Kump wins Tour of Qinghai Lake opener

Slovenian wins sprint over Gavazzi, Zanotti

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil2:29:03
2Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
4Jakub Marecako (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
5Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
6Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
7Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
9Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
10Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil2:28:53
2Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:04
3Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:06
4Luka Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:07
5Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
6Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
7Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team0:00:08
8Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:09
9Jakub Marecako (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:10
10Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo

