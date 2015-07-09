Tour of Qinghai Lake: Roglic wins stage 5
Alizadeh moves into the race lead
Stage 5: Xihai - Gonghe
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|2:57:53
|2
|Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
|4
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|5
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:21
|6
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|7
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:02:32
|8
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:36
|9
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
|10
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|17:49:13
|2
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:05
|3
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:33
|5
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:15
|6
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:32
|7
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:42
|8
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:54
|9
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:03:36
|10
|Ivan Savitskiy (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:03:43
