Tour of the Gila: Huffman takes lead with Tyrone time trial win

Rally rider takes overall lead from teammate Dal-Cin

Image 1 of 22

Evan Huffman en route to winning stage 3 at Tour of the Gila

Evan Huffman en route to winning stage 3 at Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Tour of the Gila)
Image 2 of 22

The jersey leaders after stage 3.

The jersey leaders after stage 3.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 22

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) tucks in for the descent.

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) tucks in for the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 22

Riders say a quick hello on today's route.

Riders say a quick hello on today's route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 22

Eric Young (Rally) on the descent after the turnaround.

Eric Young (Rally) on the descent after the turnaround.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 22

Karl Menzies (Cylance) will be one to watch in tomorrows crit.

Karl Menzies (Cylance) will be one to watch in tomorrows crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 22

A rider stops to fix a dropped chain.

A rider stops to fix a dropped chain.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 22

Eric Marcotte (Cylance) out on course.

Eric Marcotte (Cylance) out on course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 22

Nigel Ellsay (Silver) on his way to third place.

Nigel Ellsay (Silver) on his way to third place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 22

Danny Pate (Rally) saves his legs for Sundays difficult stage.

Danny Pate (Rally) saves his legs for Sundays difficult stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 22

Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) puts in a strong ride.

Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) puts in a strong ride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 22

Gavin Manion (UnitedHealthcare) stays tucked in to come in 5th today.

Gavin Manion (UnitedHealthcare) stays tucked in to come in 5th today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 22

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) rode to a 4th place on the stage.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) rode to a 4th place on the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 22

Rob Britton (Rally) going hard towards the turnaround.

Rob Britton (Rally) going hard towards the turnaround.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 22

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) on the way back to the finish.

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) on the way back to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 22

Paco Mancebo (Canyon) will be another one to watch on Sundays big climbs.

Paco Mancebo (Canyon) will be another one to watch on Sundays big climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 22

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) staying aero during todays TT.

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) staying aero during todays TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 22

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) gets caught by Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally).

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) gets caught by Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 22

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) held on to 3rd place in GC after todays stage.

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) held on to 3rd place in GC after todays stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 22

Evan Huffman (Rally) takes the overall leaders jersey after stage 3.

Evan Huffman (Rally) takes the overall leaders jersey after stage 3.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 22

Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman repeated his 2012 win during the Tyrone time trial stage of the 2017 Tour of the Gila

Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman repeated his 2012 win during the Tyrone time trial stage of the 2017 Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 22

The jersey wearers after stage 3 at Tour of the Gila

The jersey wearers after stage 3 at Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Tour of the Gila)

Rally Cycling made it three for three Friday at the Tour of the Gila as Evan Huffman took the stage 3 Tyrone time trial win and seized the overall lead for his efforts. Huffman's stage win follows on the heels of teammate Matteo Dal-Cin's stage 1 win and Eric Young's stage 2 sprint victory.

Huffman covered the 27km out-and-back course in 33:07, 25 seconds better than runner-up TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and 33 seconds faster than third-placed Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling). Overnight leader Dal-Cin finished sixth and dropped to third overall. Eisenhart is now second overall, 25 seconds down.

“I felt fantastic today, both physically and mentally," Huffman said. "This was my fifth time racing this time trial, winning it in 2012, so I had a good idea of the numbers I needed to hit. I knew of what power and speeds I needed for a maximum performance, and I was able to deliver it for myself and the team."

Rally director Pat McCarty said there were no surprises with Friday's result.

"Coming into Tour of the Gila, I expected one of our guys to win the time trial stage," McCarty said. "We have a super strong squad of time trialists who know this course and are on good form. For me, Huffman was the man to beat, and I am not at all surprised that he won. Our other general classification guys also made their mark today. The team continues to performance well, and we are thrilled with three out of three stage wins and the overall lead."

Eisenhart was happy with his result after a "fun" day in the New Mexico winds.

"I went out there, had a target of power that I wanted to hit and stuck to that plan,” Eisenhart said. “I didn’t panic, stayed in my limit. My plan today was to put as much time into the climbers as possible. To finish second to a guy like Huffman is an honor. I’m happy with my time, I honestly went out there and had fun."

Beyond Friday's stage win, Huffman and Rally will be riding for stage 2 winner Young in Saturday's criterium, while Huffman hopes to be defending the leader's jersey during Sunday's Gila Monster stage.

"For myself, tomorrow’s criterium will just be about conserving energy and keeping the general classification guys in check," Huffman said. "Eric (Young) is in top sprinting form, so we may also try to set him up for a shot at the finish. The final stage will be incredibly difficult, as always. I have a good advantage on most of the strongest climbers and the team is riding well, so I'm confident I can keep the jersey until the end."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:33:07
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:25
3Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:33
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:35
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:38
6Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:46
7Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:49
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:06
9Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:18
10George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:01:19
11Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:22
12Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:28
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:34
14Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:01:36
15Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:39
16Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:40
17Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:41
18Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:44
19Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:45
20Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:01:47
21Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:48
22Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:50
23James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:01:54
24Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:55
25Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
26Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
27Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:01:58
28Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:02:07
29Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:02:10
30Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis0:02:14
31Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:19
32Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:02:25
33Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
34Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:27
35Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
36Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:02:29
37Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:41
38Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:42
39Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:44
40Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:02:46
41Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:53
42Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
43Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:58
44Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:59
45Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
46Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:08
47Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
48Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:03:09
49Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:11
50Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:13
51Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:14
52Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:22
53Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation0:03:25
54Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:29
55James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:03:30
56Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:34
57Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:03:35
58Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
59Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:03:39
60Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:40
61Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:42
62Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
63Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:03:43
64Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:03:47
66Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:03:48
67Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:49
68Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:03:52
69Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
70Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:58
71Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
72Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:04:00
73Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:04
74Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:05
75Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:04:07
76Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:04:08
77Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
78Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:04:09
79Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
80Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:04:10
81Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:04:14
82Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:04:17
83Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
84Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling0:04:18
85Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:04:26
86Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:04:34
87Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis0:04:35
88Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:04:36
89Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
90David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis0:04:37
91Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:04:41
92Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:45
93Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
94Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:04:51
95Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:04:55
96Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project0:04:58
97Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:59
98Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis
99Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:05:04
100Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
101Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:05:07
102Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:05:11
103Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project0:05:13
104Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:14
105Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:15
106Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis0:05:16
107Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:18
108Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:20
109Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:05:23
110Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:05:27
111Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:29
112Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
113Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:05:31
114Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
115Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
116Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:37
117Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:05:38
118Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:05:43
119Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:05:46
120Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:05:47
121Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation0:05:55
122Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
123Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:06:03
124Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
125Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis0:06:07
126Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:06:18
127Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:06:26
128Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:06:27
129Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:06:33
130Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:06:44
131Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:06:52
132Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:06:54
133Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:07:06
134Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:07:07
135Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:07:20
OTLAlexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:13:32
DNSGerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling7:02:26
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:25
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:30
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:33
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:35
6Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:38
7Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:49
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:06
9Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:18
10Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:22
11Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:25
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:34
13Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:01:35
14Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:39
15Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:48
16Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:50
17James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:01:54
18Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:55
19Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
20Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:13
21Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:02:19
22Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:26
23Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
24Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:53
25Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
26Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:02:57
27Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis0:03:00
28Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:03:04
29Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:05
30Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:08
31Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:10
32Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:11
33Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:03:15
34Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:16
35Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:03:19
36Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:20
37Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:21
38Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:33
39Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:03:39
40Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:45
41Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:04:00
42Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:03
43George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:04:06
44Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:04:07
45Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation0:04:09
46Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:04:10
47Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:13
48Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:04:19
49Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:26
50Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:28
51Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
52Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:29
53Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:04:39
54Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:04:42
55Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:04:45
56Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:04:49
57Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:05:00
58Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:05:10
59Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:05:12
60Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
61Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:14
62Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:05:21
63Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:05:31
64Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:33
65Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:45
66Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
67Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:05:50
68Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:52
69Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:05:54
70Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:06:02
71Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:15
72Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
73Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:06:22
74Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
75Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:06:25
76Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:29
77Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:06:33
78Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project0:06:34
79Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:06:40
80Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:06:42
81Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:06:49
82Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
83Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:06:50
84Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:54
85Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
86Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:57
87Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
88Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project0:07:03
89Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:07:33
90Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:49
91Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
92Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:08:10
93Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis0:08:23
94Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:08:48
95Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:39
96Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:09:57
97Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:10:00
98Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:10:30
99Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:06
100Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:11:26
101Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:11:34
102Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:36
103Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:11:46
104Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:47
105Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:11:56
106James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:14:06
107Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:50
108Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:14:58
109Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:15:11
110Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:19
111Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:15:36
112Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:15:50
113Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project0:16:54
114Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis0:16:59
115Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:17:08
116Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:17:56
117Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:18:24
118Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:18:26
119Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis0:18:33
120Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:18:59
121Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:19:46
122Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:19:56
123Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:20:00
124Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:20:35
125Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:21:38
126Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation0:24:54
127Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis0:25:21
128Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:26:50
129Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation0:28:01
130Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project0:29:40
131Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis0:30:23
132David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis0:32:12
133Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:35:06
134Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:35:31
135Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:41:23

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team17pts
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling15
3Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling15
4Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
5Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized12
6Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling10
7Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo9
8Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling8
9Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman8
10Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles6
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling6
12Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling5
13Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
14Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5
15Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
16Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
17Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
18Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling3
19Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
21Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
22Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
23Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
24Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling1
25Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles1
26Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador1
27Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador10pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
3Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
4Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized3
5Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized3
6Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman2
7Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
8Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
9Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
10Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador1
11Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7:03:44
2Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:07
3Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:21
4Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:30
5Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:37
6Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:01:39
7Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:01:46
8Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:52
9Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:57
10Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:58
11Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:03
12Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:02:21
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:45
14Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:10
15Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:03:27
16Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:03:54
17Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:15
18Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:34
19Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:04:57
20Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:05:04
21Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
22Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:15
23Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:05:22
24Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:05:31
25Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:06:15
26Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:31
27Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:10:28
28Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:29
29Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:10:38
30James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:12:48
31Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:13:40
32Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis0:15:41
33Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:17:06
34Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:17:08
35Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:18:38
36Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:20:20
37Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation0:23:36

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling21:08:47
2Silber Pro Cycling0:01:50
3Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:50
4Holowesko / Citadel Racing0:02:56
5Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:04:40
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:15
7Canyon Bicycles0:05:25
8Aevelo0:06:00
9Cylance Cycling0:08:23
10Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek0:08:43
11303 Project0:10:21
12Canel's - Specialized0:10:32
13Mobius Future Racing0:10:51
14Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:11:09
15Landis/Trek0:11:39
16H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:14:23
17Movistar-Ecuador0:14:33
18Storck-Ccn Development Team0:17:17
19Support Clean Sport/Seasucker0:25:10
20Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:39:12
21CRCA/Foundation0:55:29

 

