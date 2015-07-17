Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Gavazzi wins in Tianshui

Rogina moves into the overall lead

Mattia Gavazzi (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP) celebrates stage 11 victory

Mattia Gavazzi (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP) celebrates stage 11 victory
(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amre & Vita-Selle SPM1:58:11
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing
3Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
4Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
5Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
6Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
7Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
8Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
10Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil35:42:30
2Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:00:02
3Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:40
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:37
5Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:22
6Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:02:38
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:49
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:58
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:03:36
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:04:36

Latest on Cyclingnews