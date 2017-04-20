Tour of the Gila: Young wins stage 2 at Fort Bayard
Two wins in two stages for US Continental team
Men Stage 2: Fort Bayard - Fort Bayard
Eric Young (Rally Cycling) out-kicked Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) to win stage 2 at the 2017 Tour of the Gila in a bunch sprint at the end of 120.7km of racing.
Young narrowly edged McCabe at the line at Fort Bayard as Jose Aguirre (Canel’s Specialized) crossed next for third. Young’s teammate Matteo Dal-Cin finished safely in the bunch to hold onto the overall race lead he earned with the stage 1 win.
"It was a good day,” Young said after taking the stage victory. "The guys rode well all day, managing the break and keeping Matteo’s leader’s jersey in a good spot. I felt decent all day and definitely wanted to go for the win. Danny, Colin and Sepp made sure the breakaway stayed close and in the final few kilometers, Adam de Vos made some huge efforts to keep me in a good position."
The Inner Loop Road Race, which started and finished at historic Fort Bayard, featured a first intermediate of the day at just 10km, so riders wasted little time trying to jump off the front after a short neutral roll out.
Elevate-KHS rider Nick Torraco took the maximum bonus at the sprint, but attempts to sneak away from the peloton were continually stifled until riders started making their way up the climb to Pino Altos.
More attacks flew on the climb, but nothing could stick as the peloton was obviously feeling stingy. Movistar-Team Ecuador’s Byron Guama took the the first KOM honours ahead of Victor Garcia (Canel’s) and Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare), and an escape finally gained some ground in the ensuing kilometres when Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles), Lachlan Norris (Unitedhealthcare), Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) and Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) slipped away and had a 50 second gap with about 55km left to race.
The breakaway dangled out front until the second sprint of the day, where Bassett won in front of Norris and Mancebo, but then the riders sat up after sprinting for the time bonuses. Norris hadn’t quite had enough, however, and continued on alone with the gap intact.
The Australian rider built his lead to 1:35 with 25km remaining, but concerted chasing from Mobius Futures and others doomed his effort. With less than 10km to go, his gap was down to five seconds, and the catch was inevitable.
From there, teams fought for position over the closing kilometres, with Mobius, Jelly Belly-Maxxis and Holowesko-Citadel among those fighting for control. UnitedHealthcare lined things up for McCabe in the finale, but Rally rose to the top at the line with Young taking his third win of the season and Rally’s second win at the Gila out of two stages.
"I’m really happy to win the Inner Loop Road Race again," Young said. "It is one of my favorite races and it's even special today as it comes the day after Matteo’s performance yesterday. The time trial is tomorrow, which will be really important for the overall. Hopefully we can continue our success."
Despite his disappointment at missing out on the stage win, which would have been his fourth of the season so far, McCabe was also anticipating success this week in New Mexico.
"I had a great lead out from Greg Henderson, the whole team rode well," he said of the stage 2 finish. "I just didn't have the legs to execute. I ended up second on the stage. Eric Young got the best of me, but it's not over yet."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|2:57:56
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|4
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|6
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|8
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|13
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|14
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|15
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|17
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|18
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|19
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|20
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|22
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|23
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|24
|Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|25
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|27
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|28
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|30
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|31
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|32
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|33
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|34
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|35
|Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|36
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|38
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|39
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|40
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|41
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|43
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|44
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|45
|Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|46
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|47
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|48
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|49
|Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|50
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|51
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|52
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|53
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
|54
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|55
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|56
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|59
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|60
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|61
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|62
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|63
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|64
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|65
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|66
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|67
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|68
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|69
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
|70
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|71
|Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
|72
|Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|73
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|74
|Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|75
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|76
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|77
|Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|78
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|79
|Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|80
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|81
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|82
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|83
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
|85
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|86
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|87
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|88
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|90
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:00:19
|91
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|92
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:27
|93
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:00:38
|94
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|95
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|96
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:00:42
|97
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|98
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:00:48
|99
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|100
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:41
|101
|James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:01:56
|102
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|103
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:17
|104
|Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|105
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|106
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|107
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|110
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:09:20
|111
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:10:41
|112
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|113
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|115
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|116
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|117
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
|118
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|119
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|120
|Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|121
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|122
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|123
|Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|124
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|125
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|126
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|127
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:18:44
|129
|Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|130
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|131
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
|132
|Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|133
|David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
|134
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:19:13
|135
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|136
|Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|0:22:55
|137
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
|OTL
|Aaron Bicknell (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:27:39
|OTL
|Sammy Moseley (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:30:58
|OTL
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Trek-Landis
|OTL
|Wellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation
|OTL
|Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador
|OTL
|Conor Murtagh (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|OTL
|Mario Zamora (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|OTL
|Ben Duncan (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:35:27
|OTL
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:39:41
|OTL
|Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|DNS
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Geron Williams (USA) CRCA Foundation
|DNF
|Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|DNF
|Harrison Bailey (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|3
|3
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|10
|4
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|5
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|6
|6
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|8
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|10
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|5
|pts
|2
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|5
|pts
|2
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|3
|3
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|3
|3
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|4
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2:57:56
|2
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|3
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|8
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|9
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|10
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|11
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|12
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|13
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|14
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|16
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|17
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|20
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|22
|Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|23
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|24
|Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|25
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|26
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|27
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|28
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:00:38
|29
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|30
|James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:01:56
|31
|Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:02:17
|32
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|33
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:10:41
|34
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|35
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|36
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|37
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:18:44
|39
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:19:13
|OTL
|Sammy Moseley (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:30:58
|OTL
|Wellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation
|OTL
|Ben Duncan (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:35:27
|OTL
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|6:29:03
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:00:12
|5
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|6
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:14
|7
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:15
|8
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:16
|9
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|11
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|18
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|19
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|21
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|22
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|23
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|24
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|27
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|28
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|29
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|30
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|31
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
|32
|Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|33
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:24
|34
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:36
|35
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:43
|36
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:44
|37
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|38
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|39
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|40
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|41
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:00:50
|42
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|43
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|44
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|45
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:53
|46
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:54
|47
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:02
|48T
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|49T
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|50T
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|51
|Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|52
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|53T
|Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|54T
|Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
|55
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|56
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|57
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|58
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:10
|59
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|60
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|61
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:20
|63
|Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|64
|Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|65
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|66
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:27
|67
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:01:31
|68
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:37
|69
|Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|70
|Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|71
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|72
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|73
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|74
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|75
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|76
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:53
|77
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:02:04
|78
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:02:15
|79
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:02:19
|80
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:20
|81
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:02:21
|82T
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|83T
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
|84
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:03:03
|85
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|86
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:09
|87
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:03:13
|88
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:03:21
|89
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|90
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:37
|91
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:07
|92
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|93
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:04:26
|95
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:04:51
|96
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:10
|97
|Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:05:20
|98
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|99
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:05:59
|100
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|101
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:06:12
|102
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|104
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:14
|105
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:09:05
|106
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:29
|107
|James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:10:52
|108
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:18
|109
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:43
|110
|Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|111
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:12:01
|112
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:12:15
|113
|Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:12:16
|114
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:12:18
|115
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|116
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:12:42
|117
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:12:49
|118
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|119
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:13:02
|120
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:13:44
|121
|Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|122
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|123
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|0:14:17
|124
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:14:30
|125
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:16:59
|126T
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|127T
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|128
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:19:46
|129
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:20:21
|130
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:21:45
|131
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:22:22
|132
|Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|0:25:58
|133
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:26:04
|134
|David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:27:51
|135
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:28:56
|136
|Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:30:16
|137
|Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:36:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|4
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|12
|6
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|7
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|9
|8
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|9
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|10
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|11
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|6
|12
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|13
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|16
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|17
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|18
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|19
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|23
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|24
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|25
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1
|26
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|27
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|10
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|4
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|3
|5
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|3
|6
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|8
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|10
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|11
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|6:29:16
|2
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|5
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|7
|Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|8
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:23
|9
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:31
|10
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:35
|11
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:37
|12
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:40
|13
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:41
|14
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|15
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|17
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:00:57
|18
|Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:01:07
|19
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:14
|20
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|21
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:39
|22
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:07
|23
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:02:08
|24
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:50
|25
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:54
|26
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|27
|Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:05:07
|28
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:05:46
|29
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:08:52
|30
|James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:10:39
|31
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|32
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:12:02
|33
|Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:12:03
|34
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:12:49
|35
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:16:46
|36
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|38
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:21:32
|39
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:28:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|19:27:51
|2
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:06
|3
|Unitedhealthcare Professi
|4
|Canel's - Specialized
|5
|Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:00:14
|7
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:34
|8
|Movistar-Ecuador
|0:00:40
|9
|Holowesko / Citadel Racin
|0:00:52
|10
|Aevelo
|0:01:12
|11
|Cylance Cycling
|0:01:34
|12
|Mobius Future Racing
|0:02:31
|13
|Storck-Ccn Development Te
|0:02:42
|14
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|15
|303Project
|0:03:07
|16
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:03:25
|17
|Landis/Trek
|0:03:58
|18
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea
|0:05:46
|19
|Support Clean Sport/Seasu
|0:15:10
|20
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycl
|0:28:51
|21
|Crca/Foundation
|0:43:35
