Albrecht wins stage 2 at Tour of the Gila, Wiles takes race lead

Tibco rider wins from late breakaway, Wiles finishes second

Image 1 of 19

Lex Albrecht (TIBCO) celebrates after winning stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 19

The leaders jerseys after stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 19

Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) sets tempo on the front during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 19

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the group into the feed zone during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 19

Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) on the front before an attack during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 19

The womens break about to get caught on the climb during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 19

The women get strung out while chasing hard during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 19

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) riding in the sprint jersey during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 19

Lex Albrecht (TIBCO) working on the front before bridging to the break during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 19

Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) takes over the leaders jersey after stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 19

Todays top three for the women at Tour of the Gila stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 19

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) leads race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 19

Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman) leads the break during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 19

Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) launches an attack during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 19

Lindsay Myers (TIBCO) chases down an attack during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 19

The final womens break of the day during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 19

Lex Albrecht (TIBCO) beats Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) to the line to win stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 19

Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) tired after the long hard stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 19

Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman Supermint) and Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) open up a gap on the field during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lex Albrecht (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) won stage 2 at the Tour of the Gila Thursday, out-sprinting breakaway companions Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) and Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman Supermint) at the finish in Fort Bayard. It was Wiles who came away with the Gila's top prize, however, as she rode into the overall race lead. 

Albrecht joined Wiles and Lechuga, who had escaped before the final QOM of the day, to form a three-rider move that was able to hold off the reduced peloton after a tough day of racing in New Mexico.

“There were a lot of attacks in the final kilometres, which is normal for this stage," Albrecht said. "We were just working really hard, my Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank teammates and I, to cover all of them and I just happened to cover the final one that Tayler Wiles from UHC put in.

"I spent some of my last matches just to stick on and I followed them right to the last kilometres," she said.

In the finale, Albrecht waited patiently for Wiles to jump, which she did with about 500 metres remaining, then the Tibco rider slowly clawed her way back and passed the UnitedHealthcare rider at the line.

"I tried not to jump too hard because of the altitude; if you jump too hard out here you can explode, figuratively speaking, and so I knew I just had to drag her back," Albrecht said. "In the last few 50 metres or so, that’s when I really stomped on the pedals and just passed her for the finish."

Wiles was disappointed to miss out on the stage win after working hard in the break, but taking the leader's jersey more than made up for the stage result.

"Today was really good," she said. "We had our 'sprinty, climby' riders work their butts off pacing it up and over the climb. Katie Hall, Ruth Winder and I took turns attacking - my dad calls it the three-headed monster. That paid off today, because I eventually got off the front with Scotti Lechuga and Lex Albrecht. Lex sat on while Scotti and I worked really hard.

"In the last km it was slowing down and I was getting nervous. I went early, got a bit of a gap. Lex was fresh so she sprinted and came around me right at the line. But we still have the jerseys and raced really well so I'm happy about that."

How it unfolded

The women’s 120.7km Inner Loop Road Race started and finished at Fort Bayard, a former military hospital that is now a historic site.

Riders faced two intermediate sprints and three third-category climbs with 1,784 metres of elevation gain. Nonetheless, the long, relatively flat run to the finish meant the sprinters had their eyes on this day as one of the week’s few opportunities.

With the first intermediate sprint of the day coming just 10km into the day, the pace picked up immediately when the flag dropped on the short neutral out of Silver City.

Jaime Gilgen of Rise Racing took the three-second time bonus that went to the winner of the first sprint. The pack regrouped following the sprint as they headed toward the first QOM of the day at the top of the climb to Pinos Altos.

Visit Dallas DNA’s Melinda McCutcheon captured the top QOM points there, followed by race leader Katie Hall, her UnitedHealthcare teammate Wiles and Cylance’s Krista Doebel-Hickok.

Hall’s team continued to ride the front of the peloton, keeping things under control as they approached the second QOM of the day at Meadow Creek, where Hall crossed the line first ahead of McCutcheon, Wiles and Colavita-Bianchi’s Abbey Mickey.

The climbing combined with the pace set by UnitedHealthcare was taking a toll on the peloton, which had been winnowed down to just 30 riders. Gilgen claimed another three-second time bonus at the second sprint, where Hall’s teammates Wiles and Winder protected her lead by claiming the remaining bonuses on the line.

As the women kept ticking down the kilometres, a breakaway finally escaped the bunch when Lauretta Hansen (UnitedHealthcare), Julie Emmerman (Amy D Foundation) and Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman Supermint) slipped away initially before Gilgen bridged to form a lead group of four.

The leaders had a 55 second advantage going over Basrvof climb, but UnitedHealthcare was eager to bring them back and the reduced peloton was all together with 25Km remaining on the approach to the High Spot QOM.

Wiles then jumped away with Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman Supermint), gaining a small gap as they crested the climb and the final QOM, where Wiles took the top points.

The duo dangled in front of the peloton over the closing kilometres, tempting rider after rider to attack and make a bridge. Albrecht found success, and the trio built an advantage of 20 seconds with 3km remaining.

The three leaders were able to hold their gap to the entrance of Fort Bayard, where Wiles jumped first and Albrecht countered.

"It was pretty windy, so I wasn’t sure if it was going to stay away because the peloton was maintaining the gap and then brining it down a little bit, too," Albrecht said. "Then in the final 500 metres Tayler threw out her final attack, and I followed.

"I got my first victory here at Gila, so that’s pretty cool for me, especially on a stage like this that’s more for the sprinters."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3:29:52
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:05
4Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:00:17
5Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:20
6Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:22
7Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
11Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
12Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:25
13Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
14Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
15Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
16Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:28
17Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
18Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
19Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
20Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
21Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
22Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation
23Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
24Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:31
25Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
26Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:46
27Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:48
28Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:21
29Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:07:55
30Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing0:09:02
31Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
32Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:09:21
33Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:48
34Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
35Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:26
36Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
37Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing0:16:17
38Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
39Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
40Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek
41Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
42Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
43Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
44Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
45Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek
46Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation
47Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
48Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek
49Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
50Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
51Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:19:16
52Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing
53Andrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation
54Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek
55Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation
56Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation
57Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek0:30:42
58Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:32:54
59Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
60Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
61Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek0:34:45
DNSAstrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFKendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi

Mountains 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling5pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Mountains 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint3
3Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling2
4Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountains 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling3
3Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi1

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6:45:52
2Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:09
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:20
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21
5Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:24
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:25
7Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
8Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:28
9Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:30
10Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
11Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:33
12Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
13Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:36
14Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
15Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation
16Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
17Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:39
18Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:41
19Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:53
20Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:58
21Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:05
22Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:01:06
23Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:09
24Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing0:01:17
25Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:20
26Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:24
27Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:53
28Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:13
29Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:08:33
30Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing0:10:58
31Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:11:50
32Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:13:40
33Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:08
34Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:16:25
35Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek0:16:55
36Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:17:13
37Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation0:17:16
38Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:19
39Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek
40Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek
41Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing0:17:27
42Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:54
43Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:18:22
44Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
45Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
46Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:18:46
47Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized
48Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:19:05
49Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
50Andrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation0:21:21
51Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing
52Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek
53Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:21:23
54Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:22:36
55Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation0:23:33
56Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation0:24:55
57Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek0:34:00
58Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:35:23
59Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:36:21
60Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek0:38:03
61Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:40:29

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6:46:13
2Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling0:00:15
3Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:18
4Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:59
5Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:13:19
6Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:47
7Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation0:16:55
8Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:18:01
9Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:18:25
11Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:18:44
12Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation0:23:12
13Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation0:24:34
14Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:40:08

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling23pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling19
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
4Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling16
5Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15
6Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing15
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank14
8Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint10
9Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling9
10Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi8
11Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint8
12Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling4
13Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty203
14Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling3
15Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint2
16Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation1
17Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling10pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
4Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint3
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling1
6Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling20:18:44
2Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:05
3Team Tibco - Silcon Valley Bank0:00:36
4Visit Dallas DNA0:00:47
5Rally Cycling0:03:33
6Colavita/Bianchi0:14:06
7Cylance Pro Cycling0:16:20
8Amy D Foundation0:17:17
9Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:27:17
10Rise Racing0:28:43
11Sho - Air Twenty200:36:33
12Landis/Trek0:50:25

