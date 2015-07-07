Trending

Polivoda wins stage 3 at Tour of Qinghai Lake

Kolss BDC rider takes over the race lead

Oleksandr Polivoda (Kolss Cycling Team) wins stage 1
Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team3:21:50
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
3Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:03
4Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
5Andriy Vasylyuk (Cro) Kolss BDC Team
6Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
7Jarley Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
9Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) Rts-Santic Racing Team
10Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:00:14

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team10:17:10
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast0:00:01
3Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:09
4Andriy Vasylyuk (Cro) Kolss BDC Team0:00:10
5Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) Rts-Santic Racing Team
6Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
7Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
8Jarley Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:11
9Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:00:13
10Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:00:24

