Tour of the Gila: Young wins stage 2 at Fort Bayard

Two wins in two stages for US Continental team

Image 1 of 23

Eric Young (Rally) narrowly beats Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) to the line.

Eric Young (Rally) narrowly beats Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 23

The mens top three for stage 2.

The mens top three for stage 2.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 23

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) holds onto the leaders jersey.

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) holds onto the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 23

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) takes over the sprint jersey.

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) takes over the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 23

The mens field splits up.

The mens field splits up.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 23

Rally sits on the front to keep the break in check.

Rally sits on the front to keep the break in check.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 23

Paco Mancebo (Canyon) made it into todays break.

Paco Mancebo (Canyon) made it into todays break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 23

Danny Pate (Rally) pulls the field along.

Danny Pate (Rally) pulls the field along.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 23

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) spending some time off the front by himself.

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) spending some time off the front by himself.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 23

The men roll through the feed zone.

The men roll through the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 23

The peloton passes by the Santa Rita mine.

The peloton passes by the Santa Rita mine.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 23

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) after the finish.

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) after the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 23

Eric Young (Rally) after taking the win.

Eric Young (Rally) after taking the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 23

The mens field rolls past Lake Roberts.

The mens field rolls past Lake Roberts.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 23

Feeding time for Axeon back in the caravan.

Feeding time for Axeon back in the caravan.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 23

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) powers the break.

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) powers the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 23

The peloton gets strung out heading towards the feed zone.

The peloton gets strung out heading towards the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 23

The front of the field stays strung out chasing the break.

The front of the field stays strung out chasing the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 23

Canyon riders move towards the front of the field.

Canyon riders move towards the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 23

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) stays protected in the leaders jersey.

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) stays protected in the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 23

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) gets info from the team car.

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) gets info from the team car.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 23

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) goes solo off the front.

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) goes solo off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 23

Paco Mancebo (Canyon) launches an attack.

Paco Mancebo (Canyon) launches an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Eric Young (Rally Cycling) out-kicked Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) to win stage 2 at the 2017 Tour of the Gila in a bunch sprint at the end of 120.7km of racing.

Young narrowly edged McCabe at the line at Fort Bayard as Jose Aguirre (Canel’s Specialized) crossed next for third. Young’s teammate Matteo Dal-Cin finished safely in the bunch to hold onto the overall race lead he earned with the stage 1 win.

"It was a good day,” Young said after taking the stage victory. "The guys rode well all day, managing the break and keeping Matteo’s leader’s jersey in a good spot. I felt decent all day and definitely wanted to go for the win. Danny, Colin and Sepp made sure the breakaway stayed close and in the final few kilometers, Adam de Vos made some huge efforts to keep me in a good position."

The Inner Loop Road Race, which started and finished at historic Fort Bayard, featured a first intermediate of the day at just 10km, so riders wasted little time trying to jump off the front after a short neutral roll out.

Elevate-KHS rider Nick Torraco took the maximum bonus at the sprint, but attempts to sneak away from the peloton were continually stifled until riders started making their way up the climb to Pino Altos.

More attacks flew on the climb, but nothing could stick as the peloton was obviously feeling stingy. Movistar-Team Ecuador’s Byron Guama took the the first KOM honours ahead of Victor Garcia (Canel’s) and Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare), and an escape finally gained some ground in the ensuing kilometres when Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles), Lachlan Norris (Unitedhealthcare), Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) and Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) slipped away and had a 50 second gap with about 55km left to race.

The breakaway dangled out front until the second sprint of the day, where Bassett won in front of Norris and Mancebo, but then the riders sat up after sprinting for the time bonuses. Norris hadn’t quite had enough, however, and continued on alone with the gap intact.

The Australian rider built his lead to 1:35 with 25km remaining, but concerted chasing from Mobius Futures and others doomed his effort. With less than 10km to go, his gap was down to five seconds, and the catch was inevitable.

From there, teams fought for position over the closing kilometres, with Mobius, Jelly Belly-Maxxis and Holowesko-Citadel among those fighting for control. UnitedHealthcare lined things up for McCabe in the finale, but Rally rose to the top at the line with Young taking his third win of the season and Rally’s second win at the Gila out of two stages.

"I’m really happy to win the Inner Loop Road Race again," Young said. "It is one of my favorite races and it's even special today as it comes the day after Matteo’s performance yesterday. The time trial is tomorrow, which will be really important for the overall. Hopefully we can continue our success."

Despite his disappointment at missing out on the stage win, which would have been his fourth of the season so far, McCabe was also anticipating success this week in New Mexico.

"I had a great lead out from Greg Henderson, the whole team rode well," he said of the stage 2 finish. "I just didn't have the legs to execute. I ended up second on the stage. Eric Young got the best of me, but it's not over yet."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling2:57:56
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
4Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
6Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
8Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
12Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
13Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
14Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
15Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
17George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
18Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
19Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
20Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
21Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
22Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
23Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
24Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
25Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
26Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
27Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
28Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
30Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
31Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
32Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
33Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
34Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
35Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing
36Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
38Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
39Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
40Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
41Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
42Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
43James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
44Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
45Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing
46Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
47Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
48Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
49Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
50Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
51Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
52Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
53Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
54Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
55Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
56Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
58Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
59Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
60Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
61Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
63Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
64Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
65Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
66Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
67Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
68Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
69Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
70Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
71Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
72Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
73Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
74Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
75Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
76Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
77Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis
78Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
79Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
80Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
81Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
82Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
83Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
84Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
85Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
86Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
87Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
88Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
89Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
90Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:00:19
91Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
92Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:00:27
93Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:00:38
94Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
95Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
96Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:00:42
97Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
98Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:00:48
99Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:03
100Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:41
101James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:01:56
102Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
103Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:17
104Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
105Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
106Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
107Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
108Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
109Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:08:15
110Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:09:20
111Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:10:41
112Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
113Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
114Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
115Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
116Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
117Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
118Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
119Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
120Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
121Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
122Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
123Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
124Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
125Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
126Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
127Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
128Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation0:18:44
129Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
130Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
131Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
132Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
133David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
134Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation0:19:13
135Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
136Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project0:22:55
137Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
OTLAaron Bicknell (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:27:39
OTLSammy Moseley (USA) CRCA Foundation0:30:58
OTLMichael Dziedzic (USA) Trek-Landis
OTLWellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation
OTLWolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador
OTLConor Murtagh (USA) Mobius Future Racing
OTLMario Zamora (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
OTLBen Duncan (USA) CRCA Foundation0:35:27
OTLJoseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:39:41
OTLPablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
DNSJonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFGeron Williams (USA) CRCA Foundation
DNFBryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
DNFHarrison Bailey (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling5pts
2Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo3
3Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling5pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling15pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
3Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized10
4Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman8
5Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo6
6Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles5
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
8Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
9Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
10Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador5pts
2Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador5pts
2Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized3
3Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
4Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized3
3Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman2
4Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman2:57:56
2Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
3Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
4Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
5Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
8Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
9Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
10Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
11Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
12Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
13Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
14Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
16Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
17Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
19Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
20Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
21Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
22Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis
23Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
24Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
25Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
26Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
27Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
28Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:00:38
29Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:42
30James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:01:56
31Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:02:17
32Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:08:15
33Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:10:41
34Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
35Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
36Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
37Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
38Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation0:18:44
39Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:19:13
OTLSammy Moseley (USA) CRCA Foundation0:30:58
OTLWellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation
OTLBen Duncan (USA) CRCA Foundation0:35:27
OTLJoseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling6:29:03
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:10
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:00:12
5Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:13
6Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:00:14
7Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:15
8Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:16
9Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
10Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
11Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
17Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
19Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
20Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
21Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
22Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
23Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
24Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
25Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
26Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
27James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
28Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
29Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
30Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
31Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
32Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
33Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:24
34Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:36
35Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:43
36Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:44
37Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:00:48
38Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
39Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
40Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
41Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:00:50
42Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
43Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
44Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
45Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:53
46Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:00:54
47Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:02
48TConnor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
49TAndrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
50TJoshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
51Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
52Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
53TChristopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
54TJustin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
55Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
56Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
57Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:08
58Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:01:10
59Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
60Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:16
61Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
62Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:20
63Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
64Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
65Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
66Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:01:27
67Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:01:31
68Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project0:01:37
69Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing
70Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing
71Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
72Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
73Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
74Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
75Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:52
76Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:53
77Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:02:04
78Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:02:15
79Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:02:19
80Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:02:20
81Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:02:21
82TCortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
83TCristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
84George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:03:03
85Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
86Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:09
87Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:03:13
88Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:03:21
89Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:03:32
90Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:37
91Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:07
92Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
93Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
94Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:04:26
95Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:51
96Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:10
97Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:05:20
98Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:21
99Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:05:59
100Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:11
101Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis0:06:12
102Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
103Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:23
104Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:14
105Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:09:05
106Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:29
107James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:10:52
108Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:11:18
109Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:11:43
110Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
111Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:12:01
112Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:12:15
113Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis0:12:16
114Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:12:18
115Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
116Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis0:12:42
117Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:12:49
118Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:12:50
119Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:13:02
120Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:13:44
121Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
122Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
123Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project0:14:17
124Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:14:30
125Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:16:59
126TMatthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
127TBrendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
128Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:19:46
129Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis0:20:21
130Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation0:21:45
131Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation0:22:22
132Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project0:25:58
133Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis0:26:04
134David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis0:27:51
135Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:28:56
136Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:30:16
137Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:36:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team17pts
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling15
3Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling15
4Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
5Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized12
6Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling10
7Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo9
8Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling8
9Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman8
10Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling6
11Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles6
12Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling5
13Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
14Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5
15Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
16Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
17Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
18Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
19Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling3
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
21Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
22Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
23Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
24Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles1
25Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling1
26Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador1
27Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador10pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
3Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
4Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized3
5Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized3
6Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
7Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman2
8Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
9Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador1
10Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador1
11Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling6:29:16
2Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
5Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
7Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:23
9Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:31
10Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:00:35
11Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:37
12Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:40
13Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:00:41
14Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:00:49
15Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
17Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:57
18Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:01:07
19Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:01:14
20Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:24
21Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:39
22Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:02:07
23Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:02:08
24Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:02:50
25Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:54
26Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
27Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:05:07
28Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:05:46
29Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:52
30James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:10:39
31Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:11:05
32Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:12:02
33Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis0:12:03
34Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:12:49
35Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:16:46
36Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
37Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
38Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation0:21:32
39Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:28:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling19:27:51
2Canyon Bicycles0:00:06
3Unitedhealthcare Professi
4Canel's - Specialized
5Silber Pro Cycling
6Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:00:14
7Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:34
8Movistar-Ecuador0:00:40
9Holowesko / Citadel Racin0:00:52
10Aevelo0:01:12
11Cylance Cycling0:01:34
12Mobius Future Racing0:02:31
13Storck-Ccn Development Te0:02:42
14Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:02:45
15303Project0:03:07
16Gateway Harley-Davidson0:03:25
17Landis/Trek0:03:58
18H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea0:05:46
19Support Clean Sport/Seasu0:15:10
20Pacific Premier Bank Cycl0:28:51
21Crca/Foundation0:43:35

 

