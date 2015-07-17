Tour of Qinghai Lake: Kump wins stage 9
Alizadeh holds overall lead
Stage 9: Linxia - Dingxi
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|4:36:31
|2
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Loss BDC Team
|3
|Marco Aanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|5
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|6
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycing Project
|9
|Joschka Beck (Ger) BikeAid
|10
|Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|33:44:21
|2
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:02
|3
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:35
|5
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:20
|6
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:37
|7
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:47
|8
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:56
|9
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:03:34
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:34
