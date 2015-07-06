Kump wins stage 2 sprint at Tour of Qinghai Lake
Second stage win for Adria Mobil's overall race leader
Stage 2: Duoba - Datong
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|4:26:27
|2
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|4
|Tino Thomel (Ger) RTS-Santic Racing Team)
|5
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|7
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|9
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|10
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6:55:10
|2
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:10
|3
|David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Xue Ming Xing (Chn) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
|6
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:16
|7
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|8
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
|9
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Ned) Lupus Racing Team
|10
|Feng Qiao (Chn) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
|0:00:18
