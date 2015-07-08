Tour of Qinghai Lake: Savitskiy wins stage 4 in Gangcha
Polivoda holds onto the overall lead
Stage 4: Qinghai Lake - Gangcha
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|4:33:57
|2
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:07
|4
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|6
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|7
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|8
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
|9
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Macro Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|14:51:14
|2
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
|0:00:01
|3
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:09
|4
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Cro) Kolss BDC Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) Rts-Santic Racing Team
|6
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|8
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|0:00:17
|9
|Jarley Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|10
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy