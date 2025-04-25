Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens goes three for three, Haug keeps men's lead
Fausto Esparza Martinez wins Fort Bayard stage in bunch sprint
Lauren Stephens (Aegis) made it three in a row in the 2025 Tour of the Gila, winning stage 3 in Fort Bayard ahead of Minori Minagawa (Fount Cycling). Emma Langley (Aegis) was third.
In the men's race, Fausto Esparza (Olinka Specialized) won the reduced bunch sprint ahead Brandon Rojas (GW Erco Shimano) and Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing).
Kieran Haug (Project Echelon Racing) maintained his race lead but lost four seconds to Brunner, who earned a time bonus for third on the stage. Haug's lead is 28 seconds to Brunner and 1:08 to Jose Muñiz (Olinka Specialized).
