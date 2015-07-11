Trending

Koshevoy wins stage 7 at Tour of Qinghai Lake

Alizadeh defends overall lead ahead of Rogina for another day

Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida)

Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida5:09:13
2Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:00:55
3Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
4Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
5Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling
6Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
7Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
8Norberto Wilches (Col) Qinghai Tianyoude-BH Cycling Team
9Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
10Pengda Jiao (Chn) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team26:12:23
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:03
3Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:37
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:37
5Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:19
6Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:02:36
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:46
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:55
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:03:36
10Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:04:19

Latest on Cyclingnews