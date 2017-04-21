Image 1 of 22 Evan Huffman en route to winning stage 3 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Tour of the Gila) Image 2 of 22 The jersey leaders after stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 22 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) tucks in for the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 22 Riders say a quick hello on today's route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 22 Eric Young (Rally) on the descent after the turnaround. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 22 Karl Menzies (Cylance) will be one to watch in tomorrows crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 22 A rider stops to fix a dropped chain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 22 Eric Marcotte (Cylance) out on course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 22 Nigel Ellsay (Silver) on his way to third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 22 Danny Pate (Rally) saves his legs for Sundays difficult stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 22 Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) puts in a strong ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 22 Gavin Manion (UnitedHealthcare) stays tucked in to come in 5th today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 22 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) rode to a 4th place on the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 22 Rob Britton (Rally) going hard towards the turnaround. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 22 Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) on the way back to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 22 Paco Mancebo (Canyon) will be another one to watch on Sundays big climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 22 Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) staying aero during todays TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 22 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) gets caught by Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) held on to 3rd place in GC after todays stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 22 Evan Huffman (Rally) takes the overall leaders jersey after stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 22 Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman repeated his 2012 win during the Tyrone time trial stage of the 2017 Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 22 The jersey wearers after stage 3 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Tour of the Gila)

Rally Cycling made it three for three Friday at the Tour of the Gila as Evan Huffman took the stage 3 Tyrone time trial win and seized the overall lead for his efforts. Huffman's stage win follows on the heels of teammate Matteo Dal-Cin's stage 1 win and Eric Young's stage 2 sprint victory.

Huffman covered the 27km out-and-back course in 33:07, 25 seconds better than runner-up TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and 33 seconds faster than third-placed Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling). Overnight leader Dal-Cin finished sixth and dropped to third overall. Eisenhart is now second overall, 25 seconds down.

“I felt fantastic today, both physically and mentally," Huffman said. "This was my fifth time racing this time trial, winning it in 2012, so I had a good idea of the numbers I needed to hit. I knew of what power and speeds I needed for a maximum performance, and I was able to deliver it for myself and the team."

Rally director Pat McCarty said there were no surprises with Friday's result.

"Coming into Tour of the Gila, I expected one of our guys to win the time trial stage," McCarty said. "We have a super strong squad of time trialists who know this course and are on good form. For me, Huffman was the man to beat, and I am not at all surprised that he won. Our other general classification guys also made their mark today. The team continues to performance well, and we are thrilled with three out of three stage wins and the overall lead."

Eisenhart was happy with his result after a "fun" day in the New Mexico winds.

"I went out there, had a target of power that I wanted to hit and stuck to that plan,” Eisenhart said. “I didn’t panic, stayed in my limit. My plan today was to put as much time into the climbers as possible. To finish second to a guy like Huffman is an honor. I’m happy with my time, I honestly went out there and had fun."

Beyond Friday's stage win, Huffman and Rally will be riding for stage 2 winner Young in Saturday's criterium, while Huffman hopes to be defending the leader's jersey during Sunday's Gila Monster stage.

"For myself, tomorrow’s criterium will just be about conserving energy and keeping the general classification guys in check," Huffman said. "Eric (Young) is in top sprinting form, so we may also try to set him up for a shot at the finish. The final stage will be incredibly difficult, as always. I have a good advantage on most of the strongest climbers and the team is riding well, so I'm confident I can keep the jersey until the end."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:33:07 2 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:25 3 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:33 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:35 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:38 6 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:46 7 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:49 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:06 9 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:18 10 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:01:19 11 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:22 12 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:28 13 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:34 14 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:36 15 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:39 16 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:40 17 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:41 18 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:44 19 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:45 20 Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:01:47 21 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:48 22 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:50 23 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:01:54 24 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:55 25 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 26 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 27 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:01:58 28 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:07 29 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:02:10 30 Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis 0:02:14 31 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:19 32 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:02:25 33 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 34 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:27 35 Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis 36 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:02:29 37 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:41 38 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:42 39 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:44 40 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:02:46 41 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:53 42 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 43 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:58 44 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:59 45 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 46 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:08 47 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 48 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:03:09 49 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:11 50 Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:03:13 51 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:14 52 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:22 53 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:03:25 54 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:29 55 James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:03:30 56 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:34 57 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:03:35 58 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 59 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:03:39 60 Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:40 61 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:42 62 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 63 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:03:43 64 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:03:47 66 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:48 67 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:49 68 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:03:52 69 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 70 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:58 71 Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project 72 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:04:00 73 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:04 74 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:05 75 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:04:07 76 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:04:08 77 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 78 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:04:09 79 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation 80 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:04:10 81 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:04:14 82 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:04:17 83 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 84 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 0:04:18 85 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:04:26 86 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:04:34 87 Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis 0:04:35 88 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:04:36 89 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 90 David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis 0:04:37 91 Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:04:41 92 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:45 93 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 94 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:04:51 95 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:04:55 96 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project 0:04:58 97 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:04:59 98 Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis 99 Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:05:04 100 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 101 Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:05:07 102 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:05:11 103 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 0:05:13 104 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:05:14 105 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:05:15 106 Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis 0:05:16 107 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:18 108 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:20 109 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:05:23 110 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:05:27 111 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:29 112 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 113 Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:05:31 114 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 115 Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 116 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:37 117 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:05:38 118 Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:05:43 119 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:05:46 120 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:05:47 121 Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:05:55 122 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 123 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:06:03 124 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 125 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis 0:06:07 126 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:06:18 127 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:06:26 128 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:06:27 129 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:06:33 130 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:06:44 131 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:06:52 132 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:06:54 133 Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:07:06 134 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:07:07 135 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:07:20 OTL Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:13:32 DNS Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 7:02:26 2 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:25 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:30 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:33 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:35 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:38 7 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:49 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:06 9 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:18 10 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:22 11 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:25 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:34 13 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:35 14 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:39 15 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:48 16 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:50 17 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:01:54 18 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:55 19 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 20 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:13 21 Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:02:19 22 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:26 23 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 24 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:53 25 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 26 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:02:57 27 Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis 0:03:00 28 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:03:04 29 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:05 30 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:08 31 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:10 32 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:11 33 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:15 34 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:16 35 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:03:19 36 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:20 37 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:21 38 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:33 39 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:03:39 40 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:45 41 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:04:00 42 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:03 43 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:04:06 44 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:04:07 45 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:04:09 46 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:04:10 47 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:13 48 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:04:19 49 Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:26 50 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:28 51 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 52 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:29 53 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:04:39 54 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:04:42 55 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:04:45 56 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:04:49 57 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:05:00 58 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:05:10 59 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:05:12 60 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 61 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:05:14 62 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:05:21 63 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:05:31 64 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:05:33 65 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:45 66 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 67 Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:05:50 68 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:05:52 69 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:05:54 70 Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:06:02 71 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:15 72 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 73 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:06:22 74 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 75 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:06:25 76 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:29 77 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:06:33 78 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 0:06:34 79 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:06:40 80 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:06:42 81 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:06:49 82 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 83 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:06:50 84 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:06:54 85 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 86 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:57 87 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 88 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project 0:07:03 89 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:33 90 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:49 91 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 92 Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:08:10 93 Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis 0:08:23 94 Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:08:48 95 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:39 96 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:09:57 97 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:00 98 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:10:30 99 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:06 100 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:11:26 101 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:11:34 102 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:36 103 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:11:46 104 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:47 105 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:11:56 106 James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:14:06 107 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:50 108 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:14:58 109 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:15:11 110 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:19 111 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:15:36 112 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:15:50 113 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 0:16:54 114 Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis 0:16:59 115 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:17:08 116 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:17:56 117 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:18:24 118 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:18:26 119 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis 0:18:33 120 Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:18:59 121 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:19:46 122 Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:19:56 123 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:20:00 124 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:20:35 125 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:21:38 126 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:24:54 127 Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis 0:25:21 128 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:26:50 129 Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:28:01 130 Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project 0:29:40 131 Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis 0:30:23 132 David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis 0:32:12 133 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:35:06 134 Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:35:31 135 Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:41:23

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 pts 2 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 3 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 15 4 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 5 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 12 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 10 7 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 9 8 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 8 9 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 10 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 6 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 6 12 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 5 13 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 5 14 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 15 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 16 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 17 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 18 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 3 19 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 21 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 23 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 24 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 1 25 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1 26 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1 27 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 10 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 3 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 4 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 3 5 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 3 6 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 7 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 8 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 10 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1 11 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7:03:44 2 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:07 3 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:21 4 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:30 5 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:37 6 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:01:39 7 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:01:46 8 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:52 9 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:57 10 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:58 11 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:03 12 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:02:21 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:45 14 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:10 15 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:03:27 16 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:03:54 17 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:04:15 18 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:04:34 19 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:04:57 20 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:05:04 21 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 22 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:05:15 23 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:05:22 24 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:05:31 25 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:06:15 26 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:31 27 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:10:28 28 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:29 29 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:10:38 30 James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:12:48 31 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:13:40 32 Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis 0:15:41 33 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:17:06 34 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:17:08 35 Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:18:38 36 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:20:20 37 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:23:36