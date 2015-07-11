Tour of Qinghai Lake: Kump wins stage 6
Alizadeh remains in the overall lead
Stage 6: Gonghe - Guide
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marko Kump ( Slo) Adria Mobil
|3:13:06
|2
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|3
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
|5
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|6
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|7
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|8
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|9
|Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|10
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|21:02:19
|2
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:05
|3
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:33
|5
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:15
|6
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:32
|7
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:42
|8
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:54
|9
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:03:36
|10
|Ivan Savitskiy (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:03:39
