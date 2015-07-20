Rogina wins overall title at Tour of Qinghai Lake
Gavazzi sprints to final stage win in Yinchuan
Stage 13: Shuitonggou - Yinchuan
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|2:54:02
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|3
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|4
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|5
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|7
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|8
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|9
|oannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baky Cycling Project
|10
|Feng Qiao (Chn) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|46:53:38
|2
|Hossein Alizadeh (Ira) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Focus Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:38
|5
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:23
|6
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:39
|7
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:02:50
|8
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:59
|9
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:03:30
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy