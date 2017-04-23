Tour of the Gila: Emma White wins Silver City criterium
UnitedHealthcare's Tayler Wiles keeps overall lead
Women Stage 4: Silver City - Silver City
Emma White (Rally Cycling) won the stage 4 downtown Silver City Criterium Saturday, out-sprinting Tibco-Silicon Valley bank's Lauren Stephens and Hagens Berman-Supermint's Lizzie Williams on the slightly uphill drag to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:04:18
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|6
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
|9
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|11
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|12
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|16
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|17
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
|18
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|19
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|20
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|21
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|23
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|25
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|26
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|27
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|28
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|29
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|30
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
|32
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|33
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|34
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation
|35
|Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|36
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|37
|Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
|38
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation
|39
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|40
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|41
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|42
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:13
|43
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|44
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|0:00:27
|45
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|46
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:46
|47
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:51
|48
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|49
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:13
|50
|Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:02:55
|51
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|52
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|53
|Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek
|54
|Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek
|55
|Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek
|56
|Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:03:47
|57
|Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing
|0:04:57
|58
|Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek
|DNS
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Andrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|3
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|3
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|3
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|10
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|5
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|6
|6
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
|3
|9
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8:28:43
|2
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:27
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|4
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:23
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:31
|6
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:05
|7
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:10
|8
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:18
|9
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:32
|10
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|11
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:03:21
|12
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:22
|13
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:31
|14
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:33
|15
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:03:46
|16
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|17
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:04:05
|18
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
|0:04:28
|19
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
|0:04:30
|20
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:04:31
|21
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:05:51
|22
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:06:29
|23
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:43
|24
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:06:47
|25
|Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:07:03
|26
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:06
|27
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:10
|28
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:15:00
|29
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|0:16:42
|30
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:18:20
|31
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:18:44
|32
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:45
|33
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:18:54
|34
|Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:20:11
|35
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:21:30
|36
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:22:07
|37
|Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:13
|38
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:22:27
|39
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:23:01
|40
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:23:17
|41
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:23:37
|42
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:39
|43
|Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:23:47
|44
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:23:53
|45
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|0:24:34
|46
|Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:25:33
|47
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:25:53
|48
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:27:29
|49
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:28:51
|50
|Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:30:20
|51
|Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:30:26
|52
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:31:06
|53
|Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing
|0:35:26
|54
|Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:35:35
|55
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:45:05
|56
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:45:24
|57
|Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:46:17
|58
|Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek
|0:48:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|32
|pts
|2
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|31
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|4
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|5
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|18
|6
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|7
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|8
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|9
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|10
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|11
|11
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|10
|12
|Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
|8
|13
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|8
|14
|Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|15
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|4
|16
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|3
|17
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|3
|18
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|2
|19
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|1
|20
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|21
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|3
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|4
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|3
|5
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|1
|6
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8:29:54
|2
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:21
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:11
|4
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
|0:03:17
|5
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:34
|6
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:17:43
|7
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:20:19
|8
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:21:50
|9
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:22:06
|10
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:22:42
|11
|Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:29:15
|12
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:29:55
|13
|Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:34:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|25:30:07
|2
|Team Tibco - Silcon Valley Bank
|0:02:00
|3
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:06:39
|4
|Visit Dallas DNA
|0:07:08
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:11:05
|6
|Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:21:19
|7
|Amy D Foundation
|0:22:41
|8
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:23:44
|9
|Rise Racing
|0:42:06
|10
|Sho - Air Twenty20
|0:42:13
|11
|Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:46:52
|12
|Landis/Trek Team
|1:05:36
