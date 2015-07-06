Trending

Kump wins stage 2 sprint at Tour of Qinghai Lake

Second stage win for Adria Mobil's overall race leader

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil4:26:27
2Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
3Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
4Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Santic Racing Team)
5Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
7Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
9Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
10Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil6:55:10
2Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:10
3David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:13
4Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:14
5Xue Ming Xing (Chn) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
6Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:16
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:17
8Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
9Thomas Vaubourzeix (Ned) Lupus Racing Team
10Feng Qiao (Chn) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:18

