Wiles wins Tour of the Gila
Hall leads UnitedHealthcare sweep on final stage
Women Stage 5: Silver City - Pino Altos
UnitedHealthcare put an exclamation point on the team's performance this week at the Tour of the Gila during the final 'Gila Monster' stage on Sunday, sweeping the day's podium and taking the top two spots in the general classification with Tayler Wiles and final stage winner Katie Hall.
Hall and Wiles bridged to a late breakaway on the final climb to Pinos Altos and then rode away together to take the one-two finish. UnitedHealthcare's Ruth Winder was next across the line for third.
Wiles, who took the overall lead during stage 2, won the general classification by 2:08 over Hall, who jumped from eighth to second with her stage win. Sho-Air Twenty20's Leah Thomas was third overall, 2:48 back.
"This win means so much to me because of how incredible our team raced," Wiles said. "Everyone put their whole heart into every stage. We trusted each other and had confidence every step of the way. I've always dreamed of winning this race and winning as one team was perfect. I want to thank my coach Neal Henderson and my parents for surprising me by showing up in Silver City to watch the last two stages. It was really special."
The 106km Gila Monster stage included five QOMs and a summit finish in the small southwestern town of Pinos Altos. A dangerous move that included Kaitie Antonneau (Cylance), Nicolle Bruderer (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas DNA) went off the front and gained more than three minutes before Orton lost contact and drifted back to the peloton.
Wiles and Hall made their move on the final climb, distancing the shattered peloton and then reeling in the remaining leaders. At the finish, Hall took the win by six seconds over Wiles. Winder finished 2:08 back with Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance).
Hall also claimed the mountains jersey for her efforts, while Winder won the best young rider competition. Jamie Gilgen sealed the green jersey for Rise Racing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:04:49
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:16
|6
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|7
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:19
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:21
|9
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:23
|10
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:30
|11
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|12
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:39
|13
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:46
|14
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|15
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:02:56
|16
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:59
|17
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:18
|18
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:33
|19
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:03:40
|20
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
|0:03:49
|21
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:05:23
|22
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
|0:07:00
|23
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|24
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|25
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|26
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|27
|Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:07:05
|28
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:09:45
|29
|Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:09:53
|30
|Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing
|0:10:48
|31
|Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
|32
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|33
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|34
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|35
|Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
|36
|Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek
|37
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|38
|Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek
|39
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|40
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|41
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|42
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:12:54
|43
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|44
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|45
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|46
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|47
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|48
|Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:14:40
|49
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:16:14
|50
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:16:16
|51
|Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:18:48
|52
|Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:20:08
|53
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|0:21:30
|54
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:55
|55
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|56
|Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|58
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|3
|3
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|5
|pts
|2
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|5
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11:33:32
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:48
|4
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:15
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:45
|6
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:04:02
|7
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:04:21
|8
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:31
|9
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:05:36
|10
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:39
|11
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:52
|12
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|13
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:06:17
|14
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:06:54
|15
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
|0:08:17
|16
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:09:09
|17
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:10
|18
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:33
|19
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:10:20
|20
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
|0:11:30
|21
|Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:14:08
|22
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:14:34
|23
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:16:39
|24
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:17:25
|25
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:17:31
|26
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:17:54
|27
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:18:40
|28
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:19:23
|29
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:24:50
|30
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:25:44
|31
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:26:18
|32
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:29:08
|33
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:29:27
|34
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:30:17
|35
|Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:30:59
|36
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:31:15
|37
|Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:33:40
|38
|Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:36:21
|39
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:36:47
|40
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|0:37:28
|41
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|0:38:09
|42
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:39:49
|43
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:40:23
|44
|Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:41:08
|45
|Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:41:14
|46
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:41:54
|47
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:44:39
|48
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:44:49
|49
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:45:07
|50
|Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing
|0:46:14
|51
|Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:48:08
|52
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:49:34
|53
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:51:48
|54
|Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:54:23
|55
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:56:12
|56
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:57:59
|57
|Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek
|1:00:57
|58
|Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek
|1:08:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|36
|pts
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|35
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|4
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|5
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|18
|6
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|7
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|8
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|9
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|10
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|11
|11
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|10
|12
|Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
|8
|13
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|8
|14
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|15
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|4
|16
|Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|17
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|3
|18
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|3
|19
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|3
|20
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|2
|21
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|22
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|1
|23
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|25
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|3
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|15
|4
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|5
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|5
|6
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|7
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|8
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|3
|9
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|2
|11
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|1
|12
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11:36:47
|2
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:16
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:37
|4
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
|0:05:02
|5
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:23:03
|6
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:27:02
|7
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:28:00
|8
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:33:32
|9
|Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:37:59
|10
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:38:39
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:41:24
|12
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:41:34
|13
|Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:51:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|34:46:48
|2
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:20
|3
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:13:46
|4
|Rally Cycling
|0:26:38
|5
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:28:17
|6
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:33:24
|7
|Amy D Foundation
|0:38:14
|8
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:56:20
|9
|Colavita/Bianchi
|0:58:44
|10
|Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|1:06:11
|11
|Rise Racing
|1:10:34
|12
|Landis - Trek
|1:34:51
