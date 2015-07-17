Tour of Qinghai Lake: Gavazzi wins stage 11 in Pingliang
Rogina holds onto race lead by three seconds
Stage 11: Tianshui - Pingliang
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amre & Vita-Selle SPM
|5:43:52
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|3
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|6
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|7
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|8
|Maksym Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|9
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baky Cycling Project
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|41:26:21
|2
|Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:38
|5
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:23
|6
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:39
|7
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:50
|8
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:59
|9
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:03:37
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:39
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy