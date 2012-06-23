Tour de France: Stage 5 preview
Stage 5 map, profile and Chris Boardman video preview
Stage 5: Rouen - Saint-Quentin
Rouen – St-Quentin
Distance: 196.5km
Highest point: 205m
Category: Flat
All set for the sprinters
Having zigged to the west, the race zags back to the east and begins its march towards the mountains with this straightforward stage into St-Quentin. Mark Cavendish has won stage 5 of the Tour in three of the past four seasons and is sure to be well backed to continue that run here. There are no difficulties at all. The terrain is ideal for chasing down a small breakaway group, while the finish is straight and wide enough to provide the sprinters with a great stage on which to perform. Tribute will be paid today to Jean Robic, whose 1947 Tour-winning break began at the location of the start.
Jérémy Roy: "Because the route follows one general direction, everything will depend on the weather – if the wind is from a bad angle there will be people everywhere! The sprint teams will try to control the race so it will be difficult to get away."
Maps and profiles courtesy of ASO
