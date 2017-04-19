Image 1 of 17 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) wins the opening stage at the 2017 Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 17 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes the leaders jersey after stage 1 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 17 Riders speed by a on one of the downhills during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 17 The peloton rides along during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 17 The womens peloton tries to reorganize after the feed zone during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 17 Riders had clear skies for stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 17 The peloton stayed together for most of today's race during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 17 The UnitedHealthcare women recover after taking the win during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 17 Rally comes to the front during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 17 The race enters the scenic Gila wilderness during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 17 Riders try to string out the front on one of the hills during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 17 Rally leads the bunch through the rollers during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 17 The womens caravan rolls through the high desert during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 17 Rolling out towards the Gila wilderness. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 17 The women roll out of Silver City in the morning for stage 1 of Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 17 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) took the overall lead and the sprint jersey while teammate Ruth Winder got the best young rider jersey during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 17 UnitedHealthcare's Ruth Winder and Katie Hall on the Tour of the Gila stage 1 podium with Rally Cycling's and Sara Bergen (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare’s Katie Hall claimed her first win of 2017 Wednesday during stage 1 at the Tour of the Gila, soloing away from the peloton on the sharp rise to the altered Mogollon Road Race finish at Whitewater Mesa.

Current USA Cycling Pro Road Tour leader Ruth Winder came in second for a UHC one-two finish, followed by Rally Cycling’s Sara Bergen.

"I'm happy to take the win today for the team," Hall said. "We had a great tactical plan today. Lauren, Lauretta, and Diana made it hard going into the final hill. I attacked with 5km to go, knowing that if I got caught early Tayler was ready to attack and if came down to sprint, Ruth would win. We're in a great place now for GC with three of us in the top 10."

The traditional Tour of the Gila stage 1 finish at the top of the Mogollon climb was scrapped this year due to poor road conditions, and although organisers anticipated a bunch finish when they added time bonuses and sprint points to the stage top three, the short, steep climb leading to the finish at Whitewater Mesa proved enough of a challenge to give the climbers their day.

The stage started with the peloton riding into a fierce headwind, keeping the bunch together until Tibco and UHC started winding it up for the first intermediate sprint 30km into the day. Tibco’s Lauren Stephens took the three-second time bonus for the winner there, followed by Hagens Berman Supermint’s Lizzie Williams and Stephens’ teammate Brianna Walle.

The group came back together to fight the winds after the sprint, with Rise Racing’s Jamie Gilgen slipping off the front ahead of the second sprint. The Canadian rider was able to hold her advantage across the sprint line, taking the top bonus ahead of Winder and Stephens.

From there, the headwind and the anticipation of a tough finish stifled multiple breakaway attempts until Hall was able to slip away and stick her effort all the way to the line, holding a 10 second gap from 5km to go into the finale.

Bergen was pleased with her performance to gain the final podium spot.

“I am incredibly proud of the result today and so very proud of the teamwork that put me on the podium,” Bergen said. “Personally I am really pleased with how I am feeling at altitude, especially that I had some sprint power after that finishing climb. I am feeling strong and excited for tomorrow's stage.”

Hall was second last year on the opening Mogollon stage, coming in behind six-time champion Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) after they battled up the traditional 4.8km climb to the top. Hall went on to finish sixth overall. Abbott retired after following last season.

After putting three riders in the top five, UHC director Rachel Heal praised her team and looked forward to the rest of the week.

"With a strong headwind all day, it was a fairly quiet stage," Heal said. "The wind deterred many teams from being too aggressive. We made sure to cover any threatening moves and saved our bullets for the last 10km. Lauren, Lauretta and Diana ratcheted up the pace as we made the final turn into the climb setting up the climbers to do their thing.

"Katie was the first to attack and opened up a 10 second gap," Heal continued. "A chase group was closing in, but Katie held strong to take the win. Ruth made it a 1,2 and Tayler was just off the podium in fourth to finish off a great day for the team. It was another great display of teamwork with everyone playing their part and Katie finishing it off in style. It's fun to play with such a stacked deck."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:16:08 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 8 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 9 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 10 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 11 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 12 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 13 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 14 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation 15 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 16 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 17 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 18 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:07 20 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:30 21 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 22 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 23 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 25 Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 26 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 27 Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek 28 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:00:44 29 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 30 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 31 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 32 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:48 33 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:00:51 34 Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:54 35 Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek 36 Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek 37 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 0:01:02 38 Andrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:01:57 39 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 40 Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing 41 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 42 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 43 Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek 44 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 45 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 46 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:02:21 47 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 48 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 49 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 50 Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek 0:03:10 51 Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek 52 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:03:12 53 Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:19 54 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:04:09 55 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:58 56 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 58 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:31 59 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 60 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 61 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:06:39 62 Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:07:27 63 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi 0:08:52

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 pts 2 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 3 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 5 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 10 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 6 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 7 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 4 8 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 9 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 2 10 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:15:58 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:06 4 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:10 6 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 8 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 9 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 10 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 11 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 12 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 13 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 14 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation 15 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 16 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 17 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 18 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:17 19 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:30 20 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:38 21 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:39 22 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:00:40 23 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 25 Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 26 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 27 Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek 28 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:00:54 29 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 30 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 31 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 32 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:58 33 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:01:01 34 Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:04 35 Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek 36 Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek 37 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 0:01:12 38 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:02:04 39 Andrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:02:07 40 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 41 Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing 42 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 43 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 44 Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek 45 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 46 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:02:31 47 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 48 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 49 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 50 Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek 0:03:20 51 Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek 52 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:03:22 53 Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:29 54 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:04:19 55 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:08 56 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 58 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:41 59 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 60 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 61 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:06:49 62 Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:07:37 63 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi 0:09:02

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:16:00 2 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 4 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 5 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:08 6 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 7 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:52 8 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 9 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:00:59 10 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:02:05 11 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:29 13 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:04:17 14 Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:05:06 15 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi 0:05:39