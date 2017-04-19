Trending

Rally's Dal-Cin wins stage 1 at Tour of the Gila

UnitedHealthcare's Jaramillo is second

Rally Cycling's Matteo Dal-Cin wins stage 1 at the 2017 Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Johnny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) gets on the front to bring back the final breakaway rider during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) sprints to the line for second place during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Christopher Blevins (Axeon) takes the best young rider jersey after stage 1 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The mens field brings back the break during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The top three in the men's race during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rally Cycling's Matteo Dal-Cin in the red leader's jersey after winning stage 1 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The altered finish for the opening Mogollon Road Race stage at the Tour of the Gila proved difficult enough to keep the sprinters at bay on Wednesday, as Rally Cycling’s Matteo Dal-Cin outpowered UnitedHealthcare’s Daniel Jaramillo to the finish at Whitewater Mesa to take his first win for his new team. Rally’s Colin Joyce was third.

“I felt really good today,” Dal-Cin said. "I was sitting close to the front, and when a move that Sepp covered came back, I still felt good and took a flyer. We had four or five guys right up there so when I went and they sat up and I got a pretty healthy gap straight away. I took a look back and could see our guys all over the front of the peloton so I just went for it."

The traditional Tour of the Gila stage 1 finish atop the Mogollon climb was scrapped this year due to poor road conditions, and although organisers anticipated a bunch finish when they added time bonuses and sprint points to the stage top three, the short, steep climb leading to the finish at Whitewater Mesa proved enough of a challenge to give the climbers their day.

The day started with a brief neutral lap around host town Silver City as the riders loosened their legs for the 143km stage ahead.

Teams launched multiple moves in the early going, but none was able to stick until Conor O’Brien from H&R Block found a little bit of room ahead of the first intermediate sprint at 30km. The field quickly had O’Brien back in the fold before lining things out for the sprint, where Elevate-KHS’s Alex Hoehn took the three-second bonus and top sprint points ahead of O’Brien and Elevate’s Alfredo Rodriguez.

Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block)  took advantage of a lull after the intermediate sprint to launch an attack, and he was quickly joined by Canyon Bicycles' Michael Burleigh and Chad Beyer up the road to form the three-rider move that would be the carrot for the chase over the remainder of the day.

The peloton was happy with the make-up of the breakaway, and the trio quickly started adding time to their advantage, which eventually topped out around six minutes.

Nadon took the top bonus at the second intermediate sprint ahead of Beyer and Burleigh, but the effort may have cost him as he was dropped from the group soon after.

Burleigh and Beyer kept on, but the with the chase picking up in earnest back in the peloton, their time off the front was numbered as the advantage started to come down steadily. The gap was down to just 2:35 with 50km remaining, and when Burleigh dropped out of the group Beyer was left to soldier on alone.

Beyer had a 1:30 gap with about 20km to go, but with Rally and UnitedHealthcare looking toward the finale, his time out front was soon over. With 10km to go things were back together and teams were starting to jockey for position on the front.

Rally, UnitedHealthcare, Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Axeon Hagens Berman, Silber and Movistar-Team Ecuador all massed near the front in anticipation of the final climb with about 5km to go. From there it was a mad dash to be the first up the 13 percent grade and have the pole position for the win.

Dal-Cin, winner of the Redlands Bicycle Classic last year while riding for Silber Pro Cycling, emerged from the fray to take the opening victory and the first leader's jersey of the week.

“The guys rode incredible all day,” said Rally director Pat McCarty. “I don't think it could have gone much better for the team. Matteo was an absolute beast and attacked over the top of the climb with two kilometers to go. We had several guys at the front of the peloton to mark any moves and in the end, we put six guys in the top 10. There are still four tough stages ahead, but it's nice to start off with a strong showing.”

Despite being at th wrong end of numerical advantage in the top 10, UHC director Seba Alexandre was happy with his team's effort an optimistic about the stages ahead.

"The team rode well today," Alexandre said. "With the change in the finish we focused on getting everyone in at the same time. Clarke and Henderson worked hard to bring everyone into the last 5km together. All the teams have GC contenders in the same time, and so we are looking forward to an exciting stage tomorrow."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling3:31:17
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
5Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
6Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
9Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
10Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
11Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
12Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
17Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
19Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
21Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
22Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
23Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
24Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
25Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
26Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
27Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
28Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
31Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
32James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
33Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
34Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:14
35Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:26
36Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:33
37Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:34
38Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:00:38
39Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
40Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
41Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
42Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:00:40
43Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
44Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
45Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
46Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:43
47Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:00:44
48Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:52
49Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
50Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
51Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
52Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
53Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
54Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
55Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
56Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
57Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
58Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
60Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
61Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:00
62Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
63Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
64Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
65Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
66Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:06
67Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
68Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
69Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:10
70Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
71Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
72Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
73Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
75Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:01:19
76Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
77Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:27
78Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
79Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
80Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
81Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
82Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
83Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
84Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing
85Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
86Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing
87Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
88Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
89Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis0:01:51
90Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
91Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:02:11
92Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador
93Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
94Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
95Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
96Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
97Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:02:44
98Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
99Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation0:02:51
100Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
101Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:02:53
102Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
103Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
104George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
105Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
106Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
107Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
108Wellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation
109Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
110Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis0:02:59
111Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
112Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
113Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:03:19
114Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project0:03:26
115Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:03:39
116Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:57
117Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
118Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
119Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
120Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
121Aaron Bicknell (USA) Mobius Future Racing
122Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
123Sammy Moseley (USA) CRCA Foundation0:04:10
124Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:42
125Harrison Bailey (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
126Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
127Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:05:11
128Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
129Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
130Ben Duncan (USA) CRCA Foundation0:05:41
131Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
132Michael Dziedzic (USA) Trek-Landis
133Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
134Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:02
135Mario Zamora (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:06:04
136Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
137Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
138Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:06:08
139Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
140Conor Murtagh (USA) Mobius Future Racing
141Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
142Geron Williams (USA) CRCA Foundation
143James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing0:06:13
144Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
145Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:46
146David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
147Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:55
148Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
149Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:08:57
150Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis0:09:29
151Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:09:33
DNSAndzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:11:22
DNFAmil Ayub Munich Calvo (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:12:06
DNFKyle Buckosky (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:17:38

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek5pts
2Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
3Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
3Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling15pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
3Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling8
5Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling6
6Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
7Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling3
9Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized2
10Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling3:31:07
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
4Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
5Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:10
6Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:12
7Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:14
8Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:16
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
10Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
11Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
12Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
13Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
18Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
19Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
20Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
22Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
23Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
24Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
25Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
26Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
27Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
28Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
29Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
31Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
32James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
33Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
34Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
35Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
36Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
37Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:24
38Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:00:36
39Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:00:43
40Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:00:44
41Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
42Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:00:48
43Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
44Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
45Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:00:50
46Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
47Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
48Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
49Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:00:53
50Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:00:54
51Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:02
52Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
53Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
54Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
55Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
56Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
57Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
58Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
60Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
61Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
62Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
63Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
64Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:01:10
65Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
66Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
68Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
69Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:16
70Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:20
71Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
72Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
73Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
75Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
76Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
77Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
78Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:01:29
79Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:01:31
80Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:37
81Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
82Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
83Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
84Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing
85Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
86Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing
87Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
88Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
89Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
90Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
91Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
92Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:02:01
93Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador0:02:09
94Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:02:20
95Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:02:21
96Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
97Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
98Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
99Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
100Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:02:54
101Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
102Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:03:01
103George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:03:03
104Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
105Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
106Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
107Wellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation
108Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
109Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
110Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
111Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
149Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:11:32
150Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis0:12:16
151Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:17:48

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
2Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
3Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
4Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
7Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:20
9Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:28
10Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:00:32
11Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:34
12Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:37
13Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:00:38
14Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:00:46
15Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling15pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
3Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling8
5Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling6
6Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek5
7Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5
8Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
9Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
10Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling3
12Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
13Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized2
14Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador1
15Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling1
16Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling10:34:03
2Unitedhealthcare Professi0:00:06
3Canel's - Specialized
4Canyon Bicycles
5Silber Pro Cycling
6Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:00:14
7Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:34
8Movistar-Ecuador0:00:40
9Holowesko / Citadel Racin0:00:52
10Aevelo0:01:12
11Cylance Cycling0:01:34
12Mobius Future Racing0:02:31
13Storck-Ccn Development Te0:02:42
14Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:02:45
15Gateway Harley-Davidson T0:02:47
16303 Project0:03:07
17Landis/Trek0:03:58
18Support Clean Sport/Seasu0:04:29
19Crca/Foundation0:05:38
20H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea0:05:46
21Pacific Premier Bank Cycl0:07:29

