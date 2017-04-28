Chad Young 'not expected to recover' from Tour of the Gila crash

Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Axeon Hagens Berman)

The Axeon Hagens Berman team have said that Chad Young is "not expected to recover" from the injuries he suffered in a crash at the Tour of the Gila on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, along with teammate Edward Anderson, crashed on a descent when chasing the peloton. Anderson suffered minor injuries and was able to remount and finish the stage. Young was transported to a Tuscon hospital with severe facial injuries. He was described as in a stable condition, but on Tuesday the team announced that he was in a critical condition.

There have been conflicting reports concerning Young’s condition since then, and so the Axeon Hagens Berman team issued a brief statement.

“At this time, his family asks for privacy,” team manager Axel Merckx said. "We at Axeon Hagens Berman respect the family's wishes and want them to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers during this devastating and difficult time."

Cyclingnews would like to extend its thoughts and prayers to Young's family, friends and teammates.