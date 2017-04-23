Trending

Huffman seals overall Tour of the Gila

Narvaez wins final stage in Pinos Altos

Evan Huffman capped a dominant week of racing for Rally Cycling at the Tour of the Gila on Sunday, finishing with the lead group that formed on the final climb to Pinos Altos as Axeon Hagens Berman's young Ecuadorean climber Jhonatan Narvaez took the stage win.

Narvaez and Huffman were part of a select final lead group that also included Huffman's teammates Rob Britton, Sepp Kuss and Adam de Vos, along with Sergei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare). Narvaez prevailed in the end, but Huffman did enough to hold onto the overall

Huffman celebrated the overall win at the race where he had a breakout performance in the time trial as an amateur in 2012 when he beat Rory Sutherland, Joe Dombrowski and Lawson Craddock in the time trial. Sunday's 161.9km stage with 2,783 metres of elevation gain over five categorised climbs was a difficult test for his ambitions as a GC rider, and he aced it with the help of his team.

"I was hurting a lot on the climbs, but we had a numbers advantage the whole day," Huffman said. "At the top of the Gila Monster we had a group of four guys out of 10. I was sitting on wheels, following my teammates who were neutralizing attacks. It wasn't an easy day but it would have been a lot harder without my teammates.

"Eisenhart put in a big attack on the Gila Monster," Huffman said. "I didn't have to accelerate because my team gradually got him back. Then on the Sapillo climb, Gavin Mannion attacked and Rob Britton rode him back nice and steady. The whole week was incredible. I feel really good heading into the Tour of California. I'm looking for a good result in the time trial and maybe GC."

The stage win was Narvaez's fourth of the year after he took a pair of wins in his home country in January and then the overall title at the Circuit des Ardennes International in France earlier this month. The Ecuadorian Under 23 time trial champion also earned best young rider honors for his efforts this week in New Mexico.

"I am very grateful to my team and sponsors," Narvaez said. "It's really been a complicated day. I was in the front with the group. I think Rally have shown how solid they are in how they dominated the race. I feel I was able to race intelligently and I was able to win. I am very happy and feel it has been a tough day. But it is very special for me to have won."

Britton ended the week in the lead of the KOM competition, while Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won the sprint jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman4:05:03
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
3Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:03
5Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:05
6Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
7Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:16
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:53
9Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:02:55
10Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:03:13
11Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
12Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:33
13Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:04:38
14Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
15Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:42
18Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
19Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:04:51
20Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:03
21Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:49
22Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:07:00
23Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:07:11
24Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
25James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:07:15
26Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
27Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
28Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
29Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis0:07:24
30Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:07:25
31Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
32Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:36
33Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:11:19
34Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:59
35Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:14:07
36Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:14:09
37Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
38Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:15
39Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:14:25
40Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:15:00
41Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
42Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:15:08
43Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:15:10
44Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
45Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
46Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
47Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
48Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
49Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
50Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
51Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
53Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
54Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
55Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
56Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
57Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
58Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:17:06
59Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:17:30
60Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
61Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
62Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
63Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:18:30
64Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:25
65Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
66Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
68Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
69Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
70Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:21:40
71Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
72Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
73Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
74Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
75Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
76Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:22:07
77Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:22:34
78Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:22:56
79Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:24:44
80Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
81James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing
82Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
83David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis0:25:16
84Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:25:27
85Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing
86Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
87Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
88Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
89Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
90Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
91Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
92Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
93Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:25:52
94Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:25:59
95Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:29:01
96Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:29:12
97Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:29:20
98Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:29:50
99Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:33:00
100Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis0:35:26
101Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
102Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:35:33
103Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
104Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
105Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:35:40
106Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project0:41:11
107Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:41:45
108Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis0:44:00
109Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:44:11
110Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project0:44:15
DNFMichael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
DNFLaurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
DNFChad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFEduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
DNFJose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
DNFKarl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
DNFConor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFAngus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFEric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFPier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFMax Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
DNFGeorge Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
DNFSean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
DNFAdam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
DNFAndrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
DNFPeter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
DNFIan Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
DNFGerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
DNFPhilip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
DNFStefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles5pts
2Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador3
3Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing3
3James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing1

Climb 1 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador5pts
2Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized3
3Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador2
4Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized1

Climb 2 - Anderson Vista
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team15pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling12
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling9
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling7
5Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
6Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Climb 3 - Anderson Vista
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized10pts
2James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team7
3Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador5
4Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador3
5Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized2
6Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Climb 4 - Wild Horse Mesa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling10pts
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling7
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5
4Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Climb 5 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman5pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
4Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling12:37:53
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:23
3Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:25
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:29
5Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:59
6Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:24
7Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:48
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:05
9Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:38
10Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:04:14
11Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:04:22
12Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:06
13Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:06:34
14Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:11
15Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:07:37
16Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:07:39
17Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:08:33
18Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:35
19Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:08:54
20Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:09:15
21James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:09:20
22Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:09:36
23Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:09:51
24Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis0:10:19
25Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:10:40
26Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:10:45
27Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:10:51
28Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:12:17
29Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:13:00
30Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:13:26
31Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:14:04
32Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:15:16
33Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:20
34Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:28
35Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:27
36Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:30
37Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:00
38Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:17:09
39Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:17:35
40Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:52
41Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:47
42Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:18:50
43Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:00
44Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:08
45Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:19:15
46Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation0:19:30
47Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:20:02
48Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:11
49Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:20:22
50Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling0:20:39
51Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:20:42
52Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:20:52
53Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
54Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:20:59
55Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:21:35
56Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:21:46
57Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:22:25
58Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:31
59Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:23:47
60Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:23:54
61Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:24:07
62Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project0:24:28
63Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:24:52
64Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:25:46
65Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:49
66Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:55
67Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:25:59
68Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:26:58
69Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:27:03
70Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:27:25
71Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:35
72Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:28:17
73Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:28:29
74Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:28:43
75Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:28:44
76Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:29:45
77Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:30:55
78Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:31:47
79Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:31:58
80Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:34:39
81Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:35:25
82Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:35:32
83Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:35:44
84Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:36:54
85Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:38:42
86James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:38:43
87Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:39:56
88Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:39:59
89Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:40:44
90Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:41:30
91Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:41:41
92Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project0:42:38
93Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:42:46
94Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:44:42
95Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:46:23
96Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:47:22
97Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project0:47:40
98Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:49:07
99Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:49:18
100Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation0:51:04
101Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:52:12
102Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis0:52:36
103David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis0:57:23
104Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:59:58
105Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis1:01:05
106Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team1:07:07
107Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching1:11:21
108Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project1:14:24
109Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis1:14:34
110Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team1:19:12

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team37pts
2Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized20
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling15
4Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
5Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman12
6Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles11
7Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling11
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling10
9Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling9
10Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling6
12Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling5
13Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
14Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles5
15Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
16Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
18Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador3
19Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
20Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling3
21Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
22Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
24Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling3
25Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
26James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing2
27Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles2
28Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
29Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles1
30Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador1
31Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
32Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized1
33Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized1
34Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling19pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team17
3Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador15
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling12
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling12
6Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized10
7Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear8
8Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
9Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador8
10Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized8
11Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman7
12Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling7
13James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team7
14Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
15Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
16Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador3
17Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
18Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
19Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1
20Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador1
21Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
22Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman12:39:17
2Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:05:10
3Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:06:13
4Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:09:27
5Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:12:02
6Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:04
7Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:06
8Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:36
9Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:16:11
10Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:17:26
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:44
12Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:19:28
13Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:20:11
14Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:20:22
15Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:22:23
16Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:23:28
17Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:25:39
18Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:27:20
19Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:34:08
20Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:18
21James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:37:19
22Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:38:32
23Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:38:35
24Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:39:20
25Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:41:22
26Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:43:18
27Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:45:58
28Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:47:54
29Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis0:51:12
30Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team1:17:48

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling37:55:17
2Unitedhealthcare0:13:18
3Holowesko / Citadel Racing0:17:17
4Aevolo0:19:43
5Canyon Bicycles0:19:54
6Movistar-Ecuador0:30:49
7Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:25
8Silber Pro Cycling0:35:29
9Cylance Cycling0:41:32
10Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:46:28
11Canel's - Specialized0:47:26
12Axeon Hagens Berman0:53:01
13Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:56:09
14Storck-CCN Development Team0:56:46
15303 Project1:00:09
16Mobius Future Racing1:01:32
17Landis/Trek1:19:37
18H&R Block Pro Cycling Team1:30:21
19Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching1:31:04
20Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team1:37:35

 

