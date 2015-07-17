Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Gavazzi wins stage 11 in Pingliang

Rogina holds onto race lead by three seconds

Mattia Gavazzi (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP) celebrates stage 11 victory

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amre & Vita-Selle SPM5:43:52
2Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
4Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
5Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
6Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
7Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
8Maksym Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
9Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
10Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baky Cycling Project

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil41:26:21
2Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:00:03
3Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:41
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:38
5Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:23
6Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:02:39
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:50
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:59
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:03:37
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:04:39

