Tour of Qinghai Lake: Gavazzi wins stage 8 sprint

Alizadeh remains in the overall lead

Mattia Gavazzi (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP) celebrates stage 11 victory

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SPM2:55:28
2Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
3Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
4Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
5Amanuel Meron (Eri) Bike Aid
6Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
7Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
8Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baku Cycling Projecy
9Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
10Igo Boev (Rus) RusVelo

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team29:07:51
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:03
3Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:37
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:37
5Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:19
6Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:02:36
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:46
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:55
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:03:33
10Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:35

