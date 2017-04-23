Image 1 of 25 Jhonatan Narvaez (Axeon–Hagens Berman) takes the win on the Gila Monster stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 25 Evan Huffman (Rally) takes home the overall win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 25 Rally took home the best overall team prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 25 A mens group goes up the road at the start of the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 25 Evan Huffman (Rally) rides in the bunch early in the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 25 The break puts more time on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 25 Rally leads up to todays big climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 25 The chase about to swallow up the leader (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 25 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) tries to keep his gap on the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 25 The men sprint to the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 25 Eric Young (Rally) starts the day in the sprint leaders jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 25 The men's field leaves Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 25 The men pick up the pace as soon as the race begins (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 25 The overall jersey winners of the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 25 The peloton hits the first climbs of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 25 The field stays bunched up over a climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 25 The first break of the day gets up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 25 Eric Young (Rally) spent a lot of time helping set the tempo today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 25 The men pass Lake Roberts (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 25 Rally works on the front to chase the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 25 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Daniel Jaramillo on one of todays steep switchbacks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 25 Evan Huffman (Rally) rides at the front of the chase group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 25 Rob Britton (Rally) helps with todays chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 25 Stage 5's top three on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 25 UnitedHealthcare leads the field on the way back over the Gila Monster climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Evan Huffman capped a dominant week of racing for Rally Cycling at the Tour of the Gila on Sunday, finishing with the lead group that formed on the final climb to Pinos Altos as Axeon Hagens Berman's young Ecuadorean climber Jhonatan Narvaez took the stage win.

Narvaez and Huffman were part of a select final lead group that also included Huffman's teammates Rob Britton, Sepp Kuss and Adam de Vos, along with Sergei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare). Narvaez prevailed in the end, but Huffman did enough to hold onto the overall

Huffman celebrated the overall win at the race where he had a breakout performance in the time trial as an amateur in 2012 when he beat Rory Sutherland, Joe Dombrowski and Lawson Craddock in the time trial. Sunday's 161.9km stage with 2,783 metres of elevation gain over five categorised climbs was a difficult test for his ambitions as a GC rider, and he aced it with the help of his team.

"I was hurting a lot on the climbs, but we had a numbers advantage the whole day," Huffman said. "At the top of the Gila Monster we had a group of four guys out of 10. I was sitting on wheels, following my teammates who were neutralizing attacks. It wasn't an easy day but it would have been a lot harder without my teammates.

"Eisenhart put in a big attack on the Gila Monster," Huffman said. "I didn't have to accelerate because my team gradually got him back. Then on the Sapillo climb, Gavin Mannion attacked and Rob Britton rode him back nice and steady. The whole week was incredible. I feel really good heading into the Tour of California. I'm looking for a good result in the time trial and maybe GC."

The stage win was Narvaez's fourth of the year after he took a pair of wins in his home country in January and then the overall title at the Circuit des Ardennes International in France earlier this month. The Ecuadorian Under 23 time trial champion also earned best young rider honors for his efforts this week in New Mexico.

"I am very grateful to my team and sponsors," Narvaez said. "It's really been a complicated day. I was in the front with the group. I think Rally have shown how solid they are in how they dominated the race. I feel I was able to race intelligently and I was able to win. I am very happy and feel it has been a tough day. But it is very special for me to have won."

Britton ended the week in the lead of the KOM competition, while Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won the sprint jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 4:05:03 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:03 5 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:05 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 7 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:16 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:53 9 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:55 10 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:03:13 11 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 12 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:33 13 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:04:38 14 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 15 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 16 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:04:42 18 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 19 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:04:51 20 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:03 21 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:49 22 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:07:00 23 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:11 24 Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 25 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:07:15 26 Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 27 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 28 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 29 Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis 0:07:24 30 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:07:25 31 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 32 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:36 33 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:11:19 34 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:59 35 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:14:07 36 Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:14:09 37 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 38 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:15 39 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:14:25 40 Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:15:00 41 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 42 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:15:08 43 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:15:10 44 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 45 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 46 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 47 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation 48 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 49 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 50 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 51 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 53 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 54 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 55 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 56 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 57 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 58 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:17:06 59 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:17:30 60 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project 61 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 62 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 63 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:18:30 64 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:25 65 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 66 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 67 Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles 68 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 69 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 70 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:21:40 71 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 72 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 73 Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation 74 Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 75 Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing 76 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:22:07 77 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:22:34 78 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:22:56 79 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:24:44 80 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 81 James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing 82 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 83 David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis 0:25:16 84 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:25:27 85 Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing 86 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 87 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 88 Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 89 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 90 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 91 Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 92 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 93 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:25:52 94 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:25:59 95 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:29:01 96 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:29:12 97 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:29:20 98 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:29:50 99 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:33:00 100 Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis 0:35:26 101 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 102 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:35:33 103 Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis 104 Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 105 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:35:40 106 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 0:41:11 107 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:41:45 108 Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis 0:44:00 109 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:44:11 110 Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project 0:44:15 DNF Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo DNF Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo DNF Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman DNF Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized DNF Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized DNF Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling DNF Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation DNF George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek DNF Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek DNF Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis DNF Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis DNF Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing DNF Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team DNF Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team DNF Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team DNF Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 pts 2 Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador 3 3 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing 3 3 James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing 1

Climb 1 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 5 pts 2 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 3 3 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 2 4 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 1

Climb 2 - Anderson Vista # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 12 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 7 5 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Climb 3 - Anderson Vista # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 10 pts 2 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 7 3 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 5 4 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 3 5 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 2 6 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Climb 4 - Wild Horse Mesa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 10 pts 2 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 7 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 4 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Climb 5 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Final General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 12:37:53 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:23 3 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:25 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:29 5 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:59 6 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:24 7 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:48 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:05 9 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:38 10 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:04:14 11 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:22 12 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:06 13 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:06:34 14 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:11 15 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:07:37 16 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:07:39 17 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:08:33 18 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:35 19 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:08:54 20 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:09:15 21 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:09:20 22 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:09:36 23 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:09:51 24 Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis 0:10:19 25 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:10:40 26 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:10:45 27 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:10:51 28 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:12:17 29 Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:13:00 30 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:13:26 31 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:14:04 32 Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:15:16 33 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:20 34 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:28 35 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:27 36 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:30 37 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:17:00 38 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:17:09 39 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:17:35 40 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:52 41 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:47 42 Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:18:50 43 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:00 44 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:08 45 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:19:15 46 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:19:30 47 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:20:02 48 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:11 49 Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:20:22 50 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 0:20:39 51 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:20:42 52 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:20:52 53 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 54 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:20:59 55 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:21:35 56 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:21:46 57 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:22:25 58 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:23:31 59 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:23:47 60 Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:23:54 61 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:24:07 62 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project 0:24:28 63 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:24:52 64 Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:25:46 65 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:49 66 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:55 67 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:25:59 68 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:26:58 69 Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:27:03 70 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:27:25 71 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:35 72 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:28:17 73 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:28:29 74 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:28:43 75 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:28:44 76 Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:29:45 77 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:30:55 78 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:31:47 79 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:31:58 80 Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:34:39 81 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:35:25 82 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:35:32 83 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:35:44 84 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:36:54 85 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:38:42 86 James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:38:43 87 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:39:56 88 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:39:59 89 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:40:44 90 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:41:30 91 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:41:41 92 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 0:42:38 93 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:42:46 94 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:44:42 95 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:46:23 96 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:47:22 97 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 0:47:40 98 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:49:07 99 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:49:18 100 Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:51:04 101 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:52:12 102 Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis 0:52:36 103 David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis 0:57:23 104 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:59:58 105 Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis 1:01:05 106 Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 1:07:07 107 Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 1:11:21 108 Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project 1:14:24 109 Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis 1:14:34 110 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 1:19:12

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 pts 2 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 20 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 4 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 5 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 6 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 11 7 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 11 8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 10 9 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9 10 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 6 12 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 5 13 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 5 14 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 15 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 16 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 18 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 3 19 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 3 21 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 22 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 24 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 3 25 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 26 James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing 2 27 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 2 28 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 29 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1 30 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1 31 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 32 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 1 33 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 1 34 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 19 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 3 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 15 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 12 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 12 6 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 10 7 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 8 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 9 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 8 10 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 8 11 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 12 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 7 13 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 7 14 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 16 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 3 17 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 18 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 19 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 1 20 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1 21 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 22 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 12:39:17 2 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:05:10 3 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:06:13 4 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:09:27 5 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:12:02 6 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:04 7 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:06 8 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:36 9 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:16:11 10 Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:17:26 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:44 12 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:19:28 13 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:20:11 14 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:20:22 15 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:22:23 16 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:23:28 17 Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:25:39 18 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:27:20 19 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:34:08 20 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:18 21 James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:37:19 22 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:38:32 23 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:38:35 24 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:39:20 25 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:41:22 26 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:43:18 27 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:45:58 28 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:47:54 29 Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis 0:51:12 30 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 1:17:48