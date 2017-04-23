Trending

Wiles wins Tour of the Gila

Hall leads UnitedHealthcare sweep on final stage

Image 1 of 17

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win on the final day of racing

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 17

Taylor Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the leaders jersey going into the final stage at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 17

Todays top three on the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 17

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) decides to bring back the break on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 17

Hagens Berman works on the front to bring back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 17

The break on the way to the Sapillo climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 17

The final jersey leaders for the week

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 17

UnitedHealthcare takes home the team prize

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 17

The top three overall for the week of racing

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 17

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) tries to hang onto the sprinters jersey today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 17

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) chases her way into third place on the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 17

Melinda McCutcheon (Visit Dallas) tries to hold onto the climbers jersey through the final stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 17

Katie Antonneau (Cylance) goes solo after being in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 17

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads teammate Taylor Wiles to the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 17

Brianne Walle (TIBCO) fights her way up the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 17

Ruth Winder (UHC) makes her way to the front group

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 17

Abbi Mickey (Colavtia) leads a group up the Sapillo climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare put an exclamation point on the team's performance this week at the Tour of the Gila during the final 'Gila Monster' stage on Sunday, sweeping the day's podium and taking the top two spots in the general classification with Tayler Wiles and final stage winner Katie Hall.

Hall and Wiles bridged to a late breakaway on the final climb to Pinos Altos and then rode away together to take the one-two finish. UnitedHealthcare's Ruth Winder was next across the line for third.

Wiles, who took the overall lead during stage 2, won the general classification by 2:08 over Hall, who jumped from eighth to second with her stage win. Sho-Air Twenty20's Leah Thomas was third overall, 2:48 back.

"This win means so much to me because of how incredible our team raced," Wiles said. "Everyone put their whole heart into every stage. We trusted each other and had confidence every step of the way. I've always dreamed of winning this race and winning as one team was perfect. I want to thank my coach Neal Henderson and my parents for surprising me by showing up in Silver City to watch the last two stages. It was really special."

The 106km Gila Monster stage included five QOMs and a summit finish in the small southwestern town of Pinos Altos. A dangerous move that included Kaitie Antonneau (Cylance), Nicolle Bruderer (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas DNA) went off the front and gained more than three minutes before Orton lost contact and drifted back to the peloton.

Wiles and Hall made their move on the final climb, distancing the shattered peloton and then reeling in the remaining leaders. At the finish, Hall took the win by six seconds over Wiles. Winder finished 2:08 back with Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance).

Hall also claimed the mountains jersey for her efforts, while Winder won the best young rider competition. Jamie Gilgen sealed the green jersey for Rise Racing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:04:49
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:08
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:16
6Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
7Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:19
8Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:21
9Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:23
10Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:30
11Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
12Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:39
13Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:46
14Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:49
15Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:56
16Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:59
17Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:18
18Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:33
19Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:03:40
20Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling0:03:49
21Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation0:05:23
22Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing0:07:00
23Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
24Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
25Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
26Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
27Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:07:05
28Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation0:09:45
29Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek0:09:53
30Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing0:10:48
31Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
32Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
33Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
34Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
35Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
36Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek
37Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
38Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek
39Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
40Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
41Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
42Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:12:54
43Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
44Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
45Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
46Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
47Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
48Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek0:14:40
49Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:16:14
50Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:16:16
51Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation0:18:48
52Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek0:20:08
53Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing0:21:30
54Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:55
55Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
56Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
58Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing5pts
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling5pts
2Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint3
3Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Climb 1 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint5pts
2Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling3
3Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling2
4Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling1

Climb 2 - Wild Horse Mesa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling10pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
3Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
4Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
5Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling2
6Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Climb 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11:33:32
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:08
3Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:48
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:15
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:45
6Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:04:02
7Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:04:21
8Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:31
9Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:36
10Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:39
11Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:52
12Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
13Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:06:17
14Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:06:54
15Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling0:08:17
16Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation0:09:09
17Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:10
18Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:33
19Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:10:20
20Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing0:11:30
21Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:14:08
22Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:14:34
23Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:16:39
24Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:17:25
25Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling0:17:31
26Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:17:54
27Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:18:40
28Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:19:23
29Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:24:50
30Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:25:44
31Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:26:18
32Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:29:08
33Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:29:27
34Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:30:17
35Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek0:30:59
36Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation0:31:15
37Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek0:33:40
38Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek0:36:21
39Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:36:47
40Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing0:37:28
41Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing0:38:09
42Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:39:49
43Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:40:23
44Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek0:41:08
45Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation0:41:14
46Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:41:54
47Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:44:39
48Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:44:49
49Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:45:07
50Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing0:46:14
51Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:08
52Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:49:34
53Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:51:48
54Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation0:54:23
55Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:56:12
56Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:57:59
57Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek1:00:57
58Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek1:08:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing36pts
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank35
3Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling28
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling21
5Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint18
6Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling15
8Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15
9Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling12
10Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling11
11Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint10
12Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek8
13Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi8
14Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling5
15Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing4
16Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
17Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty203
18Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling3
19Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint3
20Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint2
21Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1
22Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation1
23Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
24Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1
25Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty201

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling21pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
3Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling15
4Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling10
5Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint5
6Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
7Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
8Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint3
9Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling2
10Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling2
11Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi1
12Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling1

Best young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11:36:47
2Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:16
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:37
4Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling0:05:02
5Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:23:03
6Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:27:02
7Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation0:28:00
8Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:33:32
9Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation0:37:59
10Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:38:39
11Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:41:24
12Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:41:34
13Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation0:51:08

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling34:46:48
2Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:20
3Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:46
4Rally Cycling0:26:38
5Hagens Berman / Supermint0:28:17
6Cylance Pro Cycling0:33:24
7Amy D Foundation0:38:14
8Sho-Air Twenty200:56:20
9Colavita/Bianchi0:58:44
10Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized1:06:11
11Rise Racing1:10:34
12Landis - Trek1:34:51

