Image 1 of 23 Eric Young (Rally) narrowly beats Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 23 The mens top three for stage 2. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 23 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) holds onto the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 23 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) takes over the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 23 The mens field splits up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 23 Rally sits on the front to keep the break in check. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 23 Paco Mancebo (Canyon) made it into todays break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 23 Danny Pate (Rally) pulls the field along. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 23 Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) spending some time off the front by himself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 23 The men roll through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 23 The peloton passes by the Santa Rita mine. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 23 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) after the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 23 Eric Young (Rally) after taking the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 23 The mens field rolls past Lake Roberts. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 23 Feeding time for Axeon back in the caravan. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 23 Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) powers the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 23 The peloton gets strung out heading towards the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 23 The front of the field stays strung out chasing the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 23 Canyon riders move towards the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 23 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) stays protected in the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 23 Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) gets info from the team car. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 23 Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) goes solo off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 23 Paco Mancebo (Canyon) launches an attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Eric Young (Rally Cycling) out-kicked Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) to win stage 2 at the 2017 Tour of the Gila in a bunch sprint at the end of 120.7km of racing.

Young narrowly edged McCabe at the line at Fort Bayard as Jose Aguirre (Canel’s Specialized) crossed next for third. Young’s teammate Matteo Dal-Cin finished safely in the bunch to hold onto the overall race lead he earned with the stage 1 win.

"It was a good day,” Young said after taking the stage victory. "The guys rode well all day, managing the break and keeping Matteo’s leader’s jersey in a good spot. I felt decent all day and definitely wanted to go for the win. Danny, Colin and Sepp made sure the breakaway stayed close and in the final few kilometers, Adam de Vos made some huge efforts to keep me in a good position."

The Inner Loop Road Race, which started and finished at historic Fort Bayard, featured a first intermediate of the day at just 10km, so riders wasted little time trying to jump off the front after a short neutral roll out.

Elevate-KHS rider Nick Torraco took the maximum bonus at the sprint, but attempts to sneak away from the peloton were continually stifled until riders started making their way up the climb to Pino Altos.

More attacks flew on the climb, but nothing could stick as the peloton was obviously feeling stingy. Movistar-Team Ecuador’s Byron Guama took the the first KOM honours ahead of Victor Garcia (Canel’s) and Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare), and an escape finally gained some ground in the ensuing kilometres when Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles), Lachlan Norris (Unitedhealthcare), Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) and Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) slipped away and had a 50 second gap with about 55km left to race.

The breakaway dangled out front until the second sprint of the day, where Bassett won in front of Norris and Mancebo, but then the riders sat up after sprinting for the time bonuses. Norris hadn’t quite had enough, however, and continued on alone with the gap intact.

The Australian rider built his lead to 1:35 with 25km remaining, but concerted chasing from Mobius Futures and others doomed his effort. With less than 10km to go, his gap was down to five seconds, and the catch was inevitable.

From there, teams fought for position over the closing kilometres, with Mobius, Jelly Belly-Maxxis and Holowesko-Citadel among those fighting for control. UnitedHealthcare lined things up for McCabe in the finale, but Rally rose to the top at the line with Young taking his third win of the season and Rally’s second win at the Gila out of two stages.

"I’m really happy to win the Inner Loop Road Race again," Young said. "It is one of my favorite races and it's even special today as it comes the day after Matteo’s performance yesterday. The time trial is tomorrow, which will be really important for the overall. Hopefully we can continue our success."



Despite his disappointment at missing out on the stage win, which would have been his fourth of the season so far, McCabe was also anticipating success this week in New Mexico.

"I had a great lead out from Greg Henderson, the whole team rode well," he said of the stage 2 finish. "I just didn't have the legs to execute. I ended up second on the stage. Eric Young got the best of me, but it's not over yet."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 2:57:56 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 4 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 6 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 8 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 12 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 13 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 14 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 15 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 18 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 19 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 20 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 22 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 23 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 24 Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 25 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 27 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 28 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 30 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 31 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 32 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 33 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 34 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 35 Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing 36 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 38 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 39 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 40 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 41 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 42 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 43 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 44 Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 45 Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing 46 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 47 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 48 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 49 Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 50 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 51 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 52 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 53 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project 54 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 55 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 56 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 58 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 59 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 60 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 61 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 62 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 63 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 64 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 65 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 66 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 67 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 68 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 69 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation 70 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 71 Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis 72 Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles 73 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 74 Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing 75 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 76 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 77 Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis 78 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 79 Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing 80 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 81 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 82 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 83 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 84 Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis 85 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 86 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 88 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 89 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 90 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:00:19 91 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 92 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:00:27 93 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:00:38 94 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 95 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 96 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:00:42 97 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 98 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:00:48 99 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:03 100 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:41 101 James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:01:56 102 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 103 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:17 104 Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing 105 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 106 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 107 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 108 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 109 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:08:15 110 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:09:20 111 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:41 112 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 113 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 114 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 115 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 116 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 117 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis 118 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 119 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 120 Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 121 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 122 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 123 Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 124 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 125 Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 126 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 127 Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 128 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:18:44 129 Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 130 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 131 Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis 132 Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 133 David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis 134 Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:19:13 135 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 136 Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project 0:22:55 137 Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis OTL Aaron Bicknell (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:27:39 OTL Sammy Moseley (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:30:58 OTL Michael Dziedzic (USA) Trek-Landis OTL Wellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation OTL Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador OTL Conor Murtagh (USA) Mobius Future Racing OTL Mario Zamora (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team OTL Ben Duncan (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:35:27 OTL Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:39:41 OTL Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador DNS Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman DNF Geron Williams (USA) CRCA Foundation DNF Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek DNF Harrison Bailey (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 3 3 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 10 4 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 5 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 6 6 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 5 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 8 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 9 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 10 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 5 pts 2 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 5 pts 2 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 3 3 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 3 3 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 4 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 2:57:56 2 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 3 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 8 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 9 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 10 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 11 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 12 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 13 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 14 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 16 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 17 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 19 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 20 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing 22 Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis 23 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 24 Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing 25 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 26 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 27 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 28 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:00:38 29 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:42 30 James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:01:56 31 Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:02:17 32 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:08:15 33 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:41 34 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 35 Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 36 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 37 Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 38 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:18:44 39 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:19:13 OTL Sammy Moseley (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:30:58 OTL Wellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation OTL Ben Duncan (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:35:27 OTL Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 6:29:03 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:00:12 5 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:13 6 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:14 7 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:15 8 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:16 9 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 10 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 11 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 18 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 19 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 21 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 22 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 23 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 24 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 27 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 28 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 29 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 30 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 31 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation 32 Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing 33 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:24 34 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:36 35 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:43 36 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:44 37 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:48 38 Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 39 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 40 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 41 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:00:50 42 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 43 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 44 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 45 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:53 46 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:00:54 47 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:02 48T Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 49T Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 50T Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 51 Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 52 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 53T Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles 54T Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis 55 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 56 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 57 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:08 58 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:01:10 59 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 60 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:16 61 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 62 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:20 63 Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 64 Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing 65 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 66 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:01:27 67 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:01:31 68 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 0:01:37 69 Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing 70 Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing 71 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 72 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 73 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 74 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 75 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:52 76 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:53 77 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:02:04 78 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:02:15 79 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:02:19 80 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:02:20 81 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:02:21 82T Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 83T Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project 84 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:03:03 85 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 86 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:09 87 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:03:13 88 Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:03:21 89 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:32 90 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:37 91 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:07 92 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 93 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 94 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:04:26 95 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:51 96 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:10 97 Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:05:20 98 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:21 99 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:05:59 100 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:06:11 101 Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis 0:06:12 102 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 103 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:23 104 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:14 105 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:09:05 106 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:29 107 James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:10:52 108 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:11:18 109 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:11:43 110 Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 111 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:12:01 112 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:12:15 113 Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis 0:12:16 114 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:12:18 115 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 116 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis 0:12:42 117 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:12:49 118 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:12:50 119 Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:13:02 120 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:13:44 121 Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 122 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 123 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 0:14:17 124 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:14:30 125 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:16:59 126T Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 127T Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 128 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:19:46 129 Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis 0:20:21 130 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:21:45 131 Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:22:22 132 Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project 0:25:58 133 Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis 0:26:04 134 David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis 0:27:51 135 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:28:56 136 Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:30:16 137 Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:36:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 pts 2 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 3 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 15 4 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 5 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 12 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 10 7 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 9 8 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 8 9 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 10 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 6 11 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 6 12 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 5 13 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 5 14 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 15 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 16 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 17 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 18 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 19 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 3 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 21 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 23 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 24 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1 25 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 1 26 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1 27 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 10 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 3 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 4 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 3 5 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 3 6 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 7 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 8 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 9 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1 10 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1 11 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 6:29:16 2 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:03 3 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 5 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 7 Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:23 9 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:31 10 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:35 11 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:37 12 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:40 13 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:00:41 14 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:49 15 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 17 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:00:57 18 Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:01:07 19 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:01:14 20 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:24 21 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:39 22 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:02:07 23 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:02:08 24 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:02:50 25 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:54 26 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 27 Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:05:07 28 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:05:46 29 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:52 30 James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:10:39 31 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:11:05 32 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:12:02 33 Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis 0:12:03 34 Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:12:49 35 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:16:46 36 Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 37 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 38 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:21:32 39 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:28:43