Image 1 of 19 Lex Albrecht (TIBCO) celebrates after winning stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 19 The leaders jerseys after stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 19 Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) sets tempo on the front during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 19 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the group into the feed zone during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 19 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) on the front before an attack during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 19 The womens break about to get caught on the climb during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 19 The women get strung out while chasing hard during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 19 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) riding in the sprint jersey during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 19 Lex Albrecht (TIBCO) working on the front before bridging to the break during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 19 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) takes over the leaders jersey after stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 19 Todays top three for the women at Tour of the Gila stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 19 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) leads race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 19 Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman) leads the break during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 19 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) launches an attack during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 19 Lindsay Myers (TIBCO) chases down an attack during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 19 The final womens break of the day during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 19 Lex Albrecht (TIBCO) beats Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) to the line to win stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 19 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) tired after the long hard stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 19 Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman Supermint) and Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) open up a gap on the field during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lex Albrecht (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) won stage 2 at the Tour of the Gila Thursday, out-sprinting breakaway companions Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) and Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman Supermint) at the finish in Fort Bayard. It was Wiles who came away with the Gila's top prize, however, as she rode into the overall race lead.

Albrecht joined Wiles and Lechuga, who had escaped before the final QOM of the day, to form a three-rider move that was able to hold off the reduced peloton after a tough day of racing in New Mexico.

“There were a lot of attacks in the final kilometres, which is normal for this stage," Albrecht said. "We were just working really hard, my Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank teammates and I, to cover all of them and I just happened to cover the final one that Tayler Wiles from UHC put in.

"I spent some of my last matches just to stick on and I followed them right to the last kilometres," she said.

In the finale, Albrecht waited patiently for Wiles to jump, which she did with about 500 metres remaining, then the Tibco rider slowly clawed her way back and passed the UnitedHealthcare rider at the line.

"I tried not to jump too hard because of the altitude; if you jump too hard out here you can explode, figuratively speaking, and so I knew I just had to drag her back," Albrecht said. "In the last few 50 metres or so, that’s when I really stomped on the pedals and just passed her for the finish."

Wiles was disappointed to miss out on the stage win after working hard in the break, but taking the leader's jersey more than made up for the stage result.

"Today was really good," she said. "We had our 'sprinty, climby' riders work their butts off pacing it up and over the climb. Katie Hall, Ruth Winder and I took turns attacking - my dad calls it the three-headed monster. That paid off today, because I eventually got off the front with Scotti Lechuga and Lex Albrecht. Lex sat on while Scotti and I worked really hard.

"In the last km it was slowing down and I was getting nervous. I went early, got a bit of a gap. Lex was fresh so she sprinted and came around me right at the line. But we still have the jerseys and raced really well so I'm happy about that."

How it unfolded

The women’s 120.7km Inner Loop Road Race started and finished at Fort Bayard, a former military hospital that is now a historic site.

Riders faced two intermediate sprints and three third-category climbs with 1,784 metres of elevation gain. Nonetheless, the long, relatively flat run to the finish meant the sprinters had their eyes on this day as one of the week’s few opportunities.

With the first intermediate sprint of the day coming just 10km into the day, the pace picked up immediately when the flag dropped on the short neutral out of Silver City.

Jaime Gilgen of Rise Racing took the three-second time bonus that went to the winner of the first sprint. The pack regrouped following the sprint as they headed toward the first QOM of the day at the top of the climb to Pinos Altos.

Visit Dallas DNA’s Melinda McCutcheon captured the top QOM points there, followed by race leader Katie Hall, her UnitedHealthcare teammate Wiles and Cylance’s Krista Doebel-Hickok.

Hall’s team continued to ride the front of the peloton, keeping things under control as they approached the second QOM of the day at Meadow Creek, where Hall crossed the line first ahead of McCutcheon, Wiles and Colavita-Bianchi’s Abbey Mickey.

The climbing combined with the pace set by UnitedHealthcare was taking a toll on the peloton, which had been winnowed down to just 30 riders. Gilgen claimed another three-second time bonus at the second sprint, where Hall’s teammates Wiles and Winder protected her lead by claiming the remaining bonuses on the line.

As the women kept ticking down the kilometres, a breakaway finally escaped the bunch when Lauretta Hansen (UnitedHealthcare), Julie Emmerman (Amy D Foundation) and Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman Supermint) slipped away initially before Gilgen bridged to form a lead group of four.

The leaders had a 55 second advantage going over Basrvof climb, but UnitedHealthcare was eager to bring them back and the reduced peloton was all together with 25Km remaining on the approach to the High Spot QOM.

Wiles then jumped away with Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman Supermint), gaining a small gap as they crested the climb and the final QOM, where Wiles took the top points.

The duo dangled in front of the peloton over the closing kilometres, tempting rider after rider to attack and make a bridge. Albrecht found success, and the trio built an advantage of 20 seconds with 3km remaining.

The three leaders were able to hold their gap to the entrance of Fort Bayard, where Wiles jumped first and Albrecht countered.

"It was pretty windy, so I wasn’t sure if it was going to stay away because the peloton was maintaining the gap and then brining it down a little bit, too," Albrecht said. "Then in the final 500 metres Tayler threw out her final attack, and I followed.

"I got my first victory here at Gila, so that’s pretty cool for me, especially on a stage like this that’s more for the sprinters."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3:29:52 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:05 4 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 0:00:17 5 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:20 6 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:22 7 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 11 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 12 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:25 13 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 14 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 15 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling 16 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:28 17 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 18 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 19 Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 20 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 21 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 22 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation 23 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:31 25 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 26 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:46 27 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:48 28 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:21 29 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:07:55 30 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:09:02 31 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 32 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:09:21 33 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:48 34 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 35 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:26 36 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 37 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 0:16:17 38 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 39 Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 40 Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek 41 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 42 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 43 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 44 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 45 Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek 46 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 47 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 48 Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek 49 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 50 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 51 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:19:16 52 Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing 53 Andrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation 54 Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek 55 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 56 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 57 Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek 0:30:42 58 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:32:54 59 Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 60 Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 61 Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek 0:34:45 DNS Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi DNF Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi

Mountains 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 1

Mountains 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 3 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 2 4 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountains 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 3 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 1

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6:45:52 2 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:09 3 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:20 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:21 5 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:24 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:25 7 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 8 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:28 9 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:30 10 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 11 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:33 12 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 13 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:36 14 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 15 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Amy D Foundation 16 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 17 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:39 18 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:41 19 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:53 20 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:58 21 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:05 22 Claudia Vernica Leal Balderas (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:01:06 23 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:01:09 24 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 0:01:17 25 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:20 26 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:24 27 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:53 28 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:13 29 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:08:33 30 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:10:58 31 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:11:50 32 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:13:40 33 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:08 34 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:16:25 35 Marie Soliel Blais (USA) Landis - Trek 0:16:55 36 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:17:13 37 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:17:16 38 Diana Carolina Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:19 39 Tarah Cole (USA) Landis - Trek 40 Emily Jordan (USA) Landis - Trek 41 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 0:17:27 42 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:54 43 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:18:22 44 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 45 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 46 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:18:46 47 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 48 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:05 49 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 50 Andrea Thomas (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:21:21 51 Lori Nedescu (Can) Rise Racing 52 Kat Salthouse (USA) Landis - Trek 53 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:21:23 54 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:22:36 55 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:23:33 56 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:24:55 57 Maureen Mcauliffe (USA) Landis - Trek 0:34:00 58 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:35:23 59 Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:36:21 60 Sally Aston (USA) Landis - Trek 0:38:03 61 Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:40:29

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6:46:13 2 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 0:00:15 3 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:18 4 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:59 5 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi 0:13:19 6 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:47 7 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:16:55 8 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:18:01 9 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:18:25 11 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:18:44 12 Illi Gardner (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:23:12 13 Aliya Traficante (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:24:34 14 Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:40:08

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 3 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 4 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 16 5 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 6 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 15 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 14 8 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 10 9 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 9 10 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 8 11 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 8 12 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 13 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 3 14 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 3 15 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 2 16 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 1 17 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 3 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 4 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 5 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 1 6 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 1