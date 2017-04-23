Trending

Young takes another stage win at Tour of the Gila

Silver City criterium victory makes four wins in four stages for Rally Cycling

Image 1 of 20

Eric Young (Rally) takes the win.

Eric Young (Rally) takes the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 20

Silver City fans were out in force today.

Silver City fans were out in force today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 20

Riders take one of todays tight turns.

Riders take one of todays tight turns.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 20

High speeds as riders turn onto the climb.

High speeds as riders turn onto the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 20

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) gets ready for the sprint.

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) gets ready for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 20

Evan Huffman (Rally) tays protected in the bunch.

Evan Huffman (Rally) tays protected in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 20

Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) off the front by himself.

Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) off the front by himself.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 20

Cylance leads into the final lap.

Cylance leads into the final lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 20

Todays top three for the stage.

Todays top three for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 20

Evan Huffman (Rally) on the front in the leaders jersey.

Evan Huffman (Rally) on the front in the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 20

Danny Pate (Rally) moves to the front.

Danny Pate (Rally) moves to the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 20

Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) leads an attack.

Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) leads an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 20

Rubin Companioni (Holowesko) leads the field over the back side climb.

Rubin Companioni (Holowesko) leads the field over the back side climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 20

Danny Pate (Rally) chases on the front of the field.

Danny Pate (Rally) chases on the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 20

A break gets up the ride on the back side of the course.

A break gets up the ride on the back side of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 20

Rally controls the front of the field.

Rally controls the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 20

Fans watch as the men take a tight corner.

Fans watch as the men take a tight corner.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 20

Jacobe Rathe (Jelly Belly) tries to get off the front.

Jacobe Rathe (Jelly Belly) tries to get off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 20

Eric Young (Rally) rides in the bunch before taking the win.

Eric Young (Rally) rides in the bunch before taking the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 20

The jersey leaders going into the final stage.

The jersey leaders going into the final stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rally Cycling's Eric Young kept his team's winning streak going Saturday at Tour of the Gila, winning the downtown Silver City criterium to earn Rally's fourth win in as many stages. The top two finishers from Thursday's Inner Loop Road Race repeated their finish order, with UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe taking the second spot. Elevate-KHS rider José Alfredo RodrÍguez was third.

Rally's Evan Huffman held onto the race leader's jersey he took after winning the stage 3 time trial on Friday. The 2017 Tour of the Gila concludes Sunday with the Gila Monster road race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling1:30:19
2Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
4Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
5Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
6Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
9Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
10Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
11Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
17Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
18Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
19Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
20Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
21Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
23Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
24Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
25James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
26Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
27Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
28Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
29Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
30Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
31Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
32Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
33Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
34Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
35Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
36Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
38Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
39Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
40Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
41Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
42David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis
43Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
44Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
45Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
46Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles
47Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
48Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
49Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
50Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
51Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
52Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
53Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
54Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
55Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
56Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
57Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
58Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
59Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
60Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
61Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
62Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles
63Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
64Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
65Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
66Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
67Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
68Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
69Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
70Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
71George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
72Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
73Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project
74Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
75Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
76Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
77James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:00:16
78Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles
79Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis
80Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized
81Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized
82Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
83Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
84Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis
85Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
86Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
87Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
88Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
89Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
90Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis
91Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
92Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
93Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation
94Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
95Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:00:22
96Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
97Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
98Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
99Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
100Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
101Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
102Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
103Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
104Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
105Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
106Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
107Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
108Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized
109Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team
110Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis
111Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
112Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
113Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis
114Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
115Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:00:29
116Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
117Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek
118Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project0:00:34
119Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized
120Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
121Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:00:37
122Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation
123Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
124Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
125Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:00:39
126Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:43
127Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:04
128Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:09
129Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:23
130Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation0:01:28
131Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
132Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:39
DNSAlexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNSMarcos Lazzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching
DNFMarc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
3James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles5pts
2Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling1

Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling15pts
2Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
3Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling10
4Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized8
5Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo6
6Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
7Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman4
8Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling3
9Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles2
10Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized1

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling8:32:45
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:25
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:30
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:33
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
6Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:38
7Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:48
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:06
9Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:18
10Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:22
11Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:25
12Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:01:32
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:34
14Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:39
15Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:48
16Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:50
17Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:55
18James Piccoli (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:02:10
19Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:13
20Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:17
21Jonathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:02:19
22Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:26
23Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
24Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:51
25Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:02:53
26Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:02:57
27Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:00
28Justin Mauch (USA) Trek-Landis
29Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:03:04
30Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:05
31Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:10
32Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:11
33Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:03:15
34Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:20
35Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:21
36Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:32
37Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:03:35
38Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:42
39Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:03:55
40Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
41Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:04:00
42Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:03
43George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:04:06
44Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:04:10
45Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:04:23
46Barry Miller (USA) CRCA Foundation0:04:25
47Christopher Winn (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:26
48Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:28
49Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:29
50Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:04:35
51Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:04:39
53Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:04:42
54Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:04:45
55Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:04:57
56Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:05:00
57Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:05:11
58Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:14
59Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:05:28
60Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling0:05:34
61Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:05:37
62Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:05:47
63Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:49
64Flavio De Luna (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:05:50
65Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:05:54
66Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:06:14
67Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:15
68Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
69Scott Bradburn (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:06:18
70Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:06:22
71Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
72Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:06:25
73Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:06:33
74Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project0:06:34
75Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:06:36
76Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:06:42
77Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:06:49
78Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:51
79Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:06:54
80Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:06:57
81Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (USA) 303 Project0:07:03
82Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:07:08
83Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:07:10
84Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:07:11
85Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:07:12
86Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:19
87Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:24
88Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:07:33
89Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:49
90Tony Baca (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:08:10
91Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:26
92Andrew Clemence (USA) Trek-Landis0:08:45
93Jules Goguely (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:09:17
94Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:39
95Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:10:22
96Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:10:34
97Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:10:46
98Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:47
99Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:49
100Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:11:56
101Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:12:20
102Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:40
103Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:13:08
104James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:14:05
105Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:37
106Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:19
107Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:15:20
108Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:15:36
109Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:15:50
110Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:16:19
111Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:17:08
112Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis0:17:15
113Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project0:17:16
114Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:18:18
115Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:18:42
116Adam Bryfogle (USA) Trek-Landis0:18:55
117Ian Holt (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:18:59
118Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:19:33
119Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:20:00
120Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:20:20
121Gerardo Medina Robles (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:21:44
122Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:22:00
123Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation0:25:31
124Wouter Zwart (USA) Trek-Landis0:25:37
125Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek0:26:50
126Brendan Mccormack (USA) CRCA Foundation0:29:29
127Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project0:30:14
128Joseph Bacala (USA) Trek-Landis0:30:39
129David Greif (USA) Trek-Landis0:32:12
130Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:35:06
131Benjamin Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Seasucker/Cuttenplan Coaching0:35:53
132Chris Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:41:45

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling35pts
2Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team32
3Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized20
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling15
5Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo15
6Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
7Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman12
8Francsico Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles11
9Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling11
10Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling10
11Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling9
12Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
13Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling6
14Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling5
15Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
16Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
17Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
18Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
19Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
20Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling3
21Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
22Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
24Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling3
25Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
26Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
27Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles2
28Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
29Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
30James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing1
31Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles1
32Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador1
33Pablo Andrs Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized1
34Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bayron Patricio Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador10pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
3Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
4Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Mex) Canel's Specialized3
5Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Specialized3
6Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman2
7Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
8Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
9Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
10Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador1
11Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling8:34:03
2Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:07
3Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:21
4Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:30
5Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:37
6Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:01:39
7Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:01:46
8Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:52
9Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:57
10Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:03
11Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:14
12Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:02:37
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:45
14Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:10
15Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:03:27
16Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:04:10
17Wilson Haro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:31
18Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:04:56
19Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:04:57
20Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:05:04
21Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
22Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:05:15
23Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:05:18
24Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:05:53
25Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:06:15
26Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:31
27Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:29
28Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:10:38
29Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's Specialized0:11:02
30James Fouche (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:12:47
31Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:14:02
32Cormac Mcgeough (USA) Trek-Landis0:15:57
33Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:17:24
34Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:18:15
35Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:20:42
36Max Cronyn (USA) CRCA Foundation0:24:13
37Owen Gillott (USA) Storck-CCN Development Team0:33:48

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling25:39:44
2Silber Pro Cycling0:01:50
3Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:50
4Holowesko / Citadel Racing0:02:56
5Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:04:40
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:15
7Canyon Bicycles0:05:25
8Aevolo0:06:00
9Cylance Cycling0:08:23
10Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek0:08:43
11303 Project0:10:21
12Canel's - Specialized0:10:32
13Mobius Future Racing0:11:07
14Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:11:09
15Landis/Trek0:11:55
16Movistar-Ecuador0:14:49
17H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:15:01
18Storck-CCN Development Team0:17:17
19Support Clean Sport/Seasucker0:25:26
20Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:39:50
21CRCAFoundation0:57:50

