Image 1 of 15 Leah Thomas (Sho-Air) took todays TT win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 Todays top three for the time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) puts in another strong ride today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 Julie Emmerman (Amy D Foundation) finishes in third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 Kate Buss (TIBCO) made it into todays top ten. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 Brianna Walle (TIBCO) had a strong ride today to come in at 1:11 back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 Abbi Mickey (Colavita) on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 Emma White (Rally) rounded out todays top ten. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 Alison Tetrick (Cylance) nears the turnaround. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 Melinda McCuthceon (Visit Dallas) takes over the climbers jersey after stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) came in just 3 seconds out of third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) putting in a strong second place ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman) on her way to an 8th place finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 Lex Albrecht (TIBCO) on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 The jersey leaders after stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sho-Air Twenty20's Leah Thomas won the Tyrone time trial during stage 3 at the Tour of the Gila Friday, covering the 27km course in 38:27 to beat runner-Up and current race leader Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) by six seconds. Amy D Foundation's Julie Emmerman was third, 56 seconds back.

"Right at the beginning I knew that my legs felt really good, then it became a mental game of pushing up the hills and staying as aero as possible on the descents," said Thomas, whose win moves her up to second on GC. "It does take hard work and a little luck and everything came together today."

Thomas now trails Wiles by 27 seconds in the overall, with Wiles' teammate Ruth Winder in third, 1:13 back. Stage 3 was Wiles' second consecutive runner-up finish after coming second to Tibco's Lex Albrecht on stage 2 when she took the overall lead.

"This is a really hard time trial," Wiles said. "I haven't done it in five years and that year I flatted, so I wanted to redeem myself. Before the race, I talked to my coach about a pacing strategy. I think I executed it pretty well. I may have gone a little too deep, because on the downhill before the finish I was just dying. I lost that top spot on the podium by five seconds, which hurts a little, but I'm really excited for the rest of the race, and we're really confident.”

Wiles also retains her lea dint he points competition, while Melinda McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA) leads the mountains classification and Winder sits comfortably in the lead of the best young rider competition.

The 2017 Tour of the Gila continues Saturday with the downtown Silver City Criterium.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:38:27 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:06 3 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:00:56 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:58 5 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:11 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:22 7 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:59 8 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:02 9 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:04 10 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:18 11 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 12 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:25 13 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:31 14 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:07 15 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:03:10 16 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:11 17 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:03:16 18 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 0:03:19 19 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:23 20 Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek 0:03:25 21 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 0:03:27 22 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:32 23 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:35 24 Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek 0:03:39 25 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:03:47 26 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 0:03:58 27 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:04:20 28 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:23 29 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:27 30 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:04:30 31 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:04:36 32 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:43 33 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:45 34 Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:00 35 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 36 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:01 37 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:05:20 38 Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek 0:05:25 39 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:05:27 40 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:35 41 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:05:41 42 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:48 43 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:51 44 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:05:56 45 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling 46 Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:06:03 47 Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek 0:06:10 48 Andrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:06:13 49 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:17 50 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:06:23 51 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:06:33 52 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 0:06:49 53 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:06:59 54 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 55 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:07:12 56 Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek 0:07:21 57 Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek 0:07:26 58 Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:08:50 59 Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing 0:09:14 60 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:09:31 OTL Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:11:52

General Classifiction after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7:24:25 2 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:27 3 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:13 4 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:01:23 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:41 6 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:05 7 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:10 8 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:18 9 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:32 10 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:06 11 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:03:21 12 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:31 13 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:32 14 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:33 15 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:03:40 16 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:03:46 17 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 18 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:50 19 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:04:05 20 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 0:04:28 21 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 0:04:30 22 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:05:51 23 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:06:30 24 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:06:33 25 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:43 26 Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:07:03 27 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:06 28 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:10 29 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:15:00 30 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:16:48 31 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:18:07 32 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:18:44 33 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:45 34 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:18:54 35 Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek 0:20:14 36 Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek 0:20:52 37 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:21:30 38 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:22:07 39 Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:13 40 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:22:27 41 Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek 0:22:38 42 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:22:46 43 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:23:01 44 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:23:17 45 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:23:26 46 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:39 47 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 0:24:10 48 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:16 49 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:25:53 50 Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek 0:27:25 51 Andrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:27:28 52 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:28:05 53 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:28:11 54 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:30:26 55 Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing 0:30:29 56 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:31:48 57 Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek 0:41:20 58 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:42:29 59 Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:45:05 60 Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek 0:45:18

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7:25:38 2 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:19 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:19 4 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 0:03:15 5 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:32 6 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:17:41 7 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:20:17 8 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:21:48 9 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:22:04 10 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:22:13 11 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:26:58 12 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:29:13 13 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:30:35 14 Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:51:02

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 3 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 4 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 16 5 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 6 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 15 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 14 8 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 10 9 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 9 10 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 8 11 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 8 12 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 13 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 3 14 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 3 15 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 2 16 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 1 17 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 3 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 4 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 5 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 1 6 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 1