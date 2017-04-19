Image 1 of 7 Rally Cycling's Matteo Dal-Cin wins stage 1 at the 2017 Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 7 Johnny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) gets on the front to bring back the final breakaway rider during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 7 Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) sprints to the line for second place during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 7 Christopher Blevins (Axeon) takes the best young rider jersey after stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 7 The mens field brings back the break during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 7 The top three in the men's race during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 7 Rally Cycling's Matteo Dal-Cin in the red leader's jersey after winning stage 1 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The altered finish for the opening Mogollon Road Race stage at the Tour of the Gila proved difficult enough to keep the sprinters at bay on Wednesday, as Rally Cycling’s Matteo Dal-Cin outpowered UnitedHealthcare’s Daniel Jaramillo to the finish at Whitewater Mesa to take his first win for his new team. Rally’s Colin Joyce was third.

“I felt really good today,” Dal-Cin said. "I was sitting close to the front, and when a move that Sepp covered came back, I still felt good and took a flyer. We had four or five guys right up there so when I went and they sat up and I got a pretty healthy gap straight away. I took a look back and could see our guys all over the front of the peloton so I just went for it."

The traditional Tour of the Gila stage 1 finish atop the Mogollon climb was scrapped this year due to poor road conditions, and although organisers anticipated a bunch finish when they added time bonuses and sprint points to the stage top three, the short, steep climb leading to the finish at Whitewater Mesa proved enough of a challenge to give the climbers their day.

The day started with a brief neutral lap around host town Silver City as the riders loosened their legs for the 143km stage ahead.

Teams launched multiple moves in the early going, but none was able to stick until Conor O’Brien from H&R Block found a little bit of room ahead of the first intermediate sprint at 30km. The field quickly had O’Brien back in the fold before lining things out for the sprint, where Elevate-KHS’s Alex Hoehn took the three-second bonus and top sprint points ahead of O’Brien and Elevate’s Alfredo Rodriguez.

Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block) took advantage of a lull after the intermediate sprint to launch an attack, and he was quickly joined by Canyon Bicycles' Michael Burleigh and Chad Beyer up the road to form the three-rider move that would be the carrot for the chase over the remainder of the day.

The peloton was happy with the make-up of the breakaway, and the trio quickly started adding time to their advantage, which eventually topped out around six minutes.

Nadon took the top bonus at the second intermediate sprint ahead of Beyer and Burleigh, but the effort may have cost him as he was dropped from the group soon after.

Burleigh and Beyer kept on, but the with the chase picking up in earnest back in the peloton, their time off the front was numbered as the advantage started to come down steadily. The gap was down to just 2:35 with 50km remaining, and when Burleigh dropped out of the group Beyer was left to soldier on alone.

Beyer had a 1:30 gap with about 20km to go, but with Rally and UnitedHealthcare looking toward the finale, his time out front was soon over. With 10km to go things were back together and teams were starting to jockey for position on the front.

Rally, UnitedHealthcare, Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Axeon Hagens Berman, Silber and Movistar-Team Ecuador all massed near the front in anticipation of the final climb with about 5km to go. From there it was a mad dash to be the first up the 13 percent grade and have the pole position for the win.

Dal-Cin, winner of the Redlands Bicycle Classic last year while riding for Silber Pro Cycling, emerged from the fray to take the opening victory and the first leader's jersey of the week.

“The guys rode incredible all day,” said Rally director Pat McCarty. “I don't think it could have gone much better for the team. Matteo was an absolute beast and attacked over the top of the climb with two kilometers to go. We had several guys at the front of the peloton to mark any moves and in the end, we put six guys in the top 10. There are still four tough stages ahead, but it's nice to start off with a strong showing.”

Despite being at th wrong end of numerical advantage in the top 10, UHC director Seba Alexandre was happy with his team's effort an optimistic about the stages ahead.

"The team rode well today," Alexandre said. "With the change in the finish we focused on getting everyone in at the same time. Clarke and Henderson worked hard to bring everyone into the last 5km together. All the teams have GC contenders in the same time, and so we are looking forward to an exciting stage tomorrow."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 3:31:17 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 6 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 10 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 11 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 12 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 17 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 18 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 19 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 21 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 22 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 23 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 24 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 25 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 26 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 27 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation 28 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 31 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 32 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 33 Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing 34 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 35 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:26 36 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:33 37 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:34 38 Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:00:38 39 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 40 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 41 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 42 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:00:40 43 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 44 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 45 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 46 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:43 47 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:00:44 48 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:52 49 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 50 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 51 Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles 52 Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis 53 Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 54 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 55 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 56 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 57 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 58 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 59 Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 60 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 61 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:00 62 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 63 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 64 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 65 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 66 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:06 67 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 68 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 69 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:10 70 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 71 Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing 72 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 73 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 75 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:01:19 76 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 77 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:27 78 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 79 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 80 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 81 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 82 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 83 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 84 Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing 85 Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis 86 Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing 87 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 88 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 89 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis 0:01:51 90 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 91 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:11 92 Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador 93 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 94 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 95 Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 96 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project 97 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:02:44 98 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 99 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:02:51 100 Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 101 Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:02:53 102 Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing 103 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 104 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 105 Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project 106 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 107 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 108 Wellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation 109 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 110 Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis 0:02:59 111 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 112 Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation 113 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:03:19 114 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 0:03:26 115 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:03:39 116 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:57 117 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 118 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 119 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 120 Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador 121 Aaron Bicknell (USA) Mobius Future Racing 122 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 123 Sammy Moseley (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:04:10 124 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:42 125 Harrison Bailey (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 126 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 127 Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:05:11 128 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 129 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 130 Ben Duncan (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:05:41 131 Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis 132 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Trek-Landis 133 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 134 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:06:02 135 Mario Zamora (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:06:04 136 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 137 Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 138 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:06:08 139 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 140 Conor Murtagh (USA) Mobius Future Racing 141 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 142 Geron Williams (USA) CRCA Foundation 143 James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing 0:06:13 144 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 145 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:46 146 David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis 147 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:55 148 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 149 Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:08:57 150 Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis 0:09:29 151 Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:09:33 DNS Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:11:22 DNF Amil Ayub Munich Calvo (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:12:06 DNF Kyle Buckosky (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:17:38

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 5 pts 2 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 3 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 8 5 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 6 6 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 7 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 3 9 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 2 10 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 3:31:07 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:10 6 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:12 7 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:14 8 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:16 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 10 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 11 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 12 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 13 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 18 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 19 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 20 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 22 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 23 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 24 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 25 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 27 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 28 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation 29 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 30 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 31 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 32 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 33 Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing 34 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 35 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 36 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 37 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:24 38 Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:00:36 39 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:00:43 40 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:44 41 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 42 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:00:48 43 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 44 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 45 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:00:50 46 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 47 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 48 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 49 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:00:53 50 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:54 51 Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:02 52 Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis 53 Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 54 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 55 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 56 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 57 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 58 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 59 Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 60 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 61 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 62 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 63 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 64 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:01:10 65 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 66 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 67 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 68 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 69 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:16 70 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:20 71 Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing 72 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 73 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 75 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 76 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 77 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 78 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:01:29 79 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:01:31 80 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:37 81 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 82 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 83 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 84 Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing 85 Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis 86 Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing 87 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 88 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 89 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis 90 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 91 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 92 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:01 93 Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador 0:02:09 94 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:02:20 95 Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:02:21 96 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project 97 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 98 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 99 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 100 Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:02:54 101 Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing 102 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:03:01 103 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:03:03 104 Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project 105 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 106 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 107 Wellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation 108 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 109 Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis 110 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 111 Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation 149 Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:11:32 150 Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis 0:12:16 151 Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:17:48

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 3 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 4 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:20 9 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:28 10 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:32 11 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:34 12 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:37 13 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:00:38 14 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:00:46 15 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 8 5 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 6 6 Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 5 7 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 9 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 10 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 3 12 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 13 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 2 14 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1 15 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 1 16 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1