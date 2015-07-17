Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Kump wins penultimate stage in Zhongwei

Rogina wears overall leader's jersey into finale stage 13






Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil2:33:15
2Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
4Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
5Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
6Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
7Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baky Cycling Project
8Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
9Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
10Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil43:59:36
2Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:00:03
3Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:41
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:38
5Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:23
6Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:02:39
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:50
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:59
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:03:37
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:04:37

