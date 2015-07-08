Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Savitskiy wins stage 4 in Gangcha

Polivoda holds onto the overall lead

Oleksandr Polivoda (Kolss Cycling Team) holds onto the yellow jersey

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Rusvelo4:33:57
2Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:00:02
3Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:07
4Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
5Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
6Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
7Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
8Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
9Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
10Macro Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team14:51:14
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast0:00:01
3Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:09
4Andriy Vasylyuk (Cro) Kolss BDC Team0:00:10
5Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) Rts-Santic Racing Team
6Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
7Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
8Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:00:17
9Jarley Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:42
10Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:01

