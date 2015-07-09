Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Roglic wins stage 5

Alizadeh moves into the race lead

Race leader Hossien Alizadeh of Tabriz Petrochemical has one stage left to defend

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil2:57:53
2Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:00:02
3Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
4Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
5Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:02:21
6Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
7Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:02:32
8Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:36
9Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
10Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:02:40

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team17:49:13
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:05
3Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:34
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:33
5Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:15
6Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:02:32
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:42
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:54
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:03:36
10Ivan Savitskiy (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:03:43

