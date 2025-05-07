USA CRITS: Robin Carpenter wins College Park Criterium as Luke Fetzer secures Speed Week title

Colombian Valeria Cardozo-Cabrera earns second win in three days while La Grange winner Holly Breck best in Speed Week

19-year-old Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) won the 2025 overall title for Speed Week with second at Spin The District: College Park Crit
19-year-old Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) won the 2025 overall title for Speed Week with second at Spin The District: College Park Crit (Image credit: USA CRITS/Adam Koble)
Holly Breck (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) finished on the podium at Spin The District: College Park Crit on Sunday and wrapped up overall titles for 2025 Speed Week. 

The Sunday afternoon races just south of Atlanta served as the finale in the 11-day, eight-race Speed Week regional series, as well as the seventh of nine races in the USA CRITS national series. 

Spin The District: College Park Crit - elite men top 5
Pos.Name
1Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles)
2Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
3Fergus Arthur (CRCA/Foundation)
4Will Hardin (Team Winston-Salem)
5Alfredo Rodriguez (City Bikes)
Spin The District: College Park Crit - elite women top 5
Pos.Name
1Valeria Cardozo-Cabrera (MBO Racing Team)
2Jenna Nestman (Kingdom Elite Racing)
3Holly Breck (L39ION of Los Angeles)
4Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing)
5Yusmari Diaz (The Parks Law Firm All-Stars)
Men's overall top 5
Pos.NamePoints
1Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)1628
2Will Hardin (Team Winston-Salem)1585
3Jordan Parra (Bikers Bycling Team)1420
4Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)1419
5Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)1354
Women's overall top 5
Pos.NamePoints
1Holly Breck (L39ION of Los Angeles)1960
2Jenna Nestman (Kingdom Elite Racing)1778
3Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)1755
4Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing)1666
5Ali LeCraw (Team Flicker)1556
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

