens Twilight Criterium
Alexis Magner celebrates a third win in a row at 2025 Athens Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
Alexis Magner (Cynisca Cycling) and Clever Martinez (CRCA/Foundation) earned emphatic victories at Saturday's Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight using two completely different tactics. Magner scored her third consecutive victory in Athens with a last-lap acceleration while Martinez only had to distance breakaway partner Will Hardin (Team Winston-Salem) as the two lapped the field in the first 30 minutes of racing.

Magner waited to use her long sprint ability on the uphill to the finish in Athens. She launched a final acceleration on the outside of turn four and carved out a half-bike length lead which Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic Racing) could not close. Verhaaren finished second and Magner's sister Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) took third in downtown Athens.

Elite women's top 3 at 2025 Athens Twilight Criterium, winner Alexis Magner on top step
Elite women's top 3 at 2025 Athens Twilight Criterium, winner Alexis Magner on top step(Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
Elite women top 10
PosNameTime
1Alexis Magner (Cynisca Cycling)00:56:42
2Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic Racing)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Heather Fischer (Smash Racing)00:00:08
5Holly Breck (L39ION of Los Angeles)00:00:09
6Peta Mullens (Liv SRAM Tango Racing)00:00:10
7Ivanie Blondin (Automatic Racing)Row 6 - Cell 2
8Kaitlyn Agnew (ButcherBox Cycling)Row 7 - Cell 2
9Kimberly Escobar (Bikers Cycling Team)Row 8 - Cell 2
10Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing)00:00:11
Elite men top 10
Pos.NameTime
1Clever Martinez (CRCA/Foundation)01:34:39
2Will Hardin (Team Winston-Salem)01:34:41
3Jim Brown (Golden State Blazers)- 1 lap
4Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)- 1 lap
5Pablo Cruz (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)- 1 lap
6Bryan Gomez (Kingdom Elite Racing)- 1 lap
7Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)- 1 lap
8Jamie Castaneda (Bikers Cycling Team)- 1 lap
9Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)- 1 lap
10Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)- 1 lap
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

