Tour of Qinghai Lake: Kump wins stage 9

Alizadeh holds overall lead

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil4:36:31
2Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Loss BDC Team
3Marco Aanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
4Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
5Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
6Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
7Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
8Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycing Project
9Joschka Beck (Ger) BikeAid
10Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team33:44:21
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:02
3Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:38
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:35
5Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:20
6Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:02:37
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:47
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:56
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:03:34
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:04:34

