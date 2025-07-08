Stolen Cofidis bikes recovered with help from police and Tour de France organisers

All 11 Look frames have been returned to the French team

Bicycles sit on a roof-rack atop a Cofidis team vehicle before the start of the 3rd stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 178.3 km between Valenciennes and Dunkerque (Dunkirk), Northern France, on July 7, 2025. The Cofidis team had 11 bicycles stolen from a team truck on the night of July 5 to July 6, before the Tour de France&#039;s 2nd stage, in northern France. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 11 Look bikes that were stolen from Cofidis during the Tour de France Grand Départ have now been returned, the team confirmed on Monday.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, ahead of stage 2, 11 bikes worth €13,000 each were stolen from the Cofidis hotel in Bondues, in what the team assumed was the work of an organised gang.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

