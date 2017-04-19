Rally's Dal-Cin wins stage 1 at Tour of the Gila
UnitedHealthcare's Jaramillo is second
Men Stage 1: Silver City - Whitewater Mesa
The altered finish for the opening Mogollon Road Race stage at the Tour of the Gila proved difficult enough to keep the sprinters at bay on Wednesday, as Rally Cycling’s Matteo Dal-Cin outpowered UnitedHealthcare’s Daniel Jaramillo to the finish at Whitewater Mesa to take his first win for his new team. Rally’s Colin Joyce was third.
“I felt really good today,” Dal-Cin said. "I was sitting close to the front, and when a move that Sepp covered came back, I still felt good and took a flyer. We had four or five guys right up there so when I went and they sat up and I got a pretty healthy gap straight away. I took a look back and could see our guys all over the front of the peloton so I just went for it."
The traditional Tour of the Gila stage 1 finish atop the Mogollon climb was scrapped this year due to poor road conditions, and although organisers anticipated a bunch finish when they added time bonuses and sprint points to the stage top three, the short, steep climb leading to the finish at Whitewater Mesa proved enough of a challenge to give the climbers their day.
The day started with a brief neutral lap around host town Silver City as the riders loosened their legs for the 143km stage ahead.
Teams launched multiple moves in the early going, but none was able to stick until Conor O’Brien from H&R Block found a little bit of room ahead of the first intermediate sprint at 30km. The field quickly had O’Brien back in the fold before lining things out for the sprint, where Elevate-KHS’s Alex Hoehn took the three-second bonus and top sprint points ahead of O’Brien and Elevate’s Alfredo Rodriguez.
Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block) took advantage of a lull after the intermediate sprint to launch an attack, and he was quickly joined by Canyon Bicycles' Michael Burleigh and Chad Beyer up the road to form the three-rider move that would be the carrot for the chase over the remainder of the day.
The peloton was happy with the make-up of the breakaway, and the trio quickly started adding time to their advantage, which eventually topped out around six minutes.
Nadon took the top bonus at the second intermediate sprint ahead of Beyer and Burleigh, but the effort may have cost him as he was dropped from the group soon after.
Burleigh and Beyer kept on, but the with the chase picking up in earnest back in the peloton, their time off the front was numbered as the advantage started to come down steadily. The gap was down to just 2:35 with 50km remaining, and when Burleigh dropped out of the group Beyer was left to soldier on alone.
Beyer had a 1:30 gap with about 20km to go, but with Rally and UnitedHealthcare looking toward the finale, his time out front was soon over. With 10km to go things were back together and teams were starting to jockey for position on the front.
Rally, UnitedHealthcare, Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Axeon Hagens Berman, Silber and Movistar-Team Ecuador all massed near the front in anticipation of the final climb with about 5km to go. From there it was a mad dash to be the first up the 13 percent grade and have the pole position for the win.
Dal-Cin, winner of the Redlands Bicycle Classic last year while riding for Silber Pro Cycling, emerged from the fray to take the opening victory and the first leader's jersey of the week.
“The guys rode incredible all day,” said Rally director Pat McCarty. “I don't think it could have gone much better for the team. Matteo was an absolute beast and attacked over the top of the climb with two kilometers to go. We had several guys at the front of the peloton to mark any moves and in the end, we put six guys in the top 10. There are still four tough stages ahead, but it's nice to start off with a strong showing.”
Despite being at th wrong end of numerical advantage in the top 10, UHC director Seba Alexandre was happy with his team's effort an optimistic about the stages ahead.
"The team rode well today," Alexandre said. "With the change in the finish we focused on getting everyone in at the same time. Clarke and Henderson worked hard to bring everyone into the last 5km together. All the teams have GC contenders in the same time, and so we are looking forward to an exciting stage tomorrow."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|3:31:17
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|10
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|11
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|12
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|17
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|18
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|19
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|21
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|22
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|23
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|24
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|25
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|26
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|27
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
|28
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|32
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|33
|Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|34
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:14
|35
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:26
|36
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:33
|37
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:34
|38
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:00:38
|39
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|40
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|41
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|42
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:00:40
|43
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|44
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|45
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|46
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:43
|47
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:44
|48
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:52
|49
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|50
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|51
|Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|52
|Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
|53
|Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|54
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|55
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|56
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|57
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|58
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|59
|Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|60
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|61
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|62
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|63
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|64
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|65
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|67
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|69
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:10
|70
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|71
|Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|72
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|73
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|75
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:19
|76
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|77
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|78
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|79
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|80
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|81
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|82
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|83
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|84
|Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|85
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
|86
|Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|87
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|88
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|89
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:01:51
|90
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|91
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:02:11
|92
|Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador
|93
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|94
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|95
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|96
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
|97
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:02:44
|98
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|99
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:02:51
|100
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|101
|Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|102
|Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|103
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|104
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|105
|Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|106
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|108
|Wellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation
|109
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|110
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:02:59
|111
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|112
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
|113
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:03:19
|114
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:26
|115
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:03:39
|116
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|117
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|118
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|119
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|121
|Aaron Bicknell (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|122
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|123
|Sammy Moseley (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:04:10
|124
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:04:42
|125
|Harrison Bailey (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|126
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|127
|Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:05:11
|128
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|129
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|130
|Ben Duncan (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:05:41
|131
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
|132
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Trek-Landis
|133
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|135
|Mario Zamora (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|136
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|137
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:06:08
|139
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|140
|Conor Murtagh (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|141
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|142
|Geron Williams (USA) CRCA Foundation
|143
|James Fouche (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|0:06:13
|144
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|145
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:08:46
|146
|David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
|147
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:55
|148
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|149
|Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:08:57
|150
|Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:09:29
|151
|Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:09:33
|DNS
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:11:22
|DNF
|Amil Ayub Munich Calvo (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:12:06
|DNF
|Kyle Buckosky (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:17:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|5
|pts
|2
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|3
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|5
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|9
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|2
|10
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|3:31:07
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:10
|6
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:12
|7
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:16
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|11
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|12
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|13
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|18
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|19
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|20
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|22
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|23
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|24
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|25
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|27
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|28
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
|29
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|31
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|33
|Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|34
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|35
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|36
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|37
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:24
|38
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:00:36
|39
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:00:43
|40
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|41
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|42
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:00:48
|43
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|44
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|45
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:00:50
|46
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|47
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|48
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|49
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:53
|50
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:54
|51
|Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:02
|52
|Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
|53
|Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|54
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|55
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|56
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|57
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|58
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|59
|Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|60
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|61
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|62
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|63
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|64
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:10
|65
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|67
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|69
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:16
|70
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:20
|71
|Ben Carman (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|72
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|73
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|75
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|76
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|77
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|78
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:29
|79
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:01:31
|80
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|81
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|82
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|83
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|84
|Scott Bradburn (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|85
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
|86
|Samuel Burston (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|87
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|88
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|89
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
|90
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|92
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:02:01
|93
|Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Ecuador
|0:02:09
|94
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:02:20
|95
|Alexis Benjamin Quinteros Moya (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:02:21
|96
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
|97
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|98
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|99
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|100
|Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|101
|Peter Livingstone (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|102
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:03:01
|103
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:03:03
|104
|Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|105
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|107
|Wellington Capellan (USA) CRCA Foundation
|108
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|109
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
|110
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|111
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
|149
|Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:11:32
|150
|Cormac McGeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:12:16
|151
|Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:17:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|3
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|4
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Ethan Berends (USA) Mobius Future Racing
|8
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:20
|9
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:28
|10
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:32
|11
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:34
|12
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:37
|13
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:38
|14
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:00:46
|15
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|5
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|6
|Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|5
|7
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|10
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|12
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|2
|14
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|15
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1
|16
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|10:34:03
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Professi
|0:00:06
|3
|Canel's - Specialized
|4
|Canyon Bicycles
|5
|Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:00:14
|7
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:34
|8
|Movistar-Ecuador
|0:00:40
|9
|Holowesko / Citadel Racin
|0:00:52
|10
|Aevelo
|0:01:12
|11
|Cylance Cycling
|0:01:34
|12
|Mobius Future Racing
|0:02:31
|13
|Storck-Ccn Development Te
|0:02:42
|14
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|15
|Gateway Harley-Davidson T
|0:02:47
|16
|303 Project
|0:03:07
|17
|Landis/Trek
|0:03:58
|18
|Support Clean Sport/Seasu
|0:04:29
|19
|Crca/Foundation
|0:05:38
|20
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea
|0:05:46
|21
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycl
|0:07:29
