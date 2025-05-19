Recommended reading

'A week ago, I wondered whether continuing the Giro was a good idea' – Wout van Aert takes aim at time trial after comeback win

Belgian names 'specialist' Josh Tarling as favourite for race against the clock from Lucca to Pisa on Tuesday, but enters with a new mentality

SIENA ITALY MAY 18 Stage winner Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 9 a 181km stage from Gubbio to Siena UCIWT on May 18 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) attacks on the climb to the Piazza del Campo in Siena for stage 9 victory

What a difference a day has made for Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the Giro d'Italia. After taking an emotional win on the gravel stage on Sunday, he is now looking to double his win tally in the time trial from Lucca to Pisa on Tuesday.

But even with the comeback triumph, after a long streak of losses, Van Aert is still keeping cautious about his volatile form, aware that things can turn sour again just as quickly as they came good in Siena.

