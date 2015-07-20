Trending

Rogina wins overall title at Tour of Qinghai Lake

Gavazzi sprints to final stage win in Yinchuan

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) celebrates as the yellow jersey wearer.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP2:54:02
2Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
3Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
4Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
5Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
6Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
7Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
8Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
9oannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baky Cycling Project
10Feng Qiao (Chn) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycing Team

Final general classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil46:53:38
2Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:00:03
3Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team0:00:41
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:38
5Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:23
6Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:02:39
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:02:50
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:59
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:03:30
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:04:37

