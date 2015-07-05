Kump wins Tour of Qinghai Lake opener
Slovenian wins sprint over Gavazzi, Zanotti
Stage 1: Xining Circuit Race - Xining Circuit Race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|2:29:03
|2
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|3
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|Jakub Marecako (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|5
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|10
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|2:28:53
|2
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:04
|3
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Luka Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|5
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Jakub Marecako (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|10
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
