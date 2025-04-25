Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens goes three for three, Haug keeps men's lead

Fausto Esparza Martinez wins Fort Bayard stage in bunch sprint

The 2025 Tour of the Gila women's podium on stage 2
The 2025 Tour of the Gila women's podium on stage 2 (Image credit: Kevin Keller/Tour of the Gila)
Lauren Stephens (Aegis) made it three in a row in the 2025 Tour of the Gila, winning stage 3 in Fort Bayard ahead of Minori Minagawa (Fount Cycling). Emma Langley (Aegis) was third.

In the men's race, Fausto Esparza (Olinka Specialized) won the reduced bunch sprint ahead Brandon Rojas (GW Erco Shimano) and Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing).

