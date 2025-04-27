Tour of the Gila: Galen Bolard and Eric Brunner win stage 4 bunch sprint

Lauren Stephens and Keiran Haug retain race lead after penultimate stage

Women ready to race stage 4 in downtown Silver City
Women ready to race stage 4 in downtown Silver City (Image credit: Kevin Keller / Tour of the Gila)
In stage four of the Tour of the Gila women’s race, Galen Bolard took the win in the Downtown Criterium, edging out race leader Lauren Stephens (Aegis) in a photo-finish sprint. 

Stephens positioned her safely in the front of the peloton in the fast and furious race held in downtown Silver City until the final dash to the line. Fount Cycling Guild’s Minori Minagawa took third.

