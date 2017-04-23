Image 1 of 17 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win on the final day of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 17 Taylor Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the leaders jersey going into the final stage at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 17 Todays top three on the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 17 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) decides to bring back the break on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 17 Hagens Berman works on the front to bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 17 The break on the way to the Sapillo climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 17 The final jersey leaders for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 17 UnitedHealthcare takes home the team prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 17 The top three overall for the week of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 17 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) tries to hang onto the sprinters jersey today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 17 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) chases her way into third place on the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 17 Melinda McCutcheon (Visit Dallas) tries to hold onto the climbers jersey through the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 17 Katie Antonneau (Cylance) goes solo after being in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 17 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads teammate Taylor Wiles to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 17 Brianne Walle (TIBCO) fights her way up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 17 Ruth Winder (UHC) makes her way to the front group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 17 Abbi Mickey (Colavtia) leads a group up the Sapillo climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare put an exclamation point on the team's performance this week at the Tour of the Gila during the final 'Gila Monster' stage on Sunday, sweeping the day's podium and taking the top two spots in the general classification with Tayler Wiles and final stage winner Katie Hall.

Hall and Wiles bridged to a late breakaway on the final climb to Pinos Altos and then rode away together to take the one-two finish. UnitedHealthcare's Ruth Winder was next across the line for third.

Wiles, who took the overall lead during stage 2, won the general classification by 2:08 over Hall, who jumped from eighth to second with her stage win. Sho-Air Twenty20's Leah Thomas was third overall, 2:48 back.

"This win means so much to me because of how incredible our team raced," Wiles said. "Everyone put their whole heart into every stage. We trusted each other and had confidence every step of the way. I've always dreamed of winning this race and winning as one team was perfect. I want to thank my coach Neal Henderson and my parents for surprising me by showing up in Silver City to watch the last two stages. It was really special."

The 106km Gila Monster stage included five QOMs and a summit finish in the small southwestern town of Pinos Altos. A dangerous move that included Kaitie Antonneau (Cylance), Nicolle Bruderer (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas DNA) went off the front and gained more than three minutes before Orton lost contact and drifted back to the peloton.

Wiles and Hall made their move on the final climb, distancing the shattered peloton and then reeling in the remaining leaders. At the finish, Hall took the win by six seconds over Wiles. Winder finished 2:08 back with Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance).

Hall also claimed the mountains jersey for her efforts, while Winder won the best young rider competition. Jamie Gilgen sealed the green jersey for Rise Racing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:04:49 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:06 3 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:08 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:16 6 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 7 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:19 8 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:02:21 9 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:23 10 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:30 11 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 12 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:02:39 13 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:46 14 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:49 15 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:56 16 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:59 17 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:18 18 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:33 19 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:03:40 20 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 0:03:49 21 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:05:23 22 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 0:07:00 23 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 24 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 25 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 26 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 27 Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:07:05 28 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:09:45 29 Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek 0:09:53 30 Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing 0:10:48 31 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 32 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 33 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 34 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 35 Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek 36 Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek 37 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 38 Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek 39 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 40 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 41 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling 42 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:12:54 43 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 44 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 45 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 46 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 47 Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 48 Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek 0:14:40 49 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:16:14 50 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:16:16 51 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:18:48 52 Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek 0:20:08 53 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:21:30 54 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:55 55 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 56 Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 58 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 5 pts 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 3 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Climb 1 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 5 pts 2 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 3 3 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 2 4 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 1

Climb 2 - Wild Horse Mesa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 4 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 5 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 2 6 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Climb 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 1

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11:33:32 2 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:08 3 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:02:48 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:15 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:45 6 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:04:02 7 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:04:21 8 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:31 9 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:05:36 10 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:39 11 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:52 12 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 13 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:06:17 14 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:06:54 15 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 0:08:17 16 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:09:09 17 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:10 18 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:33 19 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:10:20 20 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 0:11:30 21 Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:14:08 22 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 0:14:34 23 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:16:39 24 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:17:25 25 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:17:31 26 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:17:54 27 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:18:40 28 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:19:23 29 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:24:50 30 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:25:44 31 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:26:18 32 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:29:08 33 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:29:27 34 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:30:17 35 Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek 0:30:59 36 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:31:15 37 Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek 0:33:40 38 Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek 0:36:21 39 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:36:47 40 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 0:37:28 41 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:38:09 42 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:39:49 43 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:40:23 44 Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek 0:41:08 45 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:41:14 46 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:41:54 47 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:44:39 48 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:44:49 49 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:45:07 50 Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing 0:46:14 51 Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:48:08 52 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:49:34 53 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:51:48 54 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:54:23 55 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:56:12 56 Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:57:59 57 Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek 1:00:57 58 Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek 1:08:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 36 pts 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 35 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 5 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 18 6 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 7 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 15 8 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 9 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 10 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 11 11 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 10 12 Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek 8 13 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 8 14 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 15 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 4 16 Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 17 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 3 18 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 3 19 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 20 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 2 21 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1 22 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 1 23 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 24 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1 25 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 3 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 15 4 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 5 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 5 6 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 7 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 8 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 9 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 10 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 2 11 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 1 12 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 1

Best young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11:36:47 2 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:16 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:37 4 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 0:05:02 5 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:23:03 6 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:27:02 7 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:28:00 8 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:33:32 9 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:37:59 10 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:38:39 11 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:41:24 12 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:41:34 13 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:51:08