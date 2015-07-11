Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Kump wins stage 6

Alizadeh remains in the overall lead

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) won stage 5 of the Coppi e Bartalia

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) won stage 5 of the Coppi e Bartalia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump ( Slo) Adria Mobil3:13:06
2Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
3Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
4Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
5Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
6Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
7Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
8Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
9Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
10Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team21:02:19
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:05
3Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:34
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:33
5Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:15
6Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:02:32
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:42
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:54
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:03:36
10Ivan Savitskiy (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:03:39

Latest on Cyclingnews