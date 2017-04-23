Image 1 of 20 Eric Young (Rally) takes the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 20 Silver City fans were out in force today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 20 Riders take one of todays tight turns. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 20 High speeds as riders turn onto the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 20 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) gets ready for the sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 20 Evan Huffman (Rally) tays protected in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 20 Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) off the front by himself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 20 Cylance leads into the final lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 20 Todays top three for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 20 Evan Huffman (Rally) on the front in the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 20 Danny Pate (Rally) moves to the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 20 Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) leads an attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 20 Rubin Companioni (Holowesko) leads the field over the back side climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 20 Danny Pate (Rally) chases on the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 20 A break gets up the ride on the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 20 Rally controls the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 20 Fans watch as the men take a tight corner. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 20 Jacobe Rathe (Jelly Belly) tries to get off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 20 Eric Young (Rally) rides in the bunch before taking the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 20 The jersey leaders going into the final stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rally Cycling's Eric Young kept his team's winning streak going Saturday at Tour of the Gila, winning the downtown Silver City criterium to earn Rally's fourth win in as many stages. The top two finishers from Thursday's Inner Loop Road Race repeated their finish order, with UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe taking the second spot. Elevate-KHS rider José Alfredo RodrÍguez was third.

Rally's Evan Huffman held onto the race leader's jersey he took after winning the stage 3 time trial on Friday. The 2017 Tour of the Gila concludes Sunday with the Gila Monster road race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 1:30:19 2 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 4 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 5 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 6 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 9 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 10 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 11 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 17 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 18 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 19 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 20 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 21 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 23 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 24 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 25 James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 26 Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 27 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 28 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 29 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 30 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 31 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 32 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 33 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 34 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 35 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 36 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 38 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 39 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 40 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 41 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 42 David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis 43 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 44 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 45 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 46 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 47 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 48 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 49 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 50 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 51 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 52 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 53 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 54 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 55 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 56 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 57 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 58 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 59 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 60 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 61 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 62 Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles 63 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 64 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 65 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 66 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 67 Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 68 Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis 69 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 70 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 71 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 72 Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 73 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project 74 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 75 Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 76 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 77 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:00:16 78 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 79 Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis 80 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 81 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 82 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 83 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 84 Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis 85 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 86 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 87 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 88 Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 89 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 90 Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis 91 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 92 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 93 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation 94 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 95 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:00:22 96 Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 97 Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 98 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 99 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 100 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 101 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 102 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 103 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 104 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 105 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 106 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 107 Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 108 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 109 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 110 Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis 111 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 112 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 113 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis 114 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 115 Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:00:29 116 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 117 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 118 Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project 0:00:34 119 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 120 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 121 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:00:37 122 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 123 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 124 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 125 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:00:39 126 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:43 127 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:04 128 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:09 129 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:23 130 Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:01:28 131 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 132 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:39 DNS Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNS Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching DNF Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 pts 2 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 3 James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 5 pts 2 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Finish Line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 10 4 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 8 5 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 6 6 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 7 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 8 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 3 9 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 2 10 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 1

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 8:32:45 2 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:25 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:30 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:33 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:34 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:38 7 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:48 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:06 9 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:18 10 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:22 11 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:25 12 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:32 13 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:34 14 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:39 15 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:48 16 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:50 17 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:55 18 James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:02:10 19 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:13 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:17 21 Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:02:19 22 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:26 23 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 24 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:51 25 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:53 26 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:02:57 27 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:00 28 Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis 29 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:03:04 30 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:05 31 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:10 32 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:11 33 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:15 34 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:20 35 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:21 36 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:32 37 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:03:35 38 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:42 39 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:03:55 40 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 41 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:04:00 42 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:03 43 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:04:06 44 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:04:10 45 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:04:23 46 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:04:25 47 Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:26 48 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:28 49 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:29 50 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:04:35 51 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:04:39 53 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:04:42 54 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:04:45 55 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:04:57 56 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:05:00 57 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:05:11 58 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:05:14 59 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:05:28 60 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 0:05:34 61 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:05:37 62 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:05:47 63 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:05:49 64 Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:05:50 65 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:05:54 66 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:06:14 67 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:15 68 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 69 Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:06:18 70 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:06:22 71 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 72 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:06:25 73 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:06:33 74 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 0:06:34 75 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:06:36 76 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:06:42 77 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:06:49 78 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:51 79 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:06:54 80 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:06:57 81 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project 0:07:03 82 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:07:08 83 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:07:10 84 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:07:11 85 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:07:12 86 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:19 87 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:24 88 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:33 89 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:49 90 Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:08:10 91 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:26 92 Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis 0:08:45 93 Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:09:17 94 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:39 95 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:22 96 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:10:34 97 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:10:46 98 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:47 99 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:49 100 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:11:56 101 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:12:20 102 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:40 103 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:13:08 104 James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:14:05 105 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:37 106 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:19 107 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:15:20 108 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:15:36 109 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:15:50 110 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:16:19 111 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:17:08 112 Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis 0:17:15 113 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 0:17:16 114 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:18:18 115 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:18:42 116 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis 0:18:55 117 Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:18:59 118 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:19:33 119 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:20:00 120 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:20:20 121 Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:21:44 122 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:22:00 123 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:25:31 124 Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis 0:25:37 125 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek 0:26:50 126 Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:29:29 127 Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project 0:30:14 128 Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis 0:30:39 129 David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis 0:32:12 130 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:35:06 131 Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching 0:35:53 132 Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:41:45

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 35 pts 2 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 32 3 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized 20 4 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 5 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 15 6 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 7 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 8 Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 11 9 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 11 10 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 10 11 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9 12 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 13 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 6 14 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 5 15 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 5 16 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 17 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 18 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 19 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 3 21 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 22 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 24 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 3 25 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 26 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 2 28 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 29 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 30 James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 1 31 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1 32 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1 33 Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized 1 34 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 10 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 3 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 4 Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 3 5 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized 3 6 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 7 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 8 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 10 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1 11 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8:34:03 2 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:07 3 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:21 4 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:30 5 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:37 6 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:01:39 7 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:01:46 8 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:52 9 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:57 10 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:03 11 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:14 12 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:02:37 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:45 14 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:10 15 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:03:27 16 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:04:10 17 Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:04:31 18 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:04:56 19 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:04:57 20 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:05:04 21 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 22 Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:05:15 23 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:05:18 24 Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:05:53 25 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:06:15 26 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:31 27 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:29 28 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:10:38 29 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized 0:11:02 30 James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:12:47 31 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:14:02 32 Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis 0:15:57 33 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:17:24 34 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:18:15 35 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:20:42 36 Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation 0:24:13 37 Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team 0:33:48