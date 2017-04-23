Trending

Tour of the Gila: Emma White wins Silver City criterium

UnitedHealthcare's Tayler Wiles keeps overall lead

Image 1 of 21

Emma White wins stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 21

The women sprint to the finish during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) hangs on through a corner during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

Rally riders wait to be called up for stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) attacks durng stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

The women ride into the final laps during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 21

Riders jump hard out of the final turn during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 21

Taylor Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) riding at the front during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 21

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 21

Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman) setting tempo on the front of the group durng stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 21

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) in the bunch before attacking during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 21

Lauren Stephens, Emma White and Lizzie Williams on the stage 4 podium at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 21

Race leader Taylor Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the start line for stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 21

The leader jersey get called up for stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 21

The womens field ready to start stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 21

Amber Pierce (Colavita) leads a group off the front during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 21

Taylor Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) corners in the bunch during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 21

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the best young rider jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 21

Taylor Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the leaders jersey going into the final stage at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Emma White (Rally Cycling) won the stage 4 downtown Silver City Criterium Saturday, out-sprinting Tibco-Silicon Valley bank's Lauren Stephens and Hagens Berman-Supermint's Lizzie Williams on the slightly uphill drag to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling1:04:18
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
3Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
5Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
6Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
9Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
10Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
11Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
12Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
16Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
17Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
18Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
19Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
20Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
21Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
23Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
24Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
25Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
26Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
27Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
28Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
29Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
30Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
31Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
32Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
33Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
34Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation
35Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
36Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
37Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
38Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation
39Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
40Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
41Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
42Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:13
43Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:17
44Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing0:00:27
45Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
46Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:46
47Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:51
48Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
49Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:13
50Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek0:02:55
51Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
52Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
53Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek
54Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek
55Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek
56Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:47
57Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing0:04:57
58Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek
DNSSara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
DNSAndrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing5pts
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
3Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek5pts
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
3Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing5pts
2Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing3
3Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling15pts
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12
3Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint10
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling8
5Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing6
6Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
7Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
8Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek3
9Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling2
10Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty201

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8:28:43
2Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:27
3Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:11
4Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:23
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:31
6Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:05
7Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:10
8Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:18
9Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:32
10Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:06
11Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:03:21
12Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:22
13Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:31
14Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:33
15Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:46
16Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
17Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:05
18Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling0:04:28
19Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing0:04:30
20Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:04:31
21Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:05:51
22Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:06:29
23Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:43
24Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:06:47
25Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:07:03
26Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:06
27Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:10
28Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:15:00
29Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing0:16:42
30Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:18:20
31Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:18:44
32Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:45
33Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:18:54
34Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek0:20:11
35Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation0:21:30
36Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:22:07
37Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:13
38Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:22:27
39Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:23:01
40Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:23:17
41Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:23:37
42Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:39
43Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek0:23:47
44Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:23:53
45Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing0:24:34
46Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek0:25:33
47Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:25:53
48Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:27:29
49Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:28:51
50Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek0:30:20
51Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation0:30:26
52Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:31:06
53Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing0:35:26
54Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation0:35:35
55Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:45:05
56Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:45:24
57Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek0:46:17
58Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek0:48:13

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank32pts
2Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing31
3Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling28
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling21
5Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint18
6Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling15
8Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15
9Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling12
10Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling11
11Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint10
12Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek8
13Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi8
14Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
15Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing4
16Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty203
17Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling3
18Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint2
19Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation1
20Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1
21Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty201

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling10pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
4Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint3
5Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi1
6Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8:29:54
2Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:21
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:11
4Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling0:03:17
5Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:34
6Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:17:43
7Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation0:20:19
8Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:21:50
9Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:22:06
10Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:22:42
11Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation0:29:15
12Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:29:55
13Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation0:34:24

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling25:30:07
2Team Tibco - Silcon Valley Bank0:02:00
3Hagens Berman / Supermint0:06:39
4Visit Dallas DNA0:07:08
5Rally Cycling0:11:05
6Colavita/Bianchi USA0:21:19
7Amy D Foundation0:22:41
8Cylance Pro Cycling0:23:44
9Rise Racing0:42:06
10Sho - Air Twenty200:42:13
11Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:46:52
12Landis/Trek Team1:05:36

