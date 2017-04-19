Tour of the Gila: Katie Hall wins opening stage on Whitewater Mesa
Pro Road Tour leader Ruth Winder finishes second for UnitedHealthcare 1-2
Women Stage 1: Silver City - Whitewater Mesa
UnitedHealthcare’s Katie Hall claimed her first win of 2017 Wednesday during stage 1 at the Tour of the Gila, soloing away from the peloton on the sharp rise to the altered Mogollon Road Race finish at Whitewater Mesa.
Current USA Cycling Pro Road Tour leader Ruth Winder came in second for a UHC one-two finish, followed by Rally Cycling’s Sara Bergen.
"I'm happy to take the win today for the team," Hall said. "We had a great tactical plan today. Lauren, Lauretta, and Diana made it hard going into the final hill. I attacked with 5km to go, knowing that if I got caught early Tayler was ready to attack and if came down to sprint, Ruth would win. We're in a great place now for GC with three of us in the top 10."
The traditional Tour of the Gila stage 1 finish at the top of the Mogollon climb was scrapped this year due to poor road conditions, and although organisers anticipated a bunch finish when they added time bonuses and sprint points to the stage top three, the short, steep climb leading to the finish at Whitewater Mesa proved enough of a challenge to give the climbers their day.
The stage started with the peloton riding into a fierce headwind, keeping the bunch together until Tibco and UHC started winding it up for the first intermediate sprint 30km into the day. Tibco’s Lauren Stephens took the three-second time bonus for the winner there, followed by Hagens Berman Supermint’s Lizzie Williams and Stephens’ teammate Brianna Walle.
The group came back together to fight the winds after the sprint, with Rise Racing’s Jamie Gilgen slipping off the front ahead of the second sprint. The Canadian rider was able to hold her advantage across the sprint line, taking the top bonus ahead of Winder and Stephens.
From there, the headwind and the anticipation of a tough finish stifled multiple breakaway attempts until Hall was able to slip away and stick her effort all the way to the line, holding a 10 second gap from 5km to go into the finale.
Bergen was pleased with her performance to gain the final podium spot.
“I am incredibly proud of the result today and so very proud of the teamwork that put me on the podium,” Bergen said. “Personally I am really pleased with how I am feeling at altitude, especially that I had some sprint power after that finishing climb. I am feeling strong and excited for tomorrow's stage.”
Hall was second last year on the opening Mogollon stage, coming in behind six-time champion Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) after they battled up the traditional 4.8km climb to the top. Hall went on to finish sixth overall. Abbott retired after following last season.
After putting three riders in the top five, UHC director Rachel Heal praised her team and looked forward to the rest of the week.
"With a strong headwind all day, it was a fairly quiet stage," Heal said. "The wind deterred many teams from being too aggressive. We made sure to cover any threatening moves and saved our bullets for the last 10km. Lauren, Lauretta and Diana ratcheted up the pace as we made the final turn into the climb setting up the climbers to do their thing.
"Katie was the first to attack and opened up a 10 second gap," Heal continued. "A chase group was closing in, but Katie held strong to take the win. Ruth made it a 1,2 and Tayler was just off the podium in fourth to finish off a great day for the team. It was another great display of teamwork with everyone playing their part and Katie finishing it off in style. It's fun to play with such a stacked deck."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:16:08
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|8
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|9
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|10
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|11
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|12
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|13
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|14
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation
|15
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
|16
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|17
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|18
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|20
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:30
|21
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|22
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|23
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|25
|Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|26
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|27
|Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
|28
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:00:44
|29
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|30
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
|31
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|32
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|33
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:00:51
|34
|Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|35
|Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek
|36
|Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek
|37
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|0:01:02
|38
|Andrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:57
|39
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|40
|Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing
|41
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|42
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|43
|Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek
|44
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|45
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|46
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:21
|47
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|48
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|49
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|50
|Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:03:10
|51
|Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek
|52
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:12
|53
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:19
|54
|Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:04:09
|55
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:58
|56
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|58
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:31
|59
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|60
|Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation
|61
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:06:39
|62
|Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:07:27
|63
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:08:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|3
|3
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|6
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|4
|8
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|3
|9
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|2
|10
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:15:58
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|6
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|8
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|9
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|10
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|11
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|12
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|13
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|14
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation
|15
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
|16
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|17
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|18
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|19
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|20
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:38
|21
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:39
|22
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:00:40
|23
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|25
|Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|26
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|27
|Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
|28
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:00:54
|29
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|30
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
|31
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|32
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|33
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:01
|34
|Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|35
|Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek
|36
|Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek
|37
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|0:01:12
|38
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|0:02:04
|39
|Andrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:07
|40
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|41
|Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing
|42
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|43
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|44
|Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek
|45
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|46
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:31
|47
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|48
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|49
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|50
|Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:03:20
|51
|Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek
|52
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:22
|53
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|54
|Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:04:19
|55
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:08
|56
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|58
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:41
|59
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|60
|Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation
|61
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:06:49
|62
|Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:07:37
|63
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:09:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:16:00
|2
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
|4
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|5
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:08
|6
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation
|7
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:52
|8
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:00:59
|10
|Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:05
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:29
|13
|Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:04:17
|14
|Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:05:06
|15
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:05:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycl
|9:48:24
|2
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|3
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|Visit Dallas Dna
|0:00:07
|5
|Team Tibco - Silcon Valle
|0:00:30
|6
|Amy D Foundation
|0:00:51
|7
|Colavita/Bianchi Usa
|0:01:14
|8
|Landis/Trek Team
|0:02:18
|9
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:41
|10
|Conade-Visit Mexico-Speci
|0:03:21
|11
|Rise Racing
|0:03:43
|12
|Sho - Air Twenty20
|0:04:18
