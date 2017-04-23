Huffman seals overall Tour of the Gila
Narvaez wins final stage in Pinos Altos
Men Stage 5: Silver City - Pinos Altos
Evan Huffman capped a dominant week of racing for Rally Cycling at the Tour of the Gila on Sunday, finishing with the lead group that formed on the final climb to Pinos Altos as Axeon Hagens Berman's young Ecuadorean climber Jhonatan Narvaez took the stage win.
Narvaez and Huffman were part of a select final lead group that also included Huffman's teammates Rob Britton, Sepp Kuss and Adam de Vos, along with Sergei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare). Narvaez prevailed in the end, but Huffman did enough to hold onto the overall
Huffman celebrated the overall win at the race where he had a breakout performance in the time trial as an amateur in 2012 when he beat Rory Sutherland, Joe Dombrowski and Lawson Craddock in the time trial. Sunday's 161.9km stage with 2,783 metres of elevation gain over five categorised climbs was a difficult test for his ambitions as a GC rider, and he aced it with the help of his team.
"I was hurting a lot on the climbs, but we had a numbers advantage the whole day," Huffman said. "At the top of the Gila Monster we had a group of four guys out of 10. I was sitting on wheels, following my teammates who were neutralizing attacks. It wasn't an easy day but it would have been a lot harder without my teammates.
"Eisenhart put in a big attack on the Gila Monster," Huffman said. "I didn't have to accelerate because my team gradually got him back. Then on the Sapillo climb, Gavin Mannion attacked and Rob Britton rode him back nice and steady. The whole week was incredible. I feel really good heading into the Tour of California. I'm looking for a good result in the time trial and maybe GC."
The stage win was Narvaez's fourth of the year after he took a pair of wins in his home country in January and then the overall title at the Circuit des Ardennes International in France earlier this month. The Ecuadorian Under 23 time trial champion also earned best young rider honors for his efforts this week in New Mexico.
"I am very grateful to my team and sponsors," Narvaez said. "It's really been a complicated day. I was in the front with the group. I think Rally have shown how solid they are in how they dominated the race. I feel I was able to race intelligently and I was able to win. I am very happy and feel it has been a tough day. But it is very special for me to have won."
Britton ended the week in the lead of the KOM competition, while Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won the sprint jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:05:03
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:03
|5
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:05
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:16
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:53
|9
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:02:55
|10
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:03:13
|11
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:04:33
|13
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:04:38
|14
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|15
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|16
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:42
|18
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|19
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:04:51
|20
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|21
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|22
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:07:00
|23
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:11
|24
|Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|25
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:07:15
|26
|Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|27
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|28
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|29
|Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:07:24
|30
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:07:25
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|32
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|33
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:11:19
|34
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:59
|35
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:14:07
|36
|Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:14:09
|37
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|38
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:15
|39
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:14:25
|40
|Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:15:00
|41
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:15:08
|43
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:15:10
|44
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|45
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|47
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
|48
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|49
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|51
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|52
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|53
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|54
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|55
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|56
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|57
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:17:06
|59
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:17:30
|60
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
|61
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|62
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|63
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:18:30
|64
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:25
|65
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|66
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|67
|Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|68
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|69
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|70
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:40
|71
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|72
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|73
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
|74
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|75
|Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|76
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:22:07
|77
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:22:34
|78
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:22:56
|79
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:24:44
|80
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|81
|James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|82
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|83
|David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:25:16
|84
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:25:27
|85
|Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|86
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|87
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|88
|Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|89
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|90
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|91
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|92
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|93
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:25:52
|94
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:25:59
|95
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:29:01
|96
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:29:12
|97
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:20
|98
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:29:50
|99
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:33:00
|100
|Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:35:26
|101
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|102
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:35:33
|103
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
|104
|Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|105
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:35:40
|106
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|0:41:11
|107
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:41:45
|108
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:44:00
|109
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:44:11
|110
|Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|0:44:15
|DNF
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|DNF
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|DNF
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|DNF
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|DNF
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|DNF
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|DNF
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|DNF
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
|DNF
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
|DNF
|Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|DNF
|Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|DNF
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|DNF
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|pts
|2
|Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador
|3
|3
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|3
|3
|James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|5
|pts
|2
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|3
|3
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|2
|4
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|5
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|10
|pts
|2
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|5
|4
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|3
|5
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|2
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|4
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|12:37:53
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:23
|3
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:25
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:59
|6
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:24
|7
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:48
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:05
|9
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:38
|10
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:04:14
|11
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:04:22
|12
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:06
|13
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:06:34
|14
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:11
|15
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:07:37
|16
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:07:39
|17
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:08:33
|18
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|19
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:08:54
|20
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:09:15
|21
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|22
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:09:36
|23
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:09:51
|24
|Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:10:19
|25
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:10:40
|26
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:10:45
|27
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:10:51
|28
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:12:17
|29
|Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:13:00
|30
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:13:26
|31
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:14:04
|32
|Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:15:16
|33
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:20
|34
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:28
|35
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:27
|36
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:30
|37
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:17:00
|38
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:17:09
|39
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:17:35
|40
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:52
|41
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:47
|42
|Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:18:50
|43
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:00
|44
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:08
|45
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:19:15
|46
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:19:30
|47
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:20:02
|48
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:11
|49
|Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:20:22
|50
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|0:20:39
|51
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:20:42
|52
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:20:52
|53
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|54
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:20:59
|55
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:21:35
|56
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:21:46
|57
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:22:25
|58
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:31
|59
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:23:47
|60
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:23:54
|61
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:24:07
|62
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
|0:24:28
|63
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:24:52
|64
|Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:25:46
|65
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:49
|66
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:55
|67
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:25:59
|68
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:26:58
|69
|Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:27:03
|70
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:27:25
|71
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:27:35
|72
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:28:17
|73
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:28:29
|74
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:43
|75
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:28:44
|76
|Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:29:45
|77
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:30:55
|78
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:31:47
|79
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:31:58
|80
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:34:39
|81
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:35:25
|82
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:35:32
|83
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:35:44
|84
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:36:54
|85
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:38:42
|86
|James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:38:43
|87
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:39:56
|88
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:59
|89
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:40:44
|90
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:41:30
|91
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:41:41
|92
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|0:42:38
|93
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:42:46
|94
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:44:42
|95
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:23
|96
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:47:22
|97
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|0:47:40
|98
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:49:07
|99
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:49:18
|100
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:51:04
|101
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:52:12
|102
|Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:52:36
|103
|David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:57:23
|104
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:59:58
|105
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
|1:01:05
|106
|Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|1:07:07
|107
|Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|1:11:21
|108
|Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|1:14:24
|109
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
|1:14:34
|110
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|1:19:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|pts
|2
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|20
|3
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|4
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|6
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|11
|7
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|11
|8
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|9
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|10
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|12
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|13
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|15
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|16
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|18
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|3
|19
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|21
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|23
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|3
|25
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|26
|James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|2
|27
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|2
|28
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|29
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|30
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|31
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|32
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|1
|33
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|1
|34
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|19
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|15
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|6
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|10
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|8
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|8
|10
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|8
|11
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|12
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|13
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|16
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|3
|17
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|18
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|20
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|21
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12:39:17
|2
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:05:10
|3
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:06:13
|4
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:09:27
|5
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:12:02
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:04
|7
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:06
|8
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:36
|9
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:16:11
|10
|Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:17:26
|11
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:44
|12
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:19:28
|13
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:20:11
|14
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:20:22
|15
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:22:23
|16
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:23:28
|17
|Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:25:39
|18
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:27:20
|19
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:34:08
|20
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:37:18
|21
|James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:37:19
|22
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:38:32
|23
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:35
|24
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:39:20
|25
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:41:22
|26
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:43:18
|27
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:45:58
|28
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:47:54
|29
|Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:51:12
|30
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|1:17:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|37:55:17
|2
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:13:18
|3
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing
|0:17:17
|4
|Aevolo
|0:19:43
|5
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:19:54
|6
|Movistar-Ecuador
|0:30:49
|7
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:25
|8
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:35:29
|9
|Cylance Cycling
|0:41:32
|10
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:46:28
|11
|Canel's - Specialized
|0:47:26
|12
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:53:01
|13
|Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:56:09
|14
|Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:56:46
|15
|303 Project
|1:00:09
|16
|Mobius Future Racing
|1:01:32
|17
|Landis/Trek
|1:19:37
|18
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:21
|19
|Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|1:31:04
|20
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|1:37:35
