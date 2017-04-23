Young takes another stage win at Tour of the Gila
Silver City criterium victory makes four wins in four stages for Rally Cycling
Men Stage 4: Silver City - Silver City
Rally Cycling's Eric Young kept his team's winning streak going Saturday at Tour of the Gila, winning the downtown Silver City criterium to earn Rally's fourth win in as many stages. The top two finishers from Thursday's Inner Loop Road Race repeated their finish order, with UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe taking the second spot. Elevate-KHS rider José Alfredo RodrÍguez was third.
Rally's Evan Huffman held onto the race leader's jersey he took after winning the stage 3 time trial on Friday. The 2017 Tour of the Gila concludes Sunday with the Gila Monster road race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:30:19
|2
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|4
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|5
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|6
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|9
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|11
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|17
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|18
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|20
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|21
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|23
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|24
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|25
|James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|26
|Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|27
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|28
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|29
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|30
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|31
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|32
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|33
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|34
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|35
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|36
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|38
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|39
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|40
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|41
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|42
|David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
|43
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|44
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|45
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|46
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|47
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|48
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|49
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|50
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|51
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|52
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|53
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|54
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|55
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|56
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|57
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|58
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|59
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|60
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|61
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|63
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|64
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|65
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|66
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|67
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|68
|Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
|69
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|70
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|71
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|72
|Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|73
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
|74
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|75
|Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|76
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|77
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|78
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|79
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
|80
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|81
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|82
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|84
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
|85
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|86
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|87
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|88
|Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|89
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|90
|Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|91
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|92
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|93
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
|94
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|95
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:00:22
|96
|Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|97
|Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|98
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|99
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|100
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|101
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|102
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|103
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|104
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|105
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|106
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|107
|Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|108
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|109
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|110
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
|111
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|113
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
|114
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|115
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:00:29
|116
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|117
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|118
|Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:34
|119
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|120
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|121
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:00:37
|122
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|123
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|124
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|125
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:00:39
|126
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:43
|127
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|128
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:09
|129
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:23
|130
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:01:28
|131
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|132
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:39
|DNS
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|pts
|2
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|pts
|2
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|8
|5
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|6
|6
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|7
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|8
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|3
|9
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|2
|10
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|8:32:45
|2
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:25
|3
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:30
|4
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:34
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:48
|8
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:06
|9
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|10
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|11
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|12
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:32
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:34
|14
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:39
|15
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:48
|16
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:50
|17
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:55
|18
|James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|19
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:17
|21
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:02:19
|22
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:26
|23
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|24
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|25
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:02:53
|26
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:57
|27
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|28
|Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
|29
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:03:04
|30
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:05
|31
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:10
|32
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:11
|33
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:15
|34
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:20
|35
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:21
|36
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|37
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:35
|38
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:42
|39
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:03:55
|40
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:04:00
|42
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:03
|43
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:04:06
|44
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:04:10
|45
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:04:23
|46
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:04:25
|47
|Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:04:26
|48
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:28
|49
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:29
|50
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:04:35
|51
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|52
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:04:39
|53
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:04:42
|54
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:45
|55
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:04:57
|56
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:05:00
|57
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:05:11
|58
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:14
|59
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:05:28
|60
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|0:05:34
|61
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:05:37
|62
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:05:47
|63
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:49
|64
|Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:05:50
|65
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:05:54
|66
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:06:14
|67
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:15
|68
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|69
|Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:06:18
|70
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:06:22
|71
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|72
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:06:25
|73
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:06:33
|74
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|0:06:34
|75
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:06:36
|76
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:06:42
|77
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:06:49
|78
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:51
|79
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:06:54
|80
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:06:57
|81
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
|0:07:03
|82
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|83
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:07:10
|84
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:07:11
|85
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:07:12
|86
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:19
|87
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:24
|88
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:33
|89
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:49
|90
|Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:08:10
|91
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:26
|92
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:08:45
|93
|Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:09:17
|94
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:39
|95
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:10:22
|96
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:10:34
|97
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:10:46
|98
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:47
|99
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:49
|100
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:11:56
|101
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:12:20
|102
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:40
|103
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:08
|104
|James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:14:05
|105
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:37
|106
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:15:19
|107
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:20
|108
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:15:36
|109
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:15:50
|110
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:16:19
|111
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:08
|112
|Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:17:15
|113
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|0:17:16
|114
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:18:18
|115
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:18:42
|116
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:18:55
|117
|Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|118
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:19:33
|119
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:20:00
|120
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:20:20
|121
|Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:21:44
|122
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:22:00
|123
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:25:31
|124
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:25:37
|125
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
|0:26:50
|126
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:29:29
|127
|Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|0:30:14
|128
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:30:39
|129
|David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:32:12
|130
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:35:06
|131
|Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
|0:35:53
|132
|Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:41:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|35
|pts
|2
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|32
|3
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|20
|4
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|5
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|15
|6
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|8
|Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|11
|9
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|11
|10
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|11
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|12
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|13
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|14
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|15
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|16
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|17
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|18
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|19
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|21
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|23
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|3
|25
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|2
|28
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|29
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|30
|James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|1
|31
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|32
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|33
|Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|1
|34
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|10
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|4
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|3
|5
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|3
|6
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|7
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|11
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8:34:03
|2
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:21
|4
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:30
|5
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:37
|6
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:39
|7
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:01:46
|8
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:52
|9
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|10
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|11
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|12
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:02:37
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:45
|14
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:10
|15
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:27
|16
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:04:10
|17
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:31
|18
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:04:56
|19
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:04:57
|20
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:04
|21
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|22
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:05:15
|23
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:05:18
|24
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:05:53
|25
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:06:15
|26
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:31
|27
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:29
|28
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:10:38
|29
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|0:11:02
|30
|James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:12:47
|31
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:02
|32
|Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis
|0:15:57
|33
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:17:24
|34
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:18:15
|35
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:20:42
|36
|Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
|0:24:13
|37
|Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:33:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|25:39:44
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|3
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:50
|4
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing
|0:02:56
|5
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:04:40
|6
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:15
|7
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:05:25
|8
|Aevolo
|0:06:00
|9
|Cylance Cycling
|0:08:23
|10
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|0:08:43
|11
|303 Project
|0:10:21
|12
|Canel's - Specialized
|0:10:32
|13
|Mobius Future Racing
|0:11:07
|14
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:11:09
|15
|Landis/Trek
|0:11:55
|16
|Movistar-Ecuador
|0:14:49
|17
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|18
|Storck-CCN Development Team
|0:17:17
|19
|Support Clean Sport/Seasucker
|0:25:26
|20
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:39:50
|21
|CRCAFoundation
|0:57:50
