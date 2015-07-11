Koshevoy wins stage 7 at Tour of Qinghai Lake
Alizadeh defends overall lead ahead of Rogina for another day
Stage 7: Guide - Xunhua
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|5:09:13
|2
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:00:55
|3
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|5
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling
|6
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|7
|Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|8
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Qinghai Tianyoude-BH Cycling Team
|9
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|10
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|26:12:23
|2
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:03
|3
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:37
|5
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:19
|6
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:36
|7
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:46
|8
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:55
|9
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:03:36
|10
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:04:19
