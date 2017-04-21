Tour of the Gila: Huffman takes lead with Tyrone time trial win
Rally rider takes overall lead from teammate Dal-Cin
Men Stage 3: Tyrone - Tyrone
Rally Cycling made it three for three Friday at the Tour of the Gila as Evan Huffman took the stage 3 Tyrone time trial win and seized the overall lead for his efforts. Huffman's stage win follows on the heels of teammate Matteo Dal-Cin's stage 1 win and Eric Young's stage 2 sprint victory.
Huffman covered the 27km out-and-back course in 33:07, 25 seconds better than runner-up TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and 33 seconds faster than third-placed Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling). Overnight leader Dal-Cin finished sixth and dropped to third overall. Eisenhart is now second overall, 25 seconds down.
“I felt fantastic today, both physically and mentally," Huffman said. "This was my fifth time racing this time trial, winning it in 2012, so I had a good idea of the numbers I needed to hit. I knew of what power and speeds I needed for a maximum performance, and I was able to deliver it for myself and the team."
Rally director Pat McCarty said there were no surprises with Friday's result.
"Coming into Tour of the Gila, I expected one of our guys to win the time trial stage," McCarty said. "We have a super strong squad of time trialists who know this course and are on good form. For me, Huffman was the man to beat, and I am not at all surprised that he won. Our other general classification guys also made their mark today. The team continues to performance well, and we are thrilled with three out of three stage wins and the overall lead."
Eisenhart was happy with his result after a "fun" day in the New Mexico winds.
"I went out there, had a target of power that I wanted to hit and stuck to that plan,” Eisenhart said. “I didn’t panic, stayed in my limit. My plan today was to put as much time into the climbers as possible. To finish second to a guy like Huffman is an honor. I’m happy with my time, I honestly went out there and had fun."
Beyond Friday's stage win, Huffman and Rally will be riding for stage 2 winner Young in Saturday's criterium, while Huffman hopes to be defending the leader's jersey during Sunday's Gila Monster stage.
"For myself, tomorrow’s criterium will just be about conserving energy and keeping the general classification guys in check," Huffman said. "Eric (Young) is in top sprinting form, so we may also try to set him up for a shot at the finish. The final stage will be incredibly difficult, as always. I have a good advantage on most of the strongest climbers and the team is riding well, so I'm confident I can keep the jersey until the end."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:33:07
|2
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:25
|3
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:35
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:46
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:49
|8
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:06
|9
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|10
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:01:19
|11
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|12
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:34
|14
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:36
|15
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:39
|16
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:40
|17
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:41
|18
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:44
|19
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|20
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:01:47
|21
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:48
|22
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:50
|23
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|24
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:55
|25
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|26
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|27
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:58
|28
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:02:07
|29
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:02:10
|30
|Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:02:14
|31
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|32
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:25
|33
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|34
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:27
|35
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
|36
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:29
|37
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|38
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:42
|39
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|40
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:02:46
|41
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|42
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|43
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:58
|44
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:59
|45
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|46
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:08
|47
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|48
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:03:09
|49
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:11
|50
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|51
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|52
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:22
|53
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:03:25
|54
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|55
|James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:03:30
|56
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:34
|57
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:35
|58
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|59
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:03:39
|60
|Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:40
|61
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:42
|62
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|63
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:03:43
|64
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|65
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:03:47
|66
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|67
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:49
|68
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:03:52
|69
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|70
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:58
|71
|Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|72
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:04:00
|73
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:04:04
|74
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:05
|75
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:07
|76
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:04:08
|77
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|78
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:04:09
|79
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
|80
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:04:10
|81
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:04:14
|82
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:04:17
|83
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|84
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|0:04:18
|85
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:04:26
|86
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|87
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:04:35
|88
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:04:36
|89
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|90
|David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:04:37
|91
|Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:04:41
|92
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:45
|93
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:04:51
|95
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|96
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
|0:04:58
|97
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:59
|98
|Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|99
|Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:05:04
|100
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|101
|Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|102
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:11
|103
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:13
|104
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:14
|105
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:15
|106
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:05:16
|107
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:18
|108
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:20
|109
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:05:23
|110
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:05:27
|111
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|112
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|113
|Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|114
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|116
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:37
|117
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:38
|118
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:05:43
|119
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:05:46
|120
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:05:47
|121
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:05:55
|122
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|123
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:06:03
|124
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|125
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:06:07
|126
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:06:18
|127
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:06:26
|128
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:06:27
|129
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:06:33
|130
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:06:44
|131
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:06:52
|132
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:06:54
|133
|Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:07:06
|134
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:07:07
|135
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:07:20
|OTL
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:13:32
|DNS
|Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7:02:26
|2
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:25
|3
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:30
|4
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:35
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:49
|8
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:06
|9
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|10
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|11
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:34
|13
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:35
|14
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:39
|15
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:48
|16
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:50
|17
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|18
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:55
|19
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|21
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:02:19
|22
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:26
|23
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|24
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|25
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|26
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:57
|27
|Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:03:00
|28
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:03:04
|29
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:05
|30
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|31
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:10
|32
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:11
|33
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:15
|34
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:16
|35
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:19
|36
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:20
|37
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:21
|38
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|39
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:03:39
|40
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:45
|41
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:04:00
|42
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:03
|43
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:04:06
|44
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:04:07
|45
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:04:09
|46
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:04:10
|47
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:13
|48
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:04:19
|49
|Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:04:26
|50
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:28
|51
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|52
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:29
|53
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:04:39
|54
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:04:42
|55
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:45
|56
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|57
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:05:00
|58
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:05:10
|59
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:05:12
|60
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|61
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:14
|62
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:05:21
|63
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:05:31
|64
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:33
|65
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:45
|66
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:05:50
|68
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:52
|69
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:05:54
|70
|Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:06:02
|71
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:15
|72
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|73
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:06:22
|74
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|75
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:06:25
|76
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:29
|77
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:06:33
|78
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|0:06:34
|79
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:06:40
|80
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:06:42
|81
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:06:49
|82
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|83
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:06:50
|84
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|85
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|86
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:57
|87
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|88
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
|0:07:03
|89
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:33
|90
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:49
|91
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:08:10
|93
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:08:23
|94
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:08:48
|95
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:39
|96
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:09:57
|97
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:10:00
|98
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:10:30
|99
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:06
|100
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|101
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|102
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|103
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:11:46
|104
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:47
|105
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:11:56
|106
|James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:14:06
|107
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:50
|108
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|109
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:15:11
|110
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:15:19
|111
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:15:36
|112
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:15:50
|113
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|0:16:54
|114
|Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:16:59
|115
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:08
|116
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:17:56
|117
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:18:24
|118
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:18:26
|119
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:18:33
|120
|Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|121
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:19:46
|122
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:56
|123
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:20:00
|124
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:20:35
|125
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:21:38
|126
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:24:54
|127
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:25:21
|128
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:26:50
|129
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:28:01
|130
|Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|0:29:40
|131
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:30:23
|132
|David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:32:12
|133
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:35:06
|134
|Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:35:31
|135
|Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:41:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|4
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|12
|6
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|7
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|9
|8
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|9
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|10
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|6
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|12
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|13
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|16
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|17
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|18
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|19
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|23
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|24
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1
|25
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|26
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|27
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|10
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|4
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|3
|5
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|3
|6
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|7
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|11
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7:03:44
|2
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:21
|4
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:30
|5
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:37
|6
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:39
|7
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:46
|8
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:52
|9
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|10
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|11
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|12
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:02:21
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:45
|14
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:10
|15
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:27
|16
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:03:54
|17
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:15
|18
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:34
|19
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:04:57
|20
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:04
|21
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|22
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:15
|23
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:05:22
|24
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:05:31
|25
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:06:15
|26
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:31
|27
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:10:28
|28
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:29
|29
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:10:38
|30
|James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:12:48
|31
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|32
|Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:15:41
|33
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:17:06
|34
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:17:08
|35
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:38
|36
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:20:20
|37
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:23:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|21:08:47
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|3
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:50
|4
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing
|0:02:56
|5
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:04:40
|6
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:15
|7
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:05:25
|8
|Aevelo
|0:06:00
|9
|Cylance Cycling
|0:08:23
|10
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|0:08:43
|11
|303 Project
|0:10:21
|12
|Canel's - Specialized
|0:10:32
|13
|Mobius Future Racing
|0:10:51
|14
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:11:09
|15
|Landis/Trek
|0:11:39
|16
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|17
|Movistar-Ecuador
|0:14:33
|18
|Storck-Ccn Development Team
|0:17:17
|19
|Support Clean Sport/Seasucker
|0:25:10
|20
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:39:12
|21
|CRCA/Foundation
|0:55:29
